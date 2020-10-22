Dallas, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Gamification in Education Market By Component (Software, Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Application (Academic, Corporate Training), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The usage of big data, and machine learning technology, along with artificial intelligence and probabilistic logic has paved the way for the development of Gamification in the Education market for the past few years. The evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) has also fueled the growth momentum of the industry with its various applications in the advancements of interactive learning to users and improving their problem-solving skills through interactive games. The market players make use of game methods to help learners understand education in an interactive way.

Therefore, it is expected that the global gamification in education market size is expected to reach USD 7,200 Million by 2028. Increasing the adoption of Gamification and Learning Managing Systems. Moreover, increasing the importance of continuous learning in corporate setups and the adoption of digital learning.

Gamification is a way in which in non – game situations, game mechanics are implemented to encourage users in improving problem-solving skills. Some instances of game mechanics are leadership boards, points, badges, difficulties, and benefits. This way it becomes easier for learners in enhancing education and their outcomes. With the advancement of technology, the Asia Pacific region are adopting these changes for higher education purposes

The global gamification in education market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. North America is a saturated market where gamification has been widely adopted with the availability of major players with advancements in technologies.

The major players of the global gamification in the education market are Microsoft, D2L, Top Hat, Cognizant, Google, and more. The Global Gamification in Education Market has vendors across the globe focusing on organic and inorganic strategies.

