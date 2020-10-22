Third Quarter 2020 Summary

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $9.6 million in Q3 2020, compared to $8.7 million in Q2 2020 and $2.4 million in Q3 2019

  • Diluted EPS of $1.20 in Q3 2020, compared to $1.10 in Q2 2020 and $0.30 in Q3 2019

  • Gross revenue(1) of $31.0 million in Q3 2020, compared to $26.2 million in Q2 2020 and $16.6 million in Q3 2019

  • Net interest margin, including the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, remained relatively flat at 3.07% in Q3 2020, compared with 3.10% in Q2 2020 and 2.95% Q3 2019

  • Total assets of $1.97 billion, up 9.0% from Q2 2020 and 55.1% from Q3 2019

  • Total deposits of $1.56 billion, up 11.1% from Q2 2020 and 41.0% from Q3 2019

  • Gross loans of $1.51 billion, up 5.9% from Q2 2020 and 62.5% from Q3 2019

  • Loans under active COVID-19 loan modification agreements declined 62.3% from $176.9 million in Q2 2020, to $66.7 million in Q3 2020

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net income available to common shareholders was $9.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. This compares to $8.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, and $2.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We are very pleased to deliver another record quarter of earnings driven by strong growth in both net interest income and non-interest income, while our asset quality continues to remain healthy despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The investments we have made in banking talent and technology over the past few years are having the impact that we expected, resulting in the consistent acquisition of new clients, strong balance sheet growth, improving operating leverage, and greater earnings power.

“With the addition of a number of experienced bankers through our branch purchase consummated in May 2020, we have accelerated our commercial banking initiative and are successfully attracting new commercial relationships. During the third quarter, we generated loan growth of 5.9% and deposit growth of 11.1%, largely due to growth in commercial banking relationships. As a result, we continue to see a shift in our loan mix towards commercial loans, while our deposit mix reflects the inflow of low-cost transaction deposits with non-interest bearing deposits now accounting for approximately 30% of our total deposits.

“We continue to have a strong business development pipeline in both our commercial banking and residential mortgage areas. We expect our mortgage activity to continue providing a significant earnings contribution in the near-term, while the balance sheet growth, strong net interest margin and improving operating leverage resulting from the expansion of our commercial client roster we believe is creating a sustainable path to consistently generating strong returns over the longer-term. As we continue to gain scale through organic growth, expansion and additional strategic acquisitions, we believe that our model will establish First Western as a high performing financial institution and create significant value for our shareholders in the future,” said Mr. Wylie.

           
  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)    2020    2020    2019 
Earnings Summary          
Net interest income $12,918 $10,796 $7,940 
Less: provision for loan losses  1,496  2,124  100 
Total non-interest income  18,032  15,427  8,788 
Total non-interest expense  16,632  12,644(1) 13,442 
Income before income taxes  12,822  11,455  3,186 
Income tax expense  3,192  2,759  780 
Net income available to common shareholders  9,630  8,696  2,406 
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(2)  9,630  8,941  2,855 
Basic earnings per common share  1.22  1.10  0.30 
Adjusted basic earnings per common share(2)  1.22  1.13  0.35 
Diluted earnings per common share  1.20  1.10  0.30 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(2) $1.20 $1.13 $0.35 
           
Return on average assets (annualized)  2.06% 2.25% 0.80%
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)(2)  2.06  2.32  0.95 
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)  26.43  25.44  7.74 
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)(2)  26.43  26.16  9.19 
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(2)  31.49  31.02  9.39 
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (annualized)(2)  31.49  31.89  11.15 
Net interest margin  3.07  3.10  2.95 
Efficiency ratio(2)  53.40% 48.07% 80.62%

(1) Includes non-recurring acquisition related expenses of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
(2) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Revenue

Gross revenue (1) was $31.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was driven by a $2.6 million increase in non-interest income, primarily due to higher mortgage segment activity, as well as a $2.1 million increase in net interest income.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, gross revenue increased $14.3 million from $16.6 million, or 86.3%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher mortgage segment activity, as well as a $5.0 million increase in net interest income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.9 million, an increase of 19.7% from $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income was driven primarily by a $194.1 million, or 15.3% increase in average loan balances attributed to organic growth as well as a relatively stable net interest margin, which was partially impacted by an increase of $0.4 million in accretion of the credit mark from acquired loans.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, net interest income increased 62.7% from $7.9 million. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due primarily to growth in average loans including the impact of PPP loans and the branch acquisition.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 decreased slightly to 3.07% from 3.10% in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by a 15 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets. On a net basis, the PPP program negatively impacted net interest margin by 31 basis points which was offset by an increase of 15 basis points relating to the impact of purchase accretion from the branch acquisition completed in the second quarter 2020.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, the net interest margin increased from 2.95%, primarily due to a 100 basis point decline in cost of deposits partially offset by an 83 basis point reduction in average yields on interest earning assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $18.0 million, an increase of 16.9% from $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to higher net gain on mortgage loans as a result of record volume of mortgages locked and originated in the quarter. The Company originated $376.3 million of mortgage loans for sale during the quarter compared to $344.3 million the previous quarter, an increase of $32.0 million.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, non-interest income increased 105.2% from $8.8 million. The increase was attributable to higher net gain on mortgage loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $16.6 million, an increase of 31.5% from $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the second quarter deferral of $2.9 million in loan origination expenses related to PPP loans, resulting in higher salaries and employee benefits expense in the current quarter, as well as the full quarter impact of the personnel added through the branch purchase and an increase in incentive compensation accruals correlating with the increase in revenues and earnings.

Non-interest expense increased 23.7% from $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from the personnel added through the branch purchase and an increase in incentive compensation accruals correlating with the increase in revenues and earnings.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 53.4% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 48.1% in the second quarter of 2020 and 80.6% in the third quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 24.9%, compared to 24.1% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to adjustments related to the vesting of restricted stock award.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans, including mortgage loans held for sale, were $1.60 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $103.6 million from the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of $603.8 million from September 30, 2019.

Total loans held for investment, were $1.51 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of 5.9% from $1.42 billion at June 30, 2020, and an increase of 63.1% from $924.4 million at September 30, 2019. The increase in total loans held for investment from June 30, 2020 was primarily due to growth in the 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction portfolios.

PPP loans were $206.1 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of 0.8% from $204.6 million at June 30, 2020. As of October 16, 2020, the Company has submitted loan forgiveness applications for $85.2 million and received $2.1 million from the Small Business Administration.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.56 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.41 billion at June 30, 2020, and $1.11 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase in total deposits from June 30, 2020 was attributable to an increase in money market, time, negotiable order of withdrawal and non-interest bearing deposits.

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2020 increased $420.6 million, or 40.4%, from the third quarter of 2019 and $153.6 million, or 11.7%, from the second quarter 2020.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were $222.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $222.3 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $0.2 million from the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of $212.1 million from September 30, 2019. The increase from September 30, 2019 is attributable to participation in the Paycheck Protection Program Loan Facility from the Federal Reserve in the amount of $204.1 million. Borrowing from this facility is expected to match the balances of the PPP loans.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management increased by $378.8 million during the third quarter to $6.13 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $5.75 billion at June 30, 2020, and $6.12 billion at September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to customer contributions to existing accounts and improving market conditions.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $10.4 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared with $12.1 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. The decline in non-performing assets is due to continued pay downs on outstanding balances.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a loan modification program was designed and implemented to assist our clients experiencing financial stress resulting from the economic impacts caused by the global pandemic. The Company offered loan extensions, temporary payment moratoriums, and financial covenant waivers for commercial and consumer borrowers impacted by the pandemic who had a pass risk rating and had not been delinquent over 30 days on payments in the last two years.

At September 30, 2020, the Company has active loan modification agreements on forty-four loans across multiple industries in the amount of $66.7 million, representing a decline of 62.3% from $176.9 million, at June 30, 2020. COVID-19 loan modification agreements represented 4.43% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared with 12.42% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. Most of the temporary payment moratoriums were for a period of 180 days or less and the Company is recognizing interest income on these loans.

