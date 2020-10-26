WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2020 of $0.59 per share on net income of $2.64 million, compared to earnings of $0.72 per share on net income of $3.19 million during the June 30, 2020 quarter, and $0.70 per share on earnings of $3.13 million during the third quarter a year ago. Third quarter earnings benefitted from record mortgage refinance income offset in part by elevated loan loss provisions and a lower net interest margin.

“Our core operations remained strong throughout the third quarter as the low interest rate environment has fueled mortgage originations and credit quality remained stable. A large portion of borrowers that were given temporary payment accommodations have returned to their regular payment schedule. Meanwhile, we proactively increased our reserves in anticipation the slowing economy may negatively impact some of our borrower’s ability to repay their obligations. We are carefully watching their operations and addressing their needs as the economic situation clarifies,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “Our capital levels continue to build and are expected to remain at historical highs and above well capitalized under regulatory classifications as we continue to generate strong earnings to support any growth and credit related issues,” continued Cattanach.

Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications declined from 114 loan accommodations with a balance of $143 million at June 30, 2020 to 44 loans with a balance of $20.1 million, or 2.5% of gross loans at September 30, 2020. The recent deferrals are the result of extended accommodations subsequent to those borrowers’ initial 90-day deferral based on individual circumstances and credit review. One hotel loan is in the process of being restructured and has been identified as an “impaired loan”. Meanwhile, credit quality improved during the quarter as fewer loans were included in the “watch list” and “substandard risk” categories. As shown in the table below, our “impaired loans” increased reflecting the hotel loan while the “watch list” decreased $7.9 million and the “substandard risk” loans declined $2.4 million. Five of the loans where we extended a second round of deferrals totaling $7.2 million are weighted as average or acceptable risk, 4 loans totaling $3.9 million are weighted as watch, and 2 loans totaling $5.0 million are considered impaired. The bank had also granted a 90-day payment deferral on 34 residential mortgage loans totaling $4.0 million that do not have an individual risk rating but are not considered watch or impaired.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans
($000)
Risk Rating 12/201612/201712/201812/201903/202006/202009/2020
Rating 1“High Quality”$-$-$-$-$71$55$-
Rating 2“Minimal Risk” 67,468 76,710 85,382 57,904 59,101 72,601 56,337
Rating 3“Average Risk” 253,673 292,496 323,627 349,002 324,378 374,709 391,195
Rating 4“Acceptable Risk” 91,367 65,024 79,271 128,932 123,296 154,302 155,738
Rating 5“Watch Risk” 10,774 18,049 15,551 15,933 33,999 54,522 46,603
Rating 6“Substandard Risk” 2,678 500 489 2,568 2,732 4,545 2,162
Rating 7“Impaired Loans” 7,758 9,952 8,707 5,518 7,811 6,130 10,164
  $433,718$462,731$513,027$559,857$551,388$666,864$662,199
Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of “3”.

Industry Exposure: PSB has identified the following ten industries with significant portfolio concentrations. Though these industries may change, management believes these industries are where PSB may have exposure or where credit weightings are elevated. Percentages and weightings are of the total commercial related portfolio credit extensions including PPP loans of $116.9 million. The hotel, restaurant and fitness industries remain the largest areas affected by the pandemic but represent only 7.5% of total loans. Fitness industries are part of the recreation concentration and totaled $1.4 million as of September 30, 2020.

The following table indicates PSB’s Top Industry Risk Exposure as determined by weighted average risk rating as of September 30, 2020 (with risk weightings of 1-4 deemed “Acceptable and Average” and risk weightings of 5-7 as “Watch and Impaired”):

Total Industry Risk Exposure
IndustryNo. Of LoansTotal Loans% of Ln PortfolioWeighted Avg Risk Weighting
Hotels4934,405,7854.28%4.51
Restaurant13724,634,4743.06%3.85
Agricultural9210,889,8601.35%3.84
Other87,270,6460.90%3.74
Recreation629,115,4591.13%3.64
Non-Owner Occupied (Residential)318124,253,86115.46%3.61
Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings Multi-Family3093,361,27011.61% 
Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings28830,892,5913.84% 
Retail Stores10022,541,4652.80%3.46
Automotive and Marine Dealerships (Includes Maint.)9923,574,0082.93%3.35
Non-Owner Occupied (Commercial)13874,455,3759.26%3.33
Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Miniwarehouses)9861,115,3957.60% 
Lessors of Miniwarehouses and Self-Storage Units238,776,5471.09% 
Lessors of Other Real Estate Property174,563,4320.57% 
Land (Res. And Com.)328,297,9111.03%3.25
     
Loan portfolio includes unused loan commitments. Balances do not include any consumer loans.    

