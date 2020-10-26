WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2020 of $0.59 per share on net income of $2.64 million, compared to earnings of $0.72 per share on net income of $3.19 million during the June 30, 2020 quarter, and $0.70 per share on earnings of $3.13 million during the third quarter a year ago. Third quarter earnings benefitted from record mortgage refinance income offset in part by elevated loan loss provisions and a lower net interest margin.



“Our core operations remained strong throughout the third quarter as the low interest rate environment has fueled mortgage originations and credit quality remained stable. A large portion of borrowers that were given temporary payment accommodations have returned to their regular payment schedule. Meanwhile, we proactively increased our reserves in anticipation the slowing economy may negatively impact some of our borrower’s ