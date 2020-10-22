GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their newly launched SonetExpert™ application for BERT/ Alarm /Error testing.
It is a web-based application which supports Bit Error Rate Testing over SONET/SDH networks for rates OC-3 / STM-1, OC-12 / STM-4, OC-48/STM-16 and OC-192/STM-64.
“SonetExpert™ BERT/ Alarm / Error is a web-based application which supports bit error rate testing, alarm generation and reception, and error generation and reception,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
“It supports BER traffic generation and verification of various PRBS and user defined test patterns. Various error insertions like bit errors, B1/B2/B3 BIP errors, alarm generation and more.”
He further added, “The software is provided in the form of an intuitive web interface. All the functionalities can be accessed from any standard web browser. This makes it convenient to control the hardware from multiple locations and from multiple access devices like a PC, laptop and even a tablet. Also, the client machine can be any operating system like Windows/Linux/Android etc. as long as web browser can run on it.”
Main Features
About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
