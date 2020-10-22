GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their newly launched SonetExpert™ application for BERT/ Alarm /Error testing.



It is a web-based application which supports Bit Error Rate Testing over SONET/SDH networks for rates OC-3 / STM-1, OC-12 / STM-4, OC-48/STM-16 and OC-192/STM-64.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/sonetexpert-bert-web-testing-over-sonet-sdh.jpg ]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/sonetexpert-bert-testing-over-sonet-sdh-newsletter.html ]

“SonetExpert™ BERT/ Alarm / Error is a web-based application which supports bit error rate testing, alarm generation and reception, and error generation and reception,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

“It supports BER traffic generation and verification of various PRBS and user defined test patterns. Various error insertions like bit errors, B1/B2/B3 BIP errors, alarm generation and more.”

He further added, “The software is provided in the form of an intuitive web interface. All the functionalities can be accessed from any standard web browser. This makes it convenient to control the hardware from multiple locations and from multiple access devices like a PC, laptop and even a tablet. Also, the client machine can be any operating system like Windows/Linux/Android etc. as long as web browser can run on it.”

Main Features

Supports Bit Error Rate Testing over SONET/SDH OC-3 / STM-1, OC-12 / STM-4, OC-48/STM-16 and OC-192/STM-64 rates

Software selectable OC-3 / STM-1, OC-12 / STM-4, OC-48/STM-16 and OC-192/STM-64 rates

Wire-speed BERT on two ports simultaneously

Supports industry standards PRBS patterns 2^9-1, 2^11-1, 2^15-1, 2^20-1, 2^23-1, 2^29-1, and 2^31-1, all one's, all zero's, alternate ones and zeros, and 4 byte 32 bits user-defined test patterns. Also supports Pattern inversion

Provides various SONET Alarms like LOS, LOF, OOF, B1/B2/B3 Alarms, as well as BERT alarms like Sync Loss and Bit Error Alarms

Impairments:

• Set SONET Pointer and Justification (both Positive and Negative justification)

• LOF (Loss of Frame) Alarm Generation

• B1, B2, B3 BIP Error Insertion (Single as well as rate error insertion)

• Bit Error Insertion (Single as well as constant rate Bit Error insertion)

• Set SONET Pointer and Justification (both Positive and Negative justification) • LOF (Loss of Frame) Alarm Generation • B1, B2, B3 BIP Error Insertion (Single as well as rate error insertion) • Bit Error Insertion (Single as well as constant rate Bit Error insertion) Software provided as a web interface, accessed from any standard web browser, allowing access from different devices like Pcs/laptops/tablets etc. and from different OS like Windows/Linux/Android etc.

Web interface allows multiple users to connect to a single web server and independently run tests on different hardware units

Portable and high port density form factors

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.



Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com