MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

2020 Nine Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net interest income up 3.3% to $32.1 million
  • Third quarter net interest income up 7.4% to $11.4 million
  • Noninterest income increased 23.9% to $4.4 million
  • Net income totaled $5.9 million, as the year-to-date provision for loan losses increased from $0.4 million to $7.7 million primarily due to the COVID-19 crisis and the resolution of an isolated commercial loan
  • Book value per share was up 5.3% to a record $22.27 per share
  • Tangible book value(1) per share was up 6.2% to $19.63 per share
  • Total loans increased 1.3% to $1.12 billion during the quarter, from $1.11 billion at June 30, 2020
  • Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 169.8%, compared to 69.6%
  • Middlefield remains well capitalized with an equity to assets ratio of 10.4% at September 30, 2020

Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Middlefield continues to achieve favorable financial results and strong operating performance despite the continued economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Third quarter financial results benefitted from a 35.0% year-over-year improvement in our cost of funds, a 63.9% year-over-year increase in noninterest income, and an 8.5% year-over-year reduction in noninterest expense. In addition, our third quarter net interest margin increased eight basis points from June 30, 2020.”  

“As you can see, we remain focused on managing items under our control, however, Middlefield is not immune from the economic challenges the COVID-19 crisis has had on our customers and communities. During the third quarter, profitability was impacted by a $4.0 million provision for loan losses as we continue increasing our allowance for loan losses primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, as well as the resolution of an isolated commercial loan.

“We remain committed to pursuing strategies that support our long-term growth plan, prudently manage risk, and create sustainable value for our shareholders. The growth in loans and deposits over the past three months is encouraging and demonstrates our ability to provide compelling and community-oriented financial services throughout our Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio markets. We are also working to enhance our relationships with new commercial customers that we obtained through the PPP process and we are helping customers through loan forgiveness. In addition, we believe we have additional opportunities to grow noninterest income, further reduce our cost of funds, and manage noninterest expenses in the coming quarters. Our customers have demonstrated their resolve throughout this uncertain economic period, and I want to thank our employees for their dedication serving our local communities,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement
For the 2020 nine months, net interest income increased 3.3% to $32.1 million, compared to $31.1 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.56%, compared to 3.69% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2020 third quarter was $11.4 million, compared to $10.6 million for the 2019 third quarter. The 7.4% increase in net interest income for the 2020 third quarter was largely a result of a 35.0% decrease in total interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2020 third quarter was 3.57%, compared to 3.72% for the same period of 2019, and 3.49% at June 30, 2020.

For the 2020 nine months, noninterest income increased 23.9% to $4.4 million, compared to $3.5 million for the same period last year primarily due to increased gains on sale of loans. Noninterest income for the 2020 third quarter increased 63.9% to $1.8 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year.

For the 2020 nine months, noninterest expense decreased 3.1% to $22.0 million, compared to $22.7 million for the same period last year. Noninterest expense in the 2020 third quarter decreased 8.5% to $7.0 million from $7.7 million for the 2019 third quarter.  

Net income for the 2020 nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $5.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $9.6 million, or $1.47 per diluted share for the same period last year. The decline in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was primarily due to a $7.3 million increase in the year-to-date provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the resolution of an isolated commercial loan. Net income for the 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $1.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the same period last year. The 2020 third quarter provision for loan losses increased $3.9 million, from the prior year period.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2020, increased 6.6% to approximately $1.36 billion from $1.28 billion at September 30, 2019. Net loans at September 30, 2020, were $1.11 billion, compared to $992.3 million at September 30, 2019, and $977.5 million at December 31, 2019. The 12.2% year-over-year improvement in net loans was primarily a result of PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters, as well as organic loan growth.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020, were $1.19 billion, compared to $1.03 billion at September 30, 2019. The 15.4% increase in deposits was driven by PPP deposits and pandemic uncertainty. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $113.0 million at September 30, 2020, compared with $105.0 million at September 30, 2019.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “Our allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.01% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.70% at September 30, 2019. During the quarter, asset quality was negatively affected by one large legacy credit of $2.7 million in the Central Ohio market, which was charged-off during the quarter. The issue is isolated to this borrower and was previously disclosed in early 2019. It is not indicative of a trend in the market, portfolio or an issue in underwriting.”