Weighted average loan to collateral values at September 30, 2020 were 60% and 63% in the hotel and restaurant industries, respectively.

Loan Loss Reserve:  For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, PSB added provisions for loan losses totaling $1.3 million. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, loan loss provisions have remained elevated with reserves related to the expected economic slowdown due to COVID-19 totaling $3.6 million. Allowance for loan losses were $10.48 million at September 30, 2020 which includes $2.9 million of allowances for loans with risk weightings at 5 to 7 (“Watch and Impaired”) and $7.6 million for loans with risk weightings at 1 to 4 (“Acceptable and Average”). At September 30, 2020, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.31% of gross loans and 1.53% of gross loans less PPP loans guaranteed through the SBA.

Net Interest Margin Impact:  PSB’s net interest margin declined to 3.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 3.09% the prior quarter due to the resulting effect of loans and investments repricing at lower rates, and the full quarter addition of PPP loans with 1% coupon yields. “Our net interest margin stabilized in the most recent quarter as we were able to reduce our cost of funds to offset reduced interest income,” said Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Capital Management:  At September 30, 2020, the holding company’s tangible equity to asset ratio was 9.17% and the bank’s capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. Management expects capital ratios to continue to increase due to ongoing earnings and stabilization of the balance sheet. We did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ending September 30, 2020, which also contributed to growing capital ratios.

September 2020 Quarterly Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended September 30, 2020, compared to June 30, 2020 and / or September 30, 2019, as applicable):

  • Return on shareholders’ equity was 10.45% for the quarter compared to 13.38% one quarter earlier and 13.94% for the third quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 0.95% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.20% the previous quarter and 1.34% for the third quarter one year earlier.

  • Gains on the sale of mortgage loans totaled $1.75 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 which was slightly higher than the previous quarter and $463,000 higher than the same quarter ended one year earlier. Through the beginning of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, mortgage banking activity remains robust.

  • Tangible net book value was $22.73 per share at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.97 per share as of June 30, 2020, and $20.24 per share at September 30, 2019. Over the past year, tangible book value per share has grown 12.30%.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets were $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.09 billion as of June 30, 2020. Total loans receivable decreased by $13.3 million, or 1.7% due primarily to the slower economy that resulted in paydowns on commercial lines of credit of $15.2 million. The origination of PPP loans during the prior quarter significantly grew loans during the second quarter with the expectation some of these loans will be forgiven by the end of the year and a large portion early next year through the SBA guarantee program. At September 30, 2020, the bank had unrealized PPP origination fees totaling $3.9 million. Though the loan balance declined for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the bank did expand lending for construction and land development with certain long-time borrowers building multi-family properties to meet increased demand. Commercial/agricultural non-owner occupied real estate loans represented 28.5% of gross loans at September 30, 2020, followed by commercial/agricultural non-real estate at 28.0%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 23.2%, residential real estate loans at 19.8%, and consumer loans at 0.5%. Total agricultural related loans represent 0.8% of the total loan portfolio.

The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.31% of gross loans at September 30, 2020 and 1.53% of gross loans less the PPP guaranteed loans. The annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.25% the previous quarter and 0.01% one year earlier. Non-performing assets increased to 0.85% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.49% at June 30, 2020, and 0.57% at September 30, 2019. The increase in non-performing assets at September 30, 2020 primarily relates to one hotel loan totaling $4.9 million that is in the process of being restructured. At September 30, 2020, non-performing assets consisted of $2.1 million in non-accrual loans, $233,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.5 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.5 million in other real estate owned.

Accrued interest receivable increased slightly during the quarter to $3.63 million from $3.59 million in the second quarter of 2020, due to the loan payment deferrals and interest-only payments related to COVID-19 accommodations. We expect the accrued interest receivable levels to decline in the fourth quarter as borrowers return to regular payments.