The Company continues to meet regularly with clients who could be more highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company receives and reviews current financial data and cash flow forecasts from borrowers with loan modification agreements. As of September 30, 2020, loans which were granted modifications and the modification term has ended have returned to performing status.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the growth in the loan portfolio and the increased economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic. The Company has increased loan level reviews and portfolio monitoring to thoroughly assess how its clients are being impacted by the current environment.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. At September 30, 2020, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

    
  September 30,  
  2020 
Consolidated Capital   
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.88%
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 9.88 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.03 
Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.52 
    
Bank Capital   
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.28 
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.28 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.26 
Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.81%

Book value per common share increased 19.4% from $15.75 at September 30, 2019 to $18.81 at September 30, 2020, and was up 7.1% from $17.56 at June 30, 2020.

Tangible book value per common share (1) increased 19.9% from $12.83 at September 30, 2019 to $15.38 at September 30, 2020, and was up 8.8% from $14.13 at June 30, 2020.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” “Allowance to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP,” “Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” and “Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

First Western Financial, Inc. 
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

          
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30,  September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)    2020 2020 2019
Interest and dividend income:            
Loans, including fees $ 14,138 $ 12,202 $ 10,672
Investment securities   173   224   312
Federal funds sold and other   99   44   489
Total interest and dividend income   14,410   12,470   11,473
          
Interest expense:           
Deposits   1,067   1,319   3,363
Other borrowed funds   425   355   170
Total interest expense   1,492   1,674   3,533
Net interest income   12,918   10,796   7,940
Less: provision for loan losses   1,496   2,124   100
Net interest income, after provision for loan losses   11,422   8,672   7,840
          
Non-interest income:           
Trust and investment management fees   4,814   4,609   4,824
Net gain on mortgage loans   12,304   10,173   3,291
Bank fees   340   221   283
Risk management and insurance fees   483   333   176
Net gain on sale of securities   —   —   119
Income on company-owned life insurance   91   91   95
Total non-interest income   18,032   15,427   8,788
Total income before non-interest expense   29,454   24,099   16,628
          
Non-interest expense:           
Salaries and employee benefits   10,212   6,690   8,504
Occupancy and equipment   1,619   1,515   1,388
Professional services   1,288   1,231   745
Technology and information systems   1,032   993   961
Data processing   1,038   1,037   854
Marketing   395   253   272
Amortization of other intangible assets   4   38   52
Provision on other real estate owned   100   —   —
Other   944   887   666
Total non-interest expense   16,632   12,644   13,442
Income before income taxes   12,822   11,455   3,186
Income tax expense   3,192   2,759   780
Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,630 $ 8,696 $ 2,406
Earnings per common share:         
Basic $ 1.22 $ 1.10 $ 0.30
Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.10 $ 0.30


          
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
     2020 2020 2019
          
(Dollars in thousands)         
ASSETS         
Cash and cash equivalents:         
Cash and due from banks $2,867 $4,404 $3,828
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  247,491  187,272  142,348
Total cash and cash equivalents  250,358  191,676  146,176
          
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  40,654  47,018  61,491
Correspondent bank stock, at cost  1,295  1,295  582
Mortgage loans held for sale  89,872  69,604  69,231
Loans, net of allowance of $11,845, $10,354 and $7,675  1,494,231  1,412,086  918,911
Premises and equipment, net  5,116  5,201  5,483
Accrued interest receivable  6,730  5,108  2,968
Accounts receivable  4,821  4,616  4,978
Other receivables  1,497  1,543  865
Other real estate owned, net  558  658  658
Goodwill  24,191  24,191  19,686
Other intangible assets, net  72  76  36
Deferred tax assets, net  6,405  6,035  4,765
Company-owned life insurance  15,359  15,268  14,993
Other assets  28,738  23,141  17,549
Assets held for sale  3,000  3,010  3,553
Total assets $1,972,897 $1,810,526 $1,271,925
          
LIABILITIES         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing $472,963 $398,063 $231,535
Interest-bearing  1,090,709  1,008,869  877,369
Total deposits  1,563,672  1,406,932  1,108,904
Borrowings:         
Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka and Federal Reserve borrowings  222,075  222,313  10,000
Subordinated notes  14,447  14,444  6,560
Accrued interest payable  347  205  356
Other liabilities  22,639  27,080  20,262
Liabilities held for sale  141  135  111
Total liabilities  1,823,321  1,671,109  1,146,193
          