“Overall asset quality remains positive especially given the economic challenges and uncertainty facing many of our communities. Loans in deferral status declined 70% from $214.8 million at June 30, 2020, to $63.5 million at September 30, 2020. We are closely monitoring our loan portfolio, especially loans within at-risk categories. At September 30, 2020, no restaurant customers were seeking additional deferrals, while only half of the loans in second deferral status were within the hospitality segment. All hotel customers are long-standing customers, operate brand name properties in compelling markets, and our hotel portfolio has an average loan-to-value of 53%. Overall, the quality of our retail portfolio remains solid and appears to not be significantly impacted by the current difficult economic environment.   While our exposure to the hotel and retail sectors will impact near-term asset quality, we are comfortable with our current hotel and retail performance. We are doing everything we can to support all our customers and communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At the end of the 2020 third quarter, shareholders’ equity increased 4.5% to $142.1 million compared to $135.9 million at September 30, 2019. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2020, was $22.27 compared to $21.16 at the same period last year.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 5.5% to $125.2 million for the 2020 third quarter, compared to $118.7 million at September 30, 2019. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.63 at September 30, 2020, compared to $18.48 at September 30, 2019.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.45 per share, compared to $0.42 per share for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.41%, compared to 10.61% at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses for the 2020 third quarter was $4.0 million versus $80,000 for the same period last year. Most of the increased provision is the result of increases to the economic conditions qualitative factors and higher charge-off during the quarter. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, were $14.1 million, compared to $10.1 million at September 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs for the 2020 third quarter were $2.9 million, or 1.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to $0.4 million, or 0.15% of average loans, annualized at September 30, 2019. This was primarily the result of resolving a large problem commercial loan that was transferred to other real estate during the quarter. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $3.1 million, or 0.39% of average loans, annualized compared to $0.9 million, or 0.11% of average loans, annualized for the same period last year.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020, stood at $11.4 million, or 1.01% of total loans, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.70% of total loans at September 30, 2019.  

COVID-19 Update
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and as a qualified SBA lender, we were automatically authorized to originate PPP loans. As of September 30, 2020, we approved 1,414 applications for up to $143.8 million of loans under the PPP.  

As of September 30, 2020, we modified 41 loans aggregating $63.5 million primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and interest payments and the extension of the maturity date, compared to 362 loans aggregating $214.8 million at June 30, 2020.

Details with respect to second deferral loan modifications are as follows:

Second Deferrals
Loan Type Number of
Loans		 Balance
(in thousands)		 % of Total Loans
Retail 10 $  18,638 1.65%
Multifamily & Residential NOO - - -
Ambulatory Care, Nursing/
   Rehabilitation and Social Assistance		 
1		 
9,672		 
0.86%
Hospitality & tourism 15 31,707 2.81%
Restaurant/food service/bar - - -
Other 4 $       499 0.04%
   Total 30 $  60,516 5.37%








About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.  

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share and return on average tangible equity, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.   

