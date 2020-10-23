January – September 2020

Net sales were MSEK 8,164 (8,350), which was an organic reduction of two percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITA was MSEK 342 (394) and the adjusted EBITA-margin was 4.2 (4.7) percent.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,090 (1,080), of which acquisitions and divestitures of companies were MSEK 0 (-5).

Third Quarter 2020

Net sales increased to MSEK 2,778 (2,825). Organically net sales increased by three percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 190 (159) and the adjusted EBITA-margin was 6.8 (5.6) percent.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 147 (118), which is an improvement of 25 percent.

The adjusted net result increased to MSEK 101 (81) or SEK 2.83 (2.23) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 455 (439).

Obvious signs of recovery in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.

Several important customer contracts have been renewed. Net sales for these amount to MSEK 500–700 annually.

Strong cash flow in recent quarters has contributed to the adjusted net debt / EBITDA ratio now is down to 2.6.

In October 2020 Elanders signed a contract to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Azalea Global IT AB, a Swedish company operating in Value Recovery Services.

Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives of LGI in Group Management, has decided to retire and will therefore leave Group Management.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

