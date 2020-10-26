Sesame Velvet Elm features Wilsonart’s Traceless, a unique fingerprint-resistant technology with a velvety smooth texture. This elm design has characteristic straight grain and cathedrals in an overall light taupe color with ivory, almond, and tan rays.

Sesame Velvet Elm features Wilsonart’s Traceless, a unique fingerprint-resistant technology with a velvety smooth texture. This elm design has characteristic straight grain and cathedrals in an overall light taupe color with ivory, almond, and tan rays.

TEMPLE, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart has unveiled a new dimension to its Traceless™ Laminate collection. Defined by its ultra-matte finish and soft-to-the-touch texture, the line now includes a rich palette of elegant elm designs in addition to its selection of solids. The new Nature/Nurture woodgrains collection showcases both light and dark spectrums inspired by nature and perfected through engineering, providing sophisticated surface solutions for high-touch applications, like cabinets and countertops.



Visually stunning and incredibly high-performing, Wilsonart® Traceless™ features unique fingerprint-resistant technology that helps eliminate the look of smudges, smears, and streaks. The new woodgrains, which feature distinctive straight grain, cathedrals, and other authentic variations, offer the durability and cleanability that Traceless™ is known for, making them ideal for even the most aesthetically and practically demanding projects.

“We are so excited to add such a beautiful selection of woodgrains to the Traceless collection,” says Ricky Crow, Vice President, HPL Product Management. “This new line gives commercial and residential architects and designers even more Wilsonart options for stylish surfaces that remain meticulous even with daily use.”

Like all Wilsonart® Traceless™ Laminates, the new elm designs are repairable if light scratches occur. The latest additions to the line:

Ivory Velvet Elm has refined moderate straight grain and cathedrals in cream tones, blond graining, and light champagne effects.

Acorn Velvet Elm boasts a straight grain texture with cathedrals in a range of warm brown tones.

Sesame Velvet Elm exemplifies characteristic straight grain and cathedrals in an overall light taupe color with ivory, almond, and tan rays.

Smoky Velvet Elm shows a range of charcoal colors with the unique, unmistakable cathedrals and straight grain features of an elm.

Find out more about the Wilsonart Traceless collection here .

Download the Lookbook today.

Try our Visualizer to design your space .

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates .

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard™, Durcon®, KML®, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone®, and Wetwall brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs. For more information and samples, visit www.wilsonart.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Houzz, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Tammy Weadock

tammy.weadock@wilsonart.com

(254) 207-3444

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38e4b220-d851-4cde-a78b-377fa7fd2e85