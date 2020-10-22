SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miller Group (TMG) announced it has awarded its 2020 Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship (RRM Scholarship) to Arizona State University (ASU) junior, Michael Qian, who is triple-majoring in Finance, Business Data Analytics, and Accountancy.



Mr. Miller, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMG and affiliated entities, stated, “I was extremely impressed with Michael in my interview. He is highly motivated and currently maintains a 4.3 GPA. His professional objective is to be in the financial industry as an investment banker or management consultant. TMG welcomes him to a select group of past ASU RRM scholarship awardees.”

Mr. Miller instituted the annual RRM Scholarship Program in 2008 to support ASU, W. P. Carey School of Business, encourage mentorships, recognize academic excellence and community involvement of outstanding students.

His philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, various universities, athletic foundations, and veterans’ projects. He serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc., a non-profit organization that honors veterans and currently offers aviation scholarships at six Arizona colleges, including ASU.

Laura Lindsey, Associate Professor and Department of Finance Chair at ASU’s W. P. Carey School of Business, remarked, “Michael Qian is an exceptional student and a terrific candidate for the RRM Scholarship. Michael has achieved an outstanding academic record as a triple major while being heavily involved in finance and service organizations and working as a Community Assistant for Barrett, The Honors College. Our department is grateful for the continued support that Rudy Miller and The Miller Group have provided to accomplished students like Michael.”

About The Miller Group

MILLER, established in 1972 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is comprised of several affiliated companies including Miller Capital Corporation, Miller Investments, Inc., and Miller Management Corporation. The Miller Group offers a broad range of services including venture capital and private equity investing, debt financing, financial advisory, and management consulting to public and private middle-market companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. A select group of current and past clients include: America West Airlines®, Bowlin Travel Centers, Inc.®, Capital Title Group, Inc., DELSTAR Companies, Inc., Legal Broadcast Network, LLC, Magma®, McMurry, Inc., Ritz Carlton Magazine, Sequence Media Group, ServRx, Inc., Sunshine Minting, Inc.®, Telgian Corporation®, and US Air Express.

