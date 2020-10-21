Following the very large success of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico, the offer will be reopened from October 22 until November 4

Bezons and Paris, October 21, 2020

Following the very large success of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico shares and OCEANEs1, the offer will be reopened from October 22 until November 4, 2020 (inclusive).

The reopened offer will allow Ingenico’s shareholders and OCEANEs holders having not yet tendered their securities to the offer to do so under unchanged conditions, as reminded hereafter:

An offer for Ingenico shares including a primary mixed offer and, subject to a "mix and match" mechanism, a secondary exchange offer and a secondary cash offer:

Primary mixed offer: 11 Worldline shares and €160.50 for 7 Ingenico shares Secondary exchange offer: 56 Worldline shares in exchange for 29 Ingenico shares Secondary cash offer: €123.10 per Ingenico share



An offer for Ingenico OCEANEs including an alternative between a mixed offer and a cash offer:

Mixed offer: 4 Worldline shares and €998 for 7 Ingenico OCEANEs Cash offer: €179 for each Ingenico OCEANE



It is specified that the reduction rate that may result from the mix and match mechanism of the secondary branches for the Ingenico shares will only be applied to the Ingenico shares tendered during the reopening period of the offer without taking into account the shares tendered during the initial offer period for which the settlement-delivery will already have taken place.

Worldline further confirms its intention to implement a squeeze-out for the Ingenico shares and OCEANEs following the reopened offer; in this respect, it is very likely that the conditions for the squeeze-out will have already been satisfied on the settlement-delivery date of the initial2 offer.





Availability of documents relating to the offer

Worldline's offer document and Ingenico's response document, as approved by the AMF on July 28, 2020 under visa no. 20-370 and visa no. 20-371 respectively, as well as documents relating to the other information relating to the legal, financial, accounting and other characteristics of Worldline and Ingenico as filed with the AMF on July 28, 2020 are available respectively on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on the websites of (www.worldline.com) and Ingenico (www.ingenico.com). These documents may be obtained free of charge from Worldline (80 quai Voltaire, River Ouest, 95870 Bezons) or Ingenico (28-32, boulevard de Grenelle, 75015 Paris), depending on whether they relate to Worldline or Ingenico.

1 Following settlement, which will take place on October 28, 2020, Worldline will hold 56,474,416 Ingenico shares, representing 88.64% of the share capital and at least 83.20% of the voting rights, and 2,892,092 OCEANEs (i.e. 99.57% of the number of OCEANEs in circulation). Please refer to the press release of Worldline and Ingenico dated October 21.

2 Taking into account the treasury shares held by Ingenico, the number of shares held by minority shareholders will represent at the date of settlement-delivery of the offer less than 10% of Ingenico's share capital and a percentage of voting rights which will be calculated taking into account the loss of double voting rights of the shares tendered in the offer; in addition, the number of shares expected to be issued upon exercise of the conversion option of the OCEANEs added to the number of shares not tendered to the offer (excluding treasury shares) will represent less than 10% of the existing shares and of the shares expected to be issued in this respect.