At September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $76.8 million compared to $60.3 million at June 30, 2020 and $49.4 million one year earlier. Current cash levels are elevated due to the depositing of PPP funds and growth in other local deposits along with repayment received on commercial lines of credit. Additionally, deposit inflows continue despite low interest rates and have remained invested in liquid funds until alternative uses can be identified. Investment securities totaled $193.2 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $178.6 million at June 30, 2020 and $168.4 million one year earlier. All investment securities over the past year were considered available for sale and carried at market value.

Foreclosed assets decreased to $1.49 million at September 30, 2020 from $1.53 million at June 30, 2020 and $572,000 one year earlier. The recent increase primarily reflects a previously disclosed commercial foreclosure property which is currently listed for sale and carried at an appraised value obtained in May 2020.

Total deposits increased to $900.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $882.2 million at June 30, 2020, led by a $23.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits followed by an increase of $10.3 million in money market deposits. Meanwhile, higher-costing wholesale deposits declined $15.0 million during the same time period. At September 30, 2020, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 32.3% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.9%, money market deposits at 23.7%, and retail and local time deposits at 14.2%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 2.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 versus 4.6% the prior quarter and 4.9% one year earlier. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, we have seen customers increase mobile banking enrollment and active mobile deposit product usage.

FHLB advances decreased $20.0 million during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 to $67.0 million compared to $87.0 million at June 30, 2020 and other borrowings increased to $16.2 million from $3.9 million over the same time period. Management elected to prepay $20 million in high-cost FHLB advances and incurred an $88,000 prepayment penalty which has been recognized in other non-interest expense. Other borrowings increased related to short-term repurchase agreements with local customers.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased $3.4 million to $101.4 million, compared to $98.0 million at June 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity was impacted by earnings and other comprehensive income adjustments, including the change in unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale. Tangible net book value per share increased to $22.73 per share, at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.97 per share at June 30, 2020. PSB’s tangible equity to total assets was 9.17% at September 30, 2020 compared to 8.95% at June 30, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $7.9 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.8 million (on net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2020 and $7.9 million (on a net margin of 3.60%) for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income was $23.4 million compared to $23.3 million for the same nine-month period one year earlier. Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields decreased 19 basis points from 3.69% to 3.50% during the third quarter of 2020 while deposit and borrowing costs declined 18 basis points to 0.66% from 0.84% over the same period. The decline in loan and investment yields was partially due to a larger average balance of cash and cash equivalents held during the quarter and PPP loans held for a full quarter with a coupon yield of 1.00%. Loan yields decreased to 3.97% during the quarter from 4.14% during the second quarter of 2020, as many loans repriced lower. “Loan yield adjusted for low yielding PPP loans was flat in the third quarter. We expect the net-interest margin will remain flat over for the next quarter but may decline further if we remain in the current interest rate environment. Investment opportunities will remain challenging in the current interest rate environment until such time as lending opportunities rebound,” stated Oldenberg.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, reflecting lower rates associated with money market accounts and time deposits. Deposit costs decreased to $833,000 for the third quarter of 2020 from $1.08 million the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $20,000 to $428,000 for the third quarter of 2020 from $448,000 the previous quarter. With the recent prepayment of some FHLB advances, borrowing cost should reflect continued decreases in future quarters.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.8 million for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to reserves taken in anticipation of a slowing economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, provision for loan losses totaled $4.9 million compared to $700,000 for the same period one year earlier.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $2.9 million from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 due in part to lower gains on the sale of securities. Gains on sale of mortgage loans increased slightly to $1.8 million for the third quarter from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and remained strong as lower long-term U.S. Treasury rates have spurred mortgage refinance activity by borrowers. We expect active mortgage originations during the fourth quarter though the wave of refinancing requests appears to have peaked. The gains on sale of mortgage loans were partially offset by a loss on mortgage loan servicing of $79,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $165,000 the previous quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total noninterest income was $8.4 million compared to $5.8 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019. The nine-month increase in 2020 was largely due to gains on the sale of mortgage loans.

