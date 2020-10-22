Third Quarter 2020 Summary



Net income available to common shareholders of $9.6 million in Q3 2020, compared to $8.7 million in Q2 2020 and $2.4 million in Q3 2019





Diluted EPS of $1.20 in Q3 2020, compared to $1.10 in Q2 2020 and $0.30 in Q3 2019





Gross revenue (1) of $31.0 million in Q3 2020, compared to $26.2 million in Q2 2020 and $16.6 million in Q3 2019





Net interest margin, including the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, remained relatively flat at 3.07% in Q3 2020, compared with 3.10% in Q2 2020 and 2.95% Q3 2019





Total assets of $1.97 billion, up 9.0% from Q2 2020 and 55.1% from Q3 2019





Total deposits of $1.56 billion, up 11.1% from Q2 2020 and 41.0% from Q3 2019





Gross loans of $1.51 billion, up 5.9% from Q2 2020 and 62.5% from Q3 2019





Loans under active COVID-19 loan modification agreements declined 62.3% from $176.9 million in Q2 2020, to $66.7 million in Q3 2020

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net income available to common shareholders was $9.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to $8.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, and $2.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We are very pleased to deliver another record quarter of earnings driven by strong growth in both net interest income and non-interest income, while our asset quality continues to remain healthy despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The investments we have made in banking talent and technology over the past few years are having the impact that we expected, resulting in the consistent acquisition of new clients, strong balance sheet growth, improving operating leverage, and greater earnings power.

“With the addition of a number of experienced bankers through our branch purchase consummated in May 2020, we have accelerated our commercial banking initiative and are successfully attracting new commercial relationships. During the third quarter, we generated loan growth of 5.9% and deposit growth of 11.1%, largely due to growth in commercial banking relationships. As a result, we continue to see a shift in our loan mix towards commercial loans, while our deposit mix reflects the inflow of low-cost transaction deposits with non-interest bearing deposits now accounting for approximately 30% of our total deposits.

“We continue to have a strong business development pipeline in both our commercial banking and residential mortgage areas. We expect our mortgage activity to continue providing a significant earnings contribution in the near-term, while the balance sheet growth, strong net interest margin and improving operating leverage resulting from the expansion of our commercial client roster we believe is creating a sustainable path to consistently generating strong returns over the longer-term. As we continue to gain scale through organic growth, expansion and additional strategic acquisitions, we believe that our model will establish First Western as a high performing financial institution and create significant value for our shareholders in the future,” said Mr. Wylie.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 12,918 $ 10,796 $ 7,940 Less: provision for loan losses 1,496 2,124 100 Total non-interest income 18,032 15,427 8,788 Total non-interest expense 16,632 12,644 (1) 13,442 Income before income taxes 12,822 11,455 3,186 Income tax expense 3,192 2,759 780 Net income available to common shareholders 9,630 8,696 2,406 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(2) 9,630 8,941 2,855 Basic earnings per common share 1.22 1.10 0.30 Adjusted basic earnings per common share(2) 1.22 1.13 0.35 Diluted earnings per common share 1.20 1.10 0.30 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(2) $ 1.20 $ 1.13 $ 0.35 Return on average assets (annualized) 2.06 % 2.25 % 0.80 % Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)(2) 2.06 2.32 0.95 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 26.43 25.44 7.74 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)(2) 26.43 26.16 9.19 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(2) 31.49 31.02 9.39 Adjusted return on tangible common equity (annualized)(2) 31.49 31.89 11.15 Net interest margin 3.07 3.10 2.95 Efficiency ratio(2) 53.40 % 48.07 % 80.62 %

Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Revenue

Gross revenue (1) was $31.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was driven by a $2.6 million increase in non-interest income, primarily due to higher mortgage segment activity, as well as a $2.1 million increase in net interest income.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, gross revenue increased $14.3 million from $16.6 million, or 86.3%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher mortgage segment activity, as well as a $5.0 million increase in net interest income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.9 million, an increase of 19.7% from $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income was driven primarily by a $194.1 million, or 15.3% increase in average loan balances attributed to organic growth as well as a relatively stable net interest margin, which was partially impacted by an increase of $0.4 million in accretion of the credit mark from acquired loans.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income increased 62.7% from $7.9 million. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due primarily to growth in average loans including the impact of PPP loans and the branch acquisition.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 decreased slightly to 3.07% from 3.10% in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by a 15 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets. On a net basis, the PPP program negatively impacted net interest margin by 31 basis points which was offset by an increase of 15 basis points relating to the impact of purchase accretion from the branch acquisition completed in the second quarter 2020.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, the net interest margin increased from 2.95%, primarily due to a 100 basis point decline in cost of deposits partially offset by an 83 basis point reduction in average yields on interest earning assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $18.0 million, an increase of 16.9% from $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to higher net gain on mortgage loans as a result of record volume of mortgages locked and originated in the quarter. The Company originated $376.3 million of mortgage loans for sale during the quarter compared to $344.3 million the previous quarter, an increase of $32.0 million.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, non-interest income increased 105.2% from $8.8 million. The increase was attributable to higher net gain on mortgage loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $16.6 million, an increase of 31.5% from $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the second quarter deferral of $2.9 million in loan origination expenses related to PPP loans, resulting in higher salaries and employee benefits expense in the current quarter, as well as the full quarter impact of the personnel added through the branch purchase and an increase in incentive compensation accruals correlating with the increase in revenues and earnings.

Non-interest expense increased 23.7% from $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from the personnel added through the branch purchase and an increase in incentive compensation accruals correlating with the increase in revenues and earnings.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 53.4% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 48.1% in the second quarter of 2020 and 80.6% in the third quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 24.9%, compared to 24.1% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to adjustments related to the vesting of restricted stock award.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans, including mortgage loans held for sale, were $1.60 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $103.6 million from the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of $603.8 million from September 30, 2019.

Total loans held for investment, were $1.51 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of 5.9% from $1.42 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of 63.1% from $924.4 million at September 30, 2019. The increase in total loans held for investment from June 30, 2020 was primarily due to growth in the 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction portfolios.

PPP loans were $206.1 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of 0.8% from $204.6 million at June 30, 2020. As of October 16, 2020, the Company has submitted loan forgiveness applications for $85.2 million and received $2.1 million from the Small Business Administration.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.56 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.41 billion at June 30, 2020, and $1.11 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in total deposits from June 30, 2020 was attributable to an increase in money market, time, negotiable order of withdrawal and non-interest bearing deposits.

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2020 increased $420.6 million, or 40.4%, from the third quarter of 2019 and $153.6 million, or 11.7%, from the second quarter 2020.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were $222.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $222.3 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $0.2 million from the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of $212.1 million from September 30, 2019. The increase from September 30, 2019 is attributable to participation in the Paycheck Protection Program Loan Facility from the Federal Reserve in the amount of $204.1 million. Borrowing from this facility is expected to match the balances of the PPP loans.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management increased by $378.8 million during the third quarter to $6.13 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $5.75 billion at June 30, 2020, and $6.12 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to customer contributions to existing accounts and improving market conditions.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $10.4 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared with $12.1 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. The decline in non-performing assets is due to continued pay downs on outstanding balances.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a loan modification program was designed and implemented to assist our clients experiencing financial stress resulting from the economic impacts caused by the global pandemic. The Company offered loan extensions, temporary payment moratoriums, and financial covenant waivers for commercial and consumer borrowers impacted by the pandemic who had a pass risk rating and had not been delinquent over 30 days on payments in the last two years.

At September 30, 2020, the Company has active loan modification agreements on forty-four loans across multiple industries in the amount of $66.7 million, representing a decline of 62.3% from $176.9 million, at June 30, 2020. COVID-19 loan modification agreements represented 4.43% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared with 12.42% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. Most of the temporary payment moratoriums were for a period of 180 days or less and the Company is recognizing interest income on these loans.

The Company continues to meet regularly with clients who could be more highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company receives and reviews current financial data and cash flow forecasts from borrowers with loan modification agreements. As of September 30, 2020, loans which were granted modifications and the modification term has ended have returned to performing status.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the growth in the loan portfolio and the increased economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic. The Company has increased loan level reviews and portfolio monitoring to thoroughly assess how its clients are being impacted by the current environment.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. At September 30, 2020, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

September 30, 2020 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.88 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 9.88 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.03 Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.52 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.28 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.28 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.26 Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.81 %

Book value per common share increased 19.4% from $15.75 at September 30, 2019 to $18.81 at September 30, 2020, and was up 7.1% from $17.56 at June 30, 2020.

Tangible book value per common share (1) increased 19.9% from $12.83 at September 30, 2019 to $15.38 at September 30, 2020, and was up 8.8% from $14.13 at June 30, 2020.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 14,138 $ 12,202 $ 10,672 Investment securities 173 224 312 Federal funds sold and other 99 44 489 Total interest and dividend income 14,410 12,470 11,473 Interest expense: Deposits 1,067 1,319 3,363 Other borrowed funds 425 355 170 Total interest expense 1,492 1,674 3,533 Net interest income 12,918 10,796 7,940 Less: provision for loan losses 1,496 2,124 100 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 11,422 8,672 7,840 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,814 4,609 4,824 Net gain on mortgage loans 12,304 10,173 3,291 Bank fees 340 221 283 Risk management and insurance fees 483 333 176 Net gain on sale of securities — — 119 Income on company-owned life insurance 91 91 95 Total non-interest income 18,032 15,427 8,788 Total income before non-interest expense 29,454 24,099 16,628 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,212 6,690 8,504 Occupancy and equipment 1,619 1,515 1,388 Professional services 1,288 1,231 745 Technology and information systems 1,032 993 961 Data processing 1,038 1,037 854 Marketing 395 253 272 Amortization of other intangible assets 4 38 52 Provision on other real estate owned 100 — — Other 944 887 666 Total non-interest expense 16,632 12,644 13,442 Income before income taxes 12,822 11,455 3,186 Income tax expense 3,192 2,759 780 Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,630 $ 8,696 $ 2,406 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.22 $ 1.10 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.10 $ 0.30





September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 2,867 $ 4,404 $ 3,828 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 247,491 187,272 142,348 Total cash and cash equivalents 250,358 191,676 146,176 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 40,654 47,018 61,491 Correspondent bank stock, at cost 1,295 1,295 582 Mortgage loans held for sale 89,872 69,604 69,231 Loans, net of allowance of $11,845, $10,354 and $7,675 1,494,231 1,412,086 918,911 Premises and equipment, net 5,116 5,201 5,483 Accrued interest receivable 6,730 5,108 2,968 Accounts receivable 4,821 4,616 4,978 Other receivables 1,497 1,543 865 Other real estate owned, net 558 658 658 Goodwill 24,191 24,191 19,686 Other intangible assets, net 72 76 36 Deferred tax assets, net 6,405 6,035 4,765 Company-owned life insurance 15,359 15,268 14,993 Other assets 28,738 23,141 17,549 Assets held for sale 3,000 3,010 3,553 Total assets $ 1,972,897 $ 1,810,526 $ 1,271,925 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 472,963 $ 398,063 $ 231,535 Interest-bearing 1,090,709 1,008,869 877,369 Total deposits 1,563,672 1,406,932 1,108,904 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka and Federal Reserve borrowings 222,075 222,313 10,000 Subordinated notes 14,447 14,444 6,560 Accrued interest payable 347 205 356 Other liabilities 22,639 27,080 20,262 Liabilities held for sale 141 135 111 Total liabilities 1,823,321 1,671,109 1,146,193 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total shareholders’ equity 149,576 139,417 125,732 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,972,897 $ 1,810,526 $ 1,271,925





September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Loan Portfolio Cash, Securities and Other $ 371,481 $ 371,111 $ 146,622 Construction and Development 105,717 74,793 42,059 1-4 Family Residential 446,959 418,409 366,238 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 243,564 229,150 138,753 Owner Occupied CRE 154,138 117,426 119,497 Commercial and Industrial 185,625 213,271 111,187 Total loans held for investment 1,507,484 1,424,160 924,356 Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net (1,408 ) (1,720 ) 2,230 Gross loans $ 1,506,076 $ 1,422,440 $ 926,586 Total mortgage loans held for sale $ 89,872 $ 69,604 $ 69,231 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 805,634 $ 759,997 $ 620,434 Time deposits 177,391 152,897 170,457 Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts 101,708 88,560 83,022 Savings accounts 5,976 7,415 3,456 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,090,709 1,008,869 877,369 Noninterest-bearing accounts 472,963 398,063 231,535 Total deposits $ 1,563,672 $ 1,406,932 $ 1,108,904





As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Average Balance Sheets Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 178,756 $ 76,463 $ 88,782 Available-for-sale securities 40,528 48,614 51,368 Loans 1,462,872 1,268,797 937,260 Interest-earning assets 1,682,156 1,393,874 1,077,410 Mortgage loans held for sale 94,714 68,212 52,546 Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 1,776,870 1,462,086 1,129,956 Allowance for loan losses (10,965 ) (8,694 ) (7,584 ) Noninterest-earning assets 101,874 89,817 81,171 Total assets $ 1,867,779 $ 1,543,209 $ 1,203,543 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,045,321 $ 929,805 $ 826,490 Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka and Federal Reserve borrowings 222,225 64,067 10,567 Subordinated notes 14,445 14,445 6,560 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,281,991 1,008,317 843,617 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 417,502 379,374 215,721 Other liabilities 22,564 18,815 19,881 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 440,066 398,189 235,602 Total shareholders’ equity 145,722 136,703 124,324 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,867,779 $ 1,543,209 $ 1,203,543 Yields (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 0.22 % 0.23 % 2.20 % Available-for-sale securities 1.71 1.84 2.43 Loans 3.87 3.85 4.55 Interest-earning assets 3.43 3.58 4.26 Mortgage loans held for sale 2.72 3.23 3.46 Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 3.39 3.56 4.22 Interest-bearing deposits 0.41 0.57 1.63 Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka and Federal Reserve borrowings 0.37 0.81 1.93 Subordinated notes 6.12 6.26 7.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.47 0.66 1.68 Net interest margin 3.07 3.10 2.95 Net interest rate spread 2.96 % 2.92 % 2.58 %





As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 9,881 $ 11,454 $ 13,980 Non-performing assets 10,439 12,112 14,638 Net charge-offs $ 5 $ 12 $ — Non-performing loans to total loans 0.66 % 0.81 % 1.51 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.53 0.67 1.15 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 119.88 90.40 54.90 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.79 0.73 0.83 Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP(1) 1.00 0.93 0.83 Net charge-offs to average loans — %(2) — %(2) — % Assets Under Management $ 6,131,179 $ 5,752,353 $ 6,116,510 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 18.81 $ 17.56 $ 15.75 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 15.38 $ 14.13 $ 12.83 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 7,911,871 7,890,337 7,890,959 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 8,019,007 7,928,518 7,914,959 Shares outstanding at period end 7,951,749 7,939,024 7,983,866 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.88 % 9.67 % 11.73 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 9.88 9.67 11.73 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.03 11.84 13.36 Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.52 8.30 8.76 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.28 10.12 10.98 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.28 10.12 10.98 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.26 11.05 11.87 Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.81 % 8.63 % 8.19 %

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 Tangible Common Total shareholders' equity $ 149,576 $ 139,417 $ 125,732 Less: goodwill 24,191 24,191 19,686 Less: intangibles held for sale 3,000 3,000 (1) 3,553 Less: other intangibles, net 72 76 36 Tangible common equity $ 122,313 $ 112,150 $ 102,457 Common shares outstanding, end of period 7,951,749 7,939,024 7,983,866 Tangible common book value per share $ 15.38 $ 14.13 $ 12.83 Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,630 $ 8,696 $ 2,406 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 31.49 % 31.02 % 9.39 % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 16,632 $ 12,644 $ 13,442 Less: amortization 4 38 52 Less: provision on other real estate owned 100 — — Adjusted non-interest expense $ 16,528 $ 12,606 $ 13,390 Net interest income $ 12,918 $ 10,796 $ 7,940 Non-interest income 18,032 15,427 8,788 Less: net gain on sale of securities — — 119 Total income $ 30,950 $ 26,223 $ 16,609 Efficiency ratio 53.40 % 48.07 % 80.62 % Gross Revenue Total income before non-interest expense $ 29,454 $ 24,099 $ 16,628 Less: net gain on sale of securities — — 119 Plus: provision for loan losses 1,496 2,124 100 Gross revenue $ 30,950 $ 26,223 $ 16,609 Allowance to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP Total loans $ 1,507,484 $ 1,424,160 $ 924,356 Less: loans acquired 124,689 123,786 — Less: bank originated PPP loans 193,213 191,676 — Bank originated loans excluding PPP $ 1,189,582 $ 1,108,698 $ 924,356 Allowance for loan losses $ 11,845 $ 10,354 $ 7,675 Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP 1.00 % 0.93 % 0.83 %

(1) Represents only the intangible portion of assets held for sale

