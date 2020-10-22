Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Plant Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Insight Series - White Space/Gap Analysis, Product Strategy, Innovation and Brand Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Market Size Across 50+ Segments - Updated in Q3, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The plant protein market in United States is estimated to record a steady growth with a CAGR of 19.6% during 2018-2020. Plant protein industry is expected to continue to grow in United States over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2027. The plant protein consumption in the country will increase from US$ 4706.2 million in 2019 to reach US$ 17326.9 million by 2027.



The US food industry has noticed a paramount shift when it comes to the adoption of plant-based proteins in the last decade. Poultry and beef protein consumption still holds the majority percentage in the country. However, consumers particularly, the millennials and Gen Z population are leaning towards plant-based protein products. Future growth prospect of the market is attracting startups to participate in the market. It is expected that innovative products using new ingredients will drive the future growth of the market.



Moreover, COVID-19 has reinforced the demand for plant-based products especially, plant-based meats, thereby inducing competition in the market. The sector has recorded a significant increase in the number of new product launches. Similarly, the number of food tech companies is increasing and expected to increase rivalry in the market in the short term.



This research report provides in-depth analysis of plant protein industry in United States, providing white space/gap analysis, product innovation, product claims analysis, and brand share analysis, competitive landscape, market size across 50+ segments. Below is the taxonomy, providing detailed scope of coverage.



Soy

Pea

Beans & Lentils

Hemp

Flaxseed, Pumpkin & Other

Brown Rice

Quinoa

Spirulina & Seaweed

Nuts

Other

Nutrition Supplements

Protein Bars

Sports Nutrition

Meal Alternative

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives

Bakery Products

Infant Formulas

Other

Ready to Mix

Ready to Eat

Ready to Drink

Ready to Cook

Online

In-Store

Pharmaceutical & Medical Store

Grocery Retailers

Health and Wellness Stores

Specialist Sports Store

Premium

Mid-Tier

Low End

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Age

Gender

Income

Apres

Better Than Milk

Beyond Meat

Body Symphony

Earthshake

Enfamil

Foods Alive

Four Sigmatic

Gardein

Goodmylk Co

IQBAR

IWON

Ka'Chava

LivBar

LYFE Fuel

Manitoba Milling

Micro Ingredients

Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc.

Naturelle

neat

North Coast Naturals

OHi

Orgain

Plant Works

PlantFusion

Senyia

SimplyProtein

SPROUD

Sprout Living

UB Super

Vega