Deposit and service fee income in the third quarter were up to $344,000 compared to $278,000 during the preceding quarter of 2020. The service fee income was down in the prior quarter as the bank provided waivers on certain service fees through June 30, 2020 and recorded less overdraft income as depositors had higher average balances from stimulus money received. Net gains on sale of securities was $38,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $194,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and zero for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales increased to $301,000 from $259,000 the prior quarter as sales activity picked up and advisory fees tied to market values increased. At September 30, 2020, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $244.5 million compared to $234.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $240.6 million at September 30, 2019. The fluctuations over the past year in assets under management was has been primarily related to overall stock market volatility. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, other noninterest income was $465,000 compared to $721,000 the prior quarter. Other non-interest income for the second quarter was higher than usual due to $332,000 of fee income earned on loans originated with fixed to floating interest rate swap like features.

Noninterest expense was $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense was lower due to lower salaries and employee benefits costs related to the deferral of $861,000 in loan origination costs associated with the PPP loans. These deferred expenses will be recognized over the life of the loan or, in the case of PPP loans, when forgiven by the SBA. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $3.5 million for the third quarter compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, from the $861,000 in deferred costs and a separate $375,000 reduction related to lower benefits expenses. The third quarter 2020 results reflect a full quarter of renewed FDIC insurance premiums of $87,000 compared to $23,000 during the prior quarter as the FDIC insurance fund had reached its targeted level. Data processing and other offices expenses increased to $743,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $675,000 for the prior quarter. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2020, total noninterest expense was $17.3 million, which was the same level one year earlier.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central and southeastern Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas and Milwaukee counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. Risk and uncertainties also include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the bank’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Quarterly Financial Summary     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
 Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
Earnings and dividends:2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
      
Interest income$9,155 $9,291 $9,726 $9,988 $10,098 
Interest expense$1,261 $1,528 $1,935 $2,019 $2,154 
Net interest income$7,894 $7,763 $7,791 $7,969 $7,944 
Provision for loan losses$1,300 $1,800 $1,800 $150 $150 
Other noninterest income$2,929 $3,138 $2,355 $1,839 $1,802 
Other noninterest expense$6,074 $4,879 $6,330 $5,947 $5,437 
Net income$2,637 $3,190 $1,610 $2,813 $3,131 
      
Basic earnings per share (3)$0.59 $0.72 $0.36 $0.63 $0.70 
Diluted earnings per share (3)$0.59 $0.72 $0.36 $0.63 $0.70 
Dividends declared per share (3)$- $0.21 $- $0.20 $- 
Tangible net book value per share (4)$22.73 $21.97 $20.89 $20.72 $20.24 
      
Semi-annual dividend payout ration/a  14.50%n/a  15.04%n/a 
Average common shares outstanding 4,452,287  4,453,225  4,464,956  4,471,173  4,473,583 
      
Balance sheet - average balances:     
      
Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss$800,611 $786,785 $705,333 $700,469 $689,057 
Assets$1,099,402 $1,067,466 $963,191 $951,409 $928,282 
Deposits$882,682 $855,155 $761,268 $745,455 $721,788 
Stockholders’ equity$100,436 $95,909 $94,735 $93,189 $89,139 
      
Performance ratios:     
      
Return on average assets (1) 0.95% 1.20% 0.67% 1.17% 1.34%
Return on average stockholders’ equity (1) 10.45% 13.38% 6.84% 11.98% 13.94%
Average stockholders’ equity less accumulated     
other comprehensive income (loss) to     
average assets 8.85% 8.83% 9.75% 9.68% 9.52%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00% 0.25% 0.49% 0.01% 0.01%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.98% 0.47% 0.67% 0.68% 0.70%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.85% 0.49% 0.54% 0.55% 0.57%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.31% 1.13% 1.10% 0.97% 0.97%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity     
plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 8.50% 5.11% 5.24% 5.45% 5.69%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.03% 3.09% 3.45% 3.53% 3.60%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.84% 2.85% 3.20% 3.24% 3.31%
Service fee revenue as a percent of     
average demand deposits (1) 0.59% 0.49% 1.04% 1.00% 0.90%
Noninterest income as a percent     
of gross revenue 24.24% 25.25% 19.49% 15.55% 15.14%
Efficiency ratio (2) 55.41% 44.23% 61.59% 59.90% 55.14%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.20% 1.84% 2.64% 2.48% 2.32%
Tangible equity to actual assets 9.17% 8.95% 9.59% 9.50% 9.53%
      
Stock price information:     
      
High$18.80 $24.75 $28.25 $28.25 $27.50 
Low$17.36 $18.55 $19.50 $26.00 $23.55 
Last trade value at quarter-end$18.00 $18.55 $24.75 $27.50 $26.49 
      
(1) Annualized     
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent    
basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.     
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.   
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity excludes intangible assets.     