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
Total shareholders’ equity  149,576  139,417  125,732
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,972,897 $1,810,526 $1,271,925
          


          
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands)    2020  2020  2019
Loan Portfolio            
Cash, Securities and Other $ 371,481  $ 371,111  $ 146,622
Construction and Development   105,717    74,793    42,059
1-4 Family Residential   446,959    418,409    366,238
Non-Owner Occupied CRE   243,564    229,150    138,753
Owner Occupied CRE   154,138    117,426    119,497
Commercial and Industrial   185,625    213,271    111,187
Total loans held for investment   1,507,484    1,424,160    924,356
Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net   (1,408)   (1,720)   2,230
Gross loans $ 1,506,076  $ 1,422,440  $ 926,586
Total mortgage loans held for sale $ 89,872  $ 69,604  $ 69,231
          
Deposit Portfolio         
Money market deposit accounts $ 805,634  $ 759,997  $ 620,434
Time deposits   177,391    152,897    170,457
Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts   101,708    88,560    83,022
Savings accounts   5,976    7,415    3,456
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,090,709    1,008,869    877,369
Noninterest-bearing accounts   472,963    398,063    231,535
Total deposits $ 1,563,672  $ 1,406,932  $ 1,108,904
            


           
  As of and for the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)    2020  2020  2019  
Average Balance Sheets          
Assets          
Interest-earning assets:          
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $178,756  $76,463  $88,782  
Available-for-sale securities  40,528   48,614   51,368  
Loans  1,462,872   1,268,797   937,260  
Interest-earning assets  1,682,156   1,393,874   1,077,410  
Mortgage loans held for sale  94,714   68,212   52,546  
Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale  1,776,870   1,462,086   1,129,956  
Allowance for loan losses  (10,965)  (8,694)  (7,584) 
Noninterest-earning assets  101,874   89,817   81,171  
Total assets $1,867,779  $1,543,209  $1,203,543  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Interest-bearing deposits $1,045,321  $929,805  $826,490  
Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka and Federal Reserve borrowings  222,225   64,067   10,567  
Subordinated notes  14,445   14,445   6,560  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,281,991   1,008,317   843,617  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits  417,502   379,374   215,721  
Other liabilities  22,564   18,815   19,881  
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  440,066   398,189   235,602  
Total shareholders’ equity  145,722   136,703   124,324  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,867,779  $1,543,209  $1,203,543  
           
Yields (annualized)          
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  0.22 % 0.23 % 2.20 %
Available-for-sale securities  1.71   1.84   2.43  
Loans  3.87   3.85   4.55  
Interest-earning assets  3.43   3.58   4.26  
Mortgage loans held for sale  2.72   3.23   3.46  
Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale  3.39   3.56   4.22  
Interest-bearing deposits  0.41   0.57   1.63  
Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka and Federal Reserve borrowings  0.37   0.81   1.93  
Subordinated notes  6.12   6.26   7.26  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.47   0.66   1.68  
Net interest margin  3.07   3.10   2.95  
Net interest rate spread  2.96 % 2.92 % 2.58 %


           
  As of and for the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)    2020 2020 2019 
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $9,881 $11,454 $13,980 
Non-performing assets  10,439  12,112  14,638 
Net charge-offs $5 $12 $ 
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.66% 0.81% 1.51%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.53  0.67  1.15 
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  119.88  90.40  54.90 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.79  0.73  0.83 
Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP(1)  1.00  0.93  0.83 
Net charge-offs to average loans  %(2) %(2) %
           
Assets Under Management $6,131,179 $5,752,353 $6,116,510 
           
Market Data          
Book value per share at period end $18.81 $17.56 $15.75 
Tangible book value per common share(1) $15.38 $14.13 $12.83 
Weighted average outstanding shares, basic  7,911,871  7,890,337  7,890,959 
Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted  8,019,007  7,928,518  7,914,959 
Shares outstanding at period end  7,951,749  7,939,024  7,983,866 
           
Consolidated Capital          
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  9.88% 9.67% 11.73%
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets  9.88  9.67  11.73 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  12.03  11.84  13.36 
Tier 1 capital to average assets  7.52  8.30  8.76 
           