               
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.              
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)            
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
Balance Sheets (period end) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks$46,097 $55,766 $53,533 $35,113 $118,956
Federal funds sold 6,884  2,520  1,800  -  1,069
Cash and cash equivalents 52,981  58,286  55,333  35,113  120,025
Equity securities, at fair value 553  581  550  710  628
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 112,968  112,529  102,959  105,733  105,041
Loans held for sale 10,457  4,151  513  1,220  791
Loans:              
Commercial real estate:              
Owner occupied 107,342  110,134  113,272  102,386  106,839
Non-owner occupied 310,512  300,577  292,775  302,180  312,049
Multifamily 39,622  37,604  52,276  62,028  70,633
Residential real estate 222,237  227,427  233,900  234,798  236,280
Commercial and industrial 258,313  240,096  106,797  89,527  85,861
Home equity lines of credit 115,223  117,196  114,933  112,248  111,459
Construction and other 60,613  66,015  71,186  66,680  60,957
Consumer installment 10,534  11,210  12,861  14,411  15,204
Total loans 1,124,396  1,110,259  998,000  984,258  999,282
Less allowance for loan and lease losses 11,359  10,210  9,244  6,768  7,001
Net loans 1,113,037  1,100,049  988,756  977,490  992,281
Premises and equipment, net 18,633  18,962  17,653  17,874  17,182
Goodwill 15,071  15,071  15,071  15,071  15,071
Core deposit intangibles 1,807  1,890  1,973  2,056  2,141
Bank-owned life insurance 16,832  16,723  16,618  16,511  16,403
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 22,470  15,078  14,513  10,697  11,015
TOTAL ASSETS$1,364,809 $1,343,320 $1,213,939 $1,182,475 $1,280,578
               
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2020  2020  2020  2019  2019
LIABILITIES              
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing demand$268,838 $270,738 $206,372 $191,370 $199,235
Interest-bearing demand 179,080  136,722  125,184  107,844  107,033
Money market 184,936  168,842  156,556  160,826  155,419
Savings 231,696  218,545  175,468  192,003  182,005
Time 329,413  363,420  340,130  368,800  390,721
Total deposits 1,193,963  1,158,267  1,003,710  1,020,843  1,034,413
               
Short-term borrowings -  20,417  60,000  5,075  92,000
Other borrowings 17,100  17,162  12,662  12,750  12,359
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,690  6,779  4,880  6,032  5,893
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,222,753  1,202,625  1,081,252  1,044,700  1,144,665
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY *              
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,307,472              
  shares issued, 6,378,110 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 86,871  86,722  86,722  86,617  86,617
Retained earnings 68,046  67,150  65,140  65,063  62,886
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,077  3,761  (2,237)  1,842  2,157
Treasury stock, at cost; 929,362 shares as of September 30, 2020 (16,938)  (16,938)  (16,938)  (15,747)  (15,747)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 142,056  140,695  132,687  137,775  135,913
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,364,809 $1,343,320 $1,213,939 $1,182,475 $1,280,578
               
* All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019        
               


                     
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                  
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  September 30,  September 30,
Statements of Income 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019  2020  2019
                     
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                    
Interest and fees on loans$12,603 $12,281 $12,078 $12,392 $12,804 $36,962 $37,998
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 8  7  94  124  193  109  549
Federal funds sold -  -  21  22  24  21  56
Investment securities:                    
Taxable interest 249  206  157  197  206  612  599
Tax-exempt interest 618  634  629  661  613  1,881  1,731
Dividends on stock 29  27  30  40  45  86  156
Total interest and dividend income 13,507  13,155  13,009  13,436  13,885  39,671  41,089
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits 2,106  2,336  2,865  3,014  3,173  7,307  9,395
Short-term borrowings 14  32  35  34  42  81  334
Other borrowings 28  62  76  80  92  166  283
Total interest expense 2,148  2,430  2,976  3,128  3,307  7,554  10,012
                     
NET INTEREST INCOME 11,359  10,725  10,033  10,308  10,578  32,117  31,077
                     
Provision for loan losses 4,000  1,000  2,740  460  80  7,740  430
                     
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                    
FOR LOAN LOSSES 7,359  9,725  7,293  9,848  10,498  24,377  30,647
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges on deposit accounts 691  566  553  577  571  1,810  1,609
Investment securities gains on sale, net -  -  -  -  4  -  194
(Loss) gain on equity securities (28)  31  (160)  82  (32)  (157)  12
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 109  105  107  108  109  321  323
Gains on sale of loans 660  381  114  148  128  1,155  285
Other income 379  412  460  390  325  1,251  1,113
Total noninterest income 1,811  1,495  1,074  1,305  1,105  4,380  3,536
                     
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and employee benefits 3,597  4,076  3,524  4,049  4,272  11,197  12,474
Occupancy expense 497  483  550  580  535  1,530  1,584
Equipment expense 363  307  273  270  244  943  770
Data processing costs 683  684  666  614  580  2,033  1,594
Ohio state franchise tax 282  281  268  262  262  831  782
Federal deposit insurance expense 123  74  123  -  -  320  230
Professional fees 289  369  349  448  401  1,007  1,235
Advertising expense 217  217  209  128  202  643  605
Software amortization expense 70  74  141  159  182  285  206
Core deposit intangible amortization 83  83  83  85  86  249  256
Other expense 818  1,041  1,066  783  909  2,925  2,919
Total noninterest expense 7,022  7,689  7,252  7,378  7,673  21,963  22,655
                     
Income before income taxes 2,148  3,531  1,115  3,775  3,930  6,794  11,528
Income taxes 295  565  74  634  661  934  1,958
                     
NET INCOME$1,853 $2,966 $1,041 $3,141 $3,269 $5,860 $9,570
                     


                     
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)                  
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  September 30,  September 30,
  2020  2020  2020  2019  2019  2020  2019
Per common share data (5)                     
Net income per common share - basic$0.29 $0.47 $0.16 $0.48 $0.51 $0.92 $1.48
Net income per common share - diluted$0.29 $0.46 $0.16 $0.48 $0.50 $0.92 $1.47
Dividends declared per share$0.15 $0.15 $0.15 $0.15 $0.14 $0.45 $0.42
Book value per share (period end)$22.27 $22.09 $20.83 $21.45 $21.16 $22.27 $21.16
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)$19.63 $19.43 $18.16 $18.78 $18.48 $19.63 $18.48
Dividends declared$957 $956 $964 $964 $900 $2,877 $2,721
Dividend yield 3.09%  2.91%  3.82%  2.28%  2.37%  3.11%  2.40%
Dividend payout ratio 51.65%  32.23%  92.60%  30.69%  27.53%  49.10%  28.43%
Average shares outstanding - basic 6,376,291  6,369,467  6,417,109  6,423,543  6,458,258  6,387,581  6,486,202
Average shares outstanding - diluted 6,385,765  6,388,118  6,429,443  6,455,387  6,479,066  6,397,674  6,506,838
Period ending shares outstanding 6,378,110  6,369,467  6,369,467  6,423,630  6,423,130  6,378,110  6,423,130
                     
Selected ratios                    
Return on average assets 0.54%  0.90%  0.35%  1.04%  1.07%  0.61%  1.06%
Return on average equity 5.04%  8.56%  3.01%  8.87%  9.41%  5.48%  9.52%
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 5.70%  9.76%  3.43%  10.11%  10.76%  6.22%  10.93%
Efficiency (1) 51.96%  61.29%  63.47%  61.75%  63.93%  58.59%  63.75%
Equity to assets at period end 10.41%  10.47%  10.93%  11.65%  10.61%  10.41%  10.61%
Noninterest expense to average assets 0.52%  0.58%  0.61%  0.61%  0.64%  1.70%  1.88%
                     
(1)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income   
(2)  See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                    
(3)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding                   
(4)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity               
(5)  All share and per share information has been adjusted for the two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019             
                     


                     
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Unaudited)                    
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  September 30,  September 30,
Yields 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019  2020  2019
Interest-earning assets:                    
Loans receivable (2) 4.48%  4.53%  4.95%  4.97%  5.10%  4.64%  5.09%
Investment securities (2) 3.66%  3.76%  3.62%  3.94%  3.71%  3.68%  3.71%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks 0.27%  0.23%  1.40%  1.65%  2.31%  0.56%  2.26%
Total interest-earning assets 4.23%  4.27%  4.69%  4.75%  4.86%  4.38%  4.86%
Deposits:                    
Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.32%  0.35%  0.42%  0.41%  0.39%  0.36%  0.35%
Money market deposits 0.70%  0.93%  1.41%  1.41%  1.43%  1.00%  1.47%
Savings deposits 0.20%  0.21%  0.50%  0.62%  0.68%  0.29%  0.73%
Certificates of deposit 1.77%  2.00%  2.12%  2.18%  2.18%  1.97%  2.24%
Total interest-bearing deposits 0.93%  1.11%  1.39%  1.43%  1.48%  1.14%  1.50%
Non-Deposit Funding:                    
Borrowings 0.45%  0.53%  1.62%  2.52%  3.03%  0.73%  2.65%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.91%  1.07%  1.40%  1.46%  1.51%  1.12%  1.54%
Cost of deposits 0.72%  0.85%  1.13%  1.15%  1.20%  0.89%  1.21%
Cost of funds 0.71%  0.83%  1.14%  1.17%  1.23%  0.88%  1.25%
Net interest margin (1) 3.57%  3.49%  3.63%  3.66%  3.72%  3.56%  3.69%
                     
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.               
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.            
                     


  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
Asset quality data 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)              
Nonperforming loans (1)$6,690 $9,803 $8,405 $8,879 $10,053
Other real estate owned 7,391  687  456  155  89
Nonperforming assets$14,081 $10,490 $8,861 $9,034 $10,142
               
Allowance for loan losses$11,359 $10,210 $9,244 $6,768 $7,001
Allowance for loan losses/total loans 1.01%  0.92%  0.93%  0.69%  0.70%
Net charge-offs:              
Quarter-to-date$2,851 $34 $264 $693 $383
Year-to-date 3,149  298  264  1,550  857
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:              
Quarter-to-date 1.01%  0.01%  0.11%  0.28%  0.15%
Year-to-date 0.39%  0.06%  0.11%  0.16%  0.11%
               
Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.59%  0.88%  0.84%  0.90%  1.01%
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 169.79%  104.15%  109.98%  76.22%  69.64%
Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.03%  0.78%  0.73%  0.76%  0.79%
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.   
               


Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity *                    
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) September 30,  June 30,  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  September 30,  September 30,
  2020  2020  2020  2019  2019  2020  2019
                     
Stockholders' Equity$142,056 $140,695 $132,687 $137,775 $135,913 $142,056 $135,913
Less Goodwill and other intangibles 16,878  16,961  17,044  17,127  17,212  16,878  17,212
Tangible Common Equity$125,178 $123,734 $115,643 $120,648 $118,701 $125,178 $118,701
                     
Shares outstanding 6,378,110  6,369,467  6,369,467  6,423,630  6,423,130  6,378,110  6,423,130
Tangible book value per share$19.63 $19.43 $18.16 $18.78 $18.48 $19.63 $18.48
                     
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                    
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended
                     
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  September 30,  September 30,
  2020  2020  2020  2019  2019  2020  2019
                     
Average Stockholders' Equity$146,253 $139,287 $139,208 $140,475 $137,843 $142,949 $134,376
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 16,919  17,002  17,085  17,169  17,254  17,002  17,338
Average Tangible Common Equity$129,334 $122,285 $122,123 $123,306 $120,589 $125,947 $117,038
                     
Net income$1,853 $2,966 $1,041 $3,141 $3,269 $5,860 $9,570
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 5.70%  9.76%  3.43%  10.11%  10.76%  6.22%  10.93%
* All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019              
                     


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                 
Average Balance Sheets                 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                 
  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,  September 30,
  2020  2019
  Average     Average  Average     Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $         1,121,763  $              12,603  4.48%  $            998,183  $              12,804  5.10%
Investment securities (3) 111,994  867  3.66%  104,878  819  3.71%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 53,826  37  0.27%  44,925  262  2.31%
Total interest-earning assets 1,287,583  13,507  4.23%  1,147,986  13,885  4.86%
Noninterest-earning assets 66,836        60,261      
Total assets $         1,354,419        $         1,208,247      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits $            149,048  $                   120  0.32%  $            104,212  $                   103  0.39%
Money market deposits 176,136  312  0.70%  157,691  568  1.43%
Savings deposits 223,507  113  0.20%  196,187  337  0.68%
Certificates of deposit 349,981  1,561  1.77%  394,381  2,165  2.18%
Short-term borrowings 19,740  14  0.28%  5,156  42  3.23%
Other borrowings 17,130  28  0.65%  12,397  92  2.94%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 935,542  2,148  0.91%  870,024  3,307  1.51%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 270,868        197,015      
Other liabilities 1,756        3,365      
Stockholders' equity 146,253        137,843      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $         1,354,419        $         1,208,247      
Net interest income    $              11,359        $              10,578   
Interest rate spread (1)       3.32%        3.35%
Net interest margin (2)       3.57%        3.72%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
average interest-bearing liabilities       137.63%        131.95%
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $186 and  $185 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.   
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 
                  


  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,  June 30,
  2020  2020
  Average     Average  Average     Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $         1,121,763  $              12,603  4.48%  $         1,092,095  $              12,281  4.53%
Investment securities (3) 111,994  867  3.66%  107,765  840  3.76%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 53,826  37  0.27%  58,541  34  0.23%
Total interest-earning assets 1,287,583  13,507  4.23%  1,258,401  13,155  4.27%
Noninterest-earning assets 66,836        62,976      
Total assets $         1,354,419        $         1,321,377      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits $            149,048  $                   120  0.32%  $            129,917  $                   112  0.35%
Money market deposits 176,136  312  0.70%  164,434  381  0.93%
Savings deposits 223,507  113  0.20%  198,967  104  0.21%
Certificates of deposit 349,981  1,561  1.77%  350,298  1,739  2.00%
Short-term borrowings 19,740  14  0.28%  55,973  32  0.23%
Other borrowings 17,130  28  0.65%  15,615  62  1.60%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 935,542  2,148  0.91%  915,204  2,430  1.07%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 270,868        262,575      
Other liabilities 1,756        4,311      
Stockholders' equity 146,253        139,287      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $         1,354,419        $         1,321,377      
Net interest income    $              11,359        $              10,725   
Interest rate spread (1)       3.32%        3.20%
Net interest margin (2)       3.57%        3.49%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
average interest-bearing liabilities       137.63%        137.50%
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $186 and $190 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 
                  


  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  September 30,
  2020  2019
  Average     Average  Average     Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $         1,065,964  $              36,962  4.64%  $         1,000,291  $              37,998  5.09%
Investment securities (3) 108,551  2,493  3.68%  100,461  2,330  3.71%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 51,361  216  0.56%  44,985  761  2.26%
Total interest-earning assets 1,225,876  39,671  4.38%  1,145,737  41,089  4.86%
Noninterest-earning assets 64,938        60,695      
Total assets $         1,290,814        $         1,206,432      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits $            130,886  $                   349  0.36%  $            100,822  $                   263  0.35%
Money market deposits 166,193  1,246  1.00%  170,544  1,880  1.47%
Savings deposits 201,871  443  0.29%  199,829  1,090  0.73%
Certificates of deposit 358,048  5,269  1.97%  368,540  6,162  2.24%
Short-term borrowings 30,174  81  0.36%  17,967  334  2.49%
Other borrowings 15,149  166  1.46%  13,114  283  2.89%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 902,321  7,554  1.12%  870,816  10,012  1.54%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 242,951        196,871      
Other liabilities 2,593        4,369      
Stockholders' equity 142,949        134,376      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $         1,290,814        $         1,206,432      
Net interest income    $              32,117        $              31,077   
Interest rate spread (1)       3.26%        3.32%
Net interest margin (2)       3.56%        3.69%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
average interest-bearing liabilities       135.86%        131.57%
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $565 and  $523 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.   
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 
                  


Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer  
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

 