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Income     
 Quarter Ended 
(dollars in thousands,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
except per share data - unaudited)2020
2020
2020
20192019
      
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$8,068  $8,175  $8,445  $8,691  $8,823  
Securities:
     
Taxable
 564  622  733  768  769 
Tax-exempt 474  446  431  387  378 
Other interest and dividends 49  48  117  142  128 
      
Total interest and dividend income 9,155  9,291  9,726  9,988  10,098 
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits
 833  1,080  1,482  1,544  1,654 
FHLB advances 304  323  320  328  323 
Other borrowings 5  6  14  26  58 
Senior subordinated notes 28  28  28  29  28 
Junior subordinated debentures 91  91  91  92  91 
      
Total interest expense 1,261  1,528  1,935  2,019  2,154 
      
Net interest income 7,894  7,763  7,791  7,969  7,944 
Provision for loan losses 1,300  1,800  1,800  150  150 
      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,594  5,963  5,991  7,819  7,794 
      
Noninterest income:     
Service fees
 344  278  391  411  348 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,752  1,747  987  452  463 
Mortgage loan servicing, net (79) (165) (23) 57  89 
Investment and insurance sales commissions 301  259  349  301  276 
Net gain on sale of securities 38  194  123  71  - 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 108  104  104  104  105 
Other noninterest income 465  721  424  443  521 
      
Total noninterest income 2,929  3,138  2,355  1,839  1,802 
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits 3,526  2,583  3,819  3,523  3,372 
Occupancy and facilities 566  508  544  506  510 
Loss on foreclosed assets 36  23  71  69  4 
Data processing and other office operations 743  675  644  739  654 
Advertising and promotion 77  94  141  182  107 
FDIC insurance premiums 87  23  -  -  - 
Other noninterest expenses 1,039  973  1,111  928  790 
      
Total noninterest expense 6,074  4,879  6,330  5,947  5,437 
      
Income before provision for income taxes 3,449  4,222  2,016  3,711  4,159 
Provision for income taxes 812  1,032  406  898  1,028 
      
Net income
$2,637 $3,190 $1,610 $2,813 $3,131 
Basic earnings per share$0.59 $0.72 $0.36 $0.63 $0.70 
Diluted earnings per share$0.59 $0.72 $0.36 $0.63 $0.70 


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, and September 30, 2019, unaudited, December 31, 2019 derived from audited financial statements     
 Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$13,652 $13,016 $9,665 $23,005 $17,954 
Interest-bearing deposits 1,750  1,483  1,349  839  1,059 
Federal funds sold 61,383  45,796  37,071  25,184  30,415 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 76,785  60,295  48,085  49,028  49,428 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 193,179  178,635  171,054  174,448  127,587 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $0, $0, $0, $0 and     
$41,311 respectively) -  -  -  -  40,791 
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 496  1,738  3,234  4,983  1,984 
Loans held for sale 903  3,755  1,394  545  335 
Loans receivable, net 791,951  805,243  706,584  707,651  691,289 
Accrued interest receivable 3,629  3,590  2,847  2,776  2,803 
Foreclosed assets 1,485  1,525  425  460  572 
Premises and equipment, net 11,061  11,067  11,098  10,457  10,212 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,638  1,623  1,668  1,747  1,720 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,283  2,283  2,283  2,073  2,173 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 17,089  16,981  16,877  16,773  16,668 
Other assets 3,784  6,611  4,330  3,952  4,101 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$1,104,283 $1,093,346 $969,879 $974,893 $949,663 
      
Liabilities     
      
Non-interest-bearing deposits$241,947 $241,914 $158,505 $177,002 $159,897 
Interest-bearing deposits 658,667  640,307  606,781  604,788  576,288 
      
Total deposits 900,614  882,221  765,286  781,790  736,185 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 67,000  87,000  88,682  73,496  85,496 
Other borrowings 16,216  3,941  3,504  6,131  17,411 
Senior subordinated notes 2,500  2,500  2,500  2,500  2,500 
Junior subordinated debentures 7,732  7,732  7,732  7,732  7,732 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,871  11,998  9,024  10,553  9,715 
      
Total liabilities 1,002,933  995,392  876,728  882,202  859,039 
      
Stockholders’ equity     
      
Preferred stock - no par value:     
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding -  -  -  -  - 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:     
Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares     
Outstanding - 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,453,472, 4,467,217 and     
4,471,216 shares, respectively 1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital 7,765  7,712  7,632  7,597  7,543 
Retained earnings 101,538  98,901  96,646  95,037  93,117 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3,751  3,045  550  1,302  1,103 
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,037,326, 1,023,581 and     
1,019,582 shares, respectively (13,534) (13,534) (13,507) (13,075) (12,969)
      
Total stockholders’ equity 101,350  97,954  93,151  92,691  90,624 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,104,283 $1,093,346 $969,879 $974,893 $949,663 


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Income     
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands,September September
except per share data - unaudited)20202019 20202019
      
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$8,068 $8,823  $24,688 $25,786 
Securities:
     
Taxable
 564  769   1,919  2,212 
Tax-exempt 474  378   1,351  1,163 
Other interest and dividends 49  128   214  380 
      
Total interest and dividend income 9,155  10,098   28,172  29,541 
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits
 833  1,654   3,395  4,841 
FHLB advances 304  323   947  862 
Other borrowings 5  58   25  166 
Senior subordinated notes 28  28   84  84 
Junior subordinated debentures 91  91   273  274 
      
Total interest expense 1,261  2,154   4,724  6,227 
      
Net interest income 7,894  7,944   23,448  23,314 
Provision for loan losses 1,300  150   4,900  700 
      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,594  7,794   18,548  22,614 
      
Noninterest income:     
Service fees
 344  348   1,013  1,132 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans -  -   -  - 
Mortgage banking income 1,673  552   4,219  1,368 
Investment and insurance sales commissions 301  276   909  919 
Net gain on sale of securities 38  -   355  139 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 108  105   316  304 
Other noninterest income 465  521   1,610  1,960 
      
Total noninterest income 2,929  1,802   8,422  5,822 
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits 3,526  3,372   9,928  10,122 
Occupancy and facilities 566  510   1,618  1,702 
Loss on foreclosed assets 36  4   130  11 
Data processing and other office operations 743  654   2,062  1,877 
Advertising and promotion 77  107   312  327 
FDIC insurance premiums 87  -   110  122 
Other noninterest expenses 1,039  790   3,123  3,188 
      
Total noninterest expense 6,074  5,437   17,283  17,349 
      
Income before provision for income taxes 3,449  4,159   9,687  11,087 
Provision for income taxes 812  1,028   2,250  2,653 
      
Net income
$2,637 $3,131  $7,437 $8,434 
Basic earnings per share$0.59 $0.70  $1.67 $1.88 
Diluted earnings per share$0.59 $0.70  $1.67 $1.88 


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income     
      
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)20202019 20202019
      
Net income$2,637 $3,131  $7,437 $8,434 
      
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:     
      
Unrealized gain on securities available     
for sale 670  599   2,936  3,109 
      
Reclassification adjustment for security     
gain included in net income (28) -   (258) (101)
      
Amortization of unrealized gain included in net     
income on securities available for sale     
transferred to securities held to maturity -  (2)  -  (8)
      
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 26  (46)  (316) (264)
      
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate     
swap settlements included in earnings 38  9   87  18 
      
      
Other comprehensive income 706  560   2,449  2,754 
      
Comprehensive income$3,343 $3,691  $9,886 $11,188 


PSB Holding, Inc.     
Loan Composition by Purpose     
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Sep 30, 2020Jun 30, 2020Mar 31, 2020Dec 31, 2020Sep 30, 2019
Total Loans      
Residential real estate     
 One to four family$114,226 $118,049 $122,276 $121,548 $119,620 
 HELOC loans 19,747  19,550  20,795  21,668  22,855 
 Residential construction & development 22,529  23,129  22,963  23,633  21,273 
 Residential vacant land 3,147  3,417  3,745  3,908  4,299 
 Total Residential real estate 159,649  164,145  169,779  170,757  168,047 
       
Commercial/Agricultural real estate     
 Owner occupied     
 Commercial real estate 164,073  164,483  164,851  156,275  158,423 
 SBA commercial real estate 1,506  1,539  1,571  1,647  1,367 
 Agriculture real estate 4,677  4,885  5,041  5,901  5,139 
 Construction and land development 13,557  7,294  8,297  13,228  12,742 
 Commercial vacant land 2,819  2,241  1,560  929  - 
 Total Owner occupied 186,632  180,442  181,320  177,980  177,671 
       
 Non-owner occupied     
 Commercial real estate 201,006  193,550  188,525  192,160  179,136 
 SBA commercial real estate 771  793  824  844  863 
 Agricultural real estate -  -  -  -  - 
 Construction and land development 18,600  11,927  16,406  17,061  13,301 
 Commercial vacant land 8,907  10,135  13,965  14,280  14,532 
 Total Non-owner occupied 229,284  216,405  219,720  224,345  207,832 
       
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate     
 Municipal non-real estate 5,687  7,826  5,933  11,601  6,384 
 Commercial line 40,067  55,317  59,266  54,538  62,991 
 Other commercial non-real estate 58,718  69,267  70,467  65,690  64,418 
 SBA commercial non-real estate 118,668  117,436  1,453  1,733  1,819 
 Agricultural non-real estate 2,150  2,148  2,075  2,402  3,606 
 Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate 225,290  251,994  139,194  135,964  139,218 
       
Consumer non-real estate     
 Consumer installment 3,358  3,512  3,344  3,454  3,319 
 Consumer line 366  243  328  1,354  1,343 
 Other consumer 163  160  183  189  197 
 Total Consumer non-real estate 3,887  3,915  3,855  4,997  4,859 
Gross loans  804,742  816,901  713,868  714,043  697,627 
       
 Net deferred loan costs (fees) (2,627) (2,617) 388  326  295 
 Overdrafts 317  133  199  221  168 
 Allowance for loan losses (10,481) (9,174) (7,871) (6,939) (6,801)
Total loans receivable$791,951 $805,243 $706,584 $707,651 $691,289 


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Nonperforming Assets as of:     
 Sept 30,June 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,Sept 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
      
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$- $2,964 $3,868 $3,697 $3,609 
Nonaccrual restructured loans -  244  232  499  510 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual -  650  672  676  747 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more -  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming loans -  3,858  4,772  4,872  4,866 
Other real estate owned 1,485  1,525  425  460  572 
      
Total nonperforming assets$1,485 $5,383 $5,197 $5,332 $5,438 
      
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.00% 0.47% 0.67% 0.68% 0.70%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.13% 0.49% 0.54% 0.55% 0.57%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 133.18% 237.79% 164.94% 142.43% 139.77%


PSB Holdings, Inc.   
List loans and properties >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves   
At September 30, 2020   
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Leased retail sales outletORE$1,100 $0 
Real estateRestructured 4,861  258 
    
Total listed nonperforming assets $5,961 $258 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $9,355 $348 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets  64% 3%
    
Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at September 30, 2020 ($000s)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estate, farm equipmentImpaired$1,951 $0 
    
    
Total listed performing, but impaired loans $1,951 $0 
Total performing, but impaired loans $3,441 $141 
Listed assets as a % of total performing, but impaired loans  57% 0%


PSB Holdings, Inc.        
Deposit Composition        
 September 30,  June 30,  September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2019 
 $% $% $%
         
Non-interest bearing demand$241,94726.90% $241,91427.40% $159,89721.70%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 291,27532.30%  267,87430.40%  242,71333.00%
Money market deposits 213,05723.70%  202,70823.00%  170,40323.10%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 103,28811.50%  103,91711.80%  103,07414.00%
         
Total core deposits 849,56794.40%  816,41392.60%  676,08791.80%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 24,6692.70%  24,3992.80%  24,5493.30%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 14,3841.60%  15,3761.70%  4,9600.70%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 11,9941.30%  26,0332.90%  30,5894.20%
Totals$900,614100.00% $882,221100.00% $736,185100.0%


PSB Holdings, Inc.           
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates          
(dollars in thousands)           
            
            
 Quarter ended September 30, 2020  Quarter ended June 30, 2020 Quarter ended September 30, 2019 
 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1)(2)$810,232 $8,0803.97% $795,337 $8,1864.14% $695,776 $8,8385.04%
Taxable securities 108,241  5642.07%  99,621  6222.51%  107,801  7692.83%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 76,168  6003.13%  70,105  5653.24%  59,537  4783.19%
FHLB stock 2,283  284.88%  2,283  254.40%  1,970  204.03%
Other 58,081  210.14%  58,776  230.16%  22,493  1081.90%
            
Total (2) 1,055,005  9,2933.50%  1,026,122  9,4213.69%  887,577  10,2134.57%
            
Non-interest-earning assets:           
Cash and due from banks 13,945     10,760     12,113   
Premises and equipment,           
net 11,135     11,116     10,136   
Cash surrender value ins 17,021     16,918     16,606   
Other assets 11,917     11,102     8,569   
Allowance for loan           
losses (9,621)    (8,552)    (6,719)  
            
Total$1,099,402    $1,067,466    $928,282   
            
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Savings and demand           
deposits$285,384 $720.10% $261,942 $1270.20% $239,490 $4950.82%
Money market deposits 206,881  1460.28%  197,571  2130.43%  164,801  3290.79%
Time deposits 159,851  6151.53%  169,398  7401.76%  164,899  8302.00%
FHLB borrowings 86,565  3041.40%  90,623  3231.43%  75,325  3231.70%
Other borrowings 9,445  50.21%  5,857  60.41%  22,079  581.04%
Senior sub. notes 2,500  284.46%  2,500  284.50%  2,500  284.44%
Junior sub. debentures 7,732  914.68%  7,732  914.73%  7,732  914.67%
            
Total 758,358  1,2610.66%  735,623  1,5280.84%  676,826  2,1541.26%
            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits 230,566     226,244     152,598   
Other liabilities 10,042     9,690     9,719   
Stockholders’ equity 100,436     95,909     89,139   
            
Total$1,099,402    $1,067,466    $928,282   
            
Net interest income $8,032   $7,893   $8,059 
Rate spread  2.84%   2.85%   3.31%
Net yield on interest-earning assets  3.03%   3.09%   3.60%
            
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.         
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent
basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.		            
    


PSB Holdings, Inc.       
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates      
(dollars in thousands)       
 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019
 Average Yield/ Average Yield/
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets       
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans (1)(2)$772,794 $24,7284.27% $677,846 $25,8245.09%
Taxable securities 106,283  1,9192.41%  106,559  2,2122.78%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 71,096  1,7103.21%  62,146  1,4723.17%
FHLB stock 2,229  794.73%  1,859  795.68%
Other 49,060  1350.37%  18,660  3012.16%
        
Total (2) 1,001,462  28,5713.81%  867,070  29,8884.61%
        
Non-interest-earning assets:       
Cash and due from banks 12,115     11,428   
Premises and equipment,       
net 11,010     10,313   
Cash surrender value ins 16,917     16,506   
Other assets 10,444     8,705   
Allowance for loan       
losses (8,418)    (6,517)  
        
Total$1,043,530    $907,505   
        
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity       
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Savings and demand       
deposits$269,734 $5290.26% $244,189 $1,3840.76%
Money market deposits 197,630  7320.49%  157,800  1,0200.86%
Time deposits 162,837  2,1341.75%  170,611  2,4371.91%
FHLB borrowings 85,894  9471.47%  63,597  8621.81%
Other borrowings 7,240  250.46%  21,398  1661.04%
Senior sub. notes 2,500  844.49%  2,500  844.49%
Junior sub. debentures 7,732  2734.72%  7,732  2744.74%
        
Total 733,567  4,7240.86%  667,827  6,2271.25%
        
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:       
Demand deposits 202,958     143,990   
Other liabilities 9,892     9,573   
Stockholders’ equity 97,113     86,115   
        
Total$1,043,530    $907,505   
        
Net interest income $23,847   $23,661 
Rate spread  2.95%   3.36%
          
          
          
Net yield on interest-earning assets  3.18%   3.65%
        
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.     
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent
basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.		     

 