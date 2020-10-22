BOLTON, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 via news release on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after market close.
The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.
Details of the conference call:
Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
North America dial-in number: 1-877-291-4570
International dial-in number: 1-647-788-4919
A replay of the conference call can be accessed until midnight on November 25, 2020.
Details of the replay:
North America dial-in number: 1-800-585-8367
International dial-in number: 1-416-621-4642
Conference ID: 3140499
About Titanium
Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Ted Daniel, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
(905) 266-3011
ted.daniel@ttgi.com
www.ttgi.com
For Investor Relations
Jayson Moss, CFA
(604) 375-3599
investors@ttgi.com
www.ttgi.com
Titanium Transportation Group Inc
Bolton, Ontario, CANADA
