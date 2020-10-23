LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com .

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO )

Class Period: April 16, 2019 – October 1, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that comparative analyses between Mesoblast’s Phase 3 trial and three historical studies did not support the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for steroid refractory aGVHD due to design differences between the four studies; (2) that, as a result, the FDA was reasonably likely to require further clinical studies; (3) that, as a result, the commercialization of remestemcel-L in the U.S. was likely to be delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL )

Class Period: February 4, 2020 – March 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020

Shareholders with $150,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Royal Caribbean’s decrease in bookings outside China and its faulty policies and protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its ships. Specifically, regarding global bookings, Royal Caribbean made statements that: (1) misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively inconsequential; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were robust with no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that Royal Caribbean was undergoing material declines in bookings worldwide due to client concerns over COVID-19.

Furthermore, regarding safety protocols, the Company made statements that: (1) falsely assured investors that it implemented thorough safety protocols; (2) such measures were expected to ultimately contain the spread of COVID-19; and (3) failed to disclose that its ships were following grossly inadequate procedures that would enable the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW .

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com , or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts