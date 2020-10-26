Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) invites to an audiocast in connection with the publication of the interim report January – September 2020. The report will be published on 4 November at 08:00 CET and the audiocast is scheduled for 10:00am p CET on the same day. ZetaDisplay invites you to participate via the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/zetadisplay-q3-2020 . The presentation will be held in English by CEO Per Mandorf and CFO Jacob Stjernfält.



Malmö, 26 October 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO

Phone +46 76-8754177

E-mail jacob.stjernfalt @zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