Bank Capital          
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  10.28  10.12  10.98 
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk-weighted assets  10.28  10.12  10.98 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  11.26  11.05  11.87 
Tier 1 capital to average assets  7.81% 8.63% 8.19%

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Calculation results in an immaterial amount.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

     As of and for the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 
Tangible Common          
Total shareholders' equity $149,576 $139,417 $125,732 
Less: goodwill  24,191  24,191  19,686 
Less: intangibles held for sale  3,000  3,000(1) 3,553 
Less: other intangibles, net  72  76  36 
Tangible common equity $122,313 $112,150 $102,457 
           
Common shares outstanding, end of period  7,951,749  7,939,024  7,983,866 
Tangible common book value per share $15.38 $14.13 $12.83 
           
Net income available to common shareholders $9,630 $8,696 $2,406 
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)  31.49% 31.02% 9.39%
           
Efficiency          
Non-interest expense $16,632 $12,644 $13,442 
Less: amortization  4  38  52 
Less: provision on other real estate owned  100     
Adjusted non-interest expense $16,528 $12,606 $13,390 
           
Net interest income $12,918 $10,796 $7,940 
Non-interest income  18,032  15,427  8,788 
Less: net gain on sale of securities      119 
Total income $30,950 $26,223 $16,609 
Efficiency ratio  53.40% 48.07% 80.62%
           
Gross Revenue          
Total income before non-interest expense $29,454 $24,099 $16,628 
Less: net gain on sale of securities      119 
Plus: provision for loan losses  1,496  2,124  100 
Gross revenue $30,950 $26,223 $16,609 
           
Allowance to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP          
Total loans $1,507,484 $1,424,160 $924,356 
Less: loans acquired  124,689  123,786   
Less: bank originated PPP loans  193,213  191,676   
Bank originated loans excluding PPP $1,189,582 $1,108,698 $924,356 
           
Allowance for loan losses $11,845 $10,354 $7,675 
Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP  1.00% 0.93% 0.83%

(1) Represents only the intangible portion of assets held for sale

           
     As of and for the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2020 2019 
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders          
Net income available to common shareholders $9,630 $8,696 $2,406 
Plus: expenses related to branch purchase and assumption agreement    323   
Plus: EMC performance related earn-out payouts      466 
Plus: expenses related to sale of L.A. fixed income team      140 
Less: income tax impact    78  157 
Adjusted net income available to shareholders $9,630 $8,941 $2,855 
           
Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share          
Basic earnings per share $1.22 $1.10 $0.30 
Plus: expenses related to branch purchase and assumption agreement    0.03   
Plus: EMC performance related earn-out payouts      0.04 
Plus: expenses related to sale of L.A. fixed income team      0.01 
Adjusted basic earnings per share $1.22 $1.13 $0.35 
           
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share          
Diluted earnings per share $1.20 $1.10 $0.30 
Plus: expenses related to branch purchase and assumption agreement    0.03   
Plus: EMC performance related earn-out payouts      0.04 
Plus: expenses related to sale of L.A. fixed income team      0.01 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.20 $1.13 $0.35 
           
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (annualized)          
Return on average assets  2.06% 2.25% 0.80%
Plus: expenses related to branch purchase and assumption agreement    0.07   
Plus: EMC performance related earn-out payouts      0.12 
Plus: expenses related to sale of L.A. fixed income team      0.03 
Adjusted return on average assets  2.06% 2.32% 0.95%
           
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (annualized)          
Return on average shareholders' equity  26.43% 25.44% 7.74%
Plus: expenses related to branch purchase and assumption agreement    0.72   
Plus: EMC performance related earn-out payouts      1.13 
Plus: expenses related to sale of L.A. fixed income team      0.32 
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity  26.43% 26.16% 9.19%
           
Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity (annualized)          
Return on tangible common equity  31.49% 31.02% 9.39%
Plus: expenses related to branch purchase and assumption agreement    0.87   
Plus: EMC performance related earn-out payouts      1.37 
Plus: expenses related to sale of L.A. fixed income team      0.39 
Adjusted return on tangible common equity  31.49% 31.89% 11.15%
           