The "United States Plant Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Insight Series - White Space/Gap Analysis, Product Strategy, Innovation and Brand Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Market Size Across 50+ Segments - Updated in Q3, 2020" report
The plant protein market in United States is estimated to record a steady growth with a CAGR of 19.6% during 2018-2020. Plant protein industry is expected to continue to grow in United States over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2027. The plant protein consumption in the country will increase from US$ 4706.2 million in 2019 to reach US$ 17326.9 million by 2027.
The US food industry has noticed a paramount shift when it comes to the adoption of plant-based proteins in the last decade. Poultry and beef protein consumption still holds the majority percentage in the country. However, consumers particularly, the millennials and Gen Z population are leaning towards plant-based protein products. Future growth prospect of the market is attracting startups to participate in the market. It is expected that innovative products using new ingredients will drive the future growth of the market.
Moreover, COVID-19 has reinforced the demand for plant-based products especially, plant-based meats, thereby inducing competition in the market. The sector has recorded a significant increase in the number of new product launches. Similarly, the number of food tech companies is increasing and expected to increase rivalry in the market in the short term.
Scope
This research report provides in-depth analysis of plant protein industry in United States, providing white space/gap analysis, product innovation, product claims analysis, and brand share analysis, competitive landscape, market size across 50+ segments. Below is the taxonomy, providing detailed scope of coverage.
United States Plant Protein Market Dynamics - Strategy & Innovation
United States Plant Protein Market Size by Ingredients
United States Plant Protein Market Size by Product Categories
United States Plant Protein Market Size by Functional Segments
United States Plant Protein Market Share Analysis by Sales Channels
United States Plant Protein Market Share Analysis by Type of Retail Outlet
United States Plant Protein Market Size by Retail Sales Pricing
United States Plant Protein Market Size by Cities
United States Plant Protein Consumption by Demographics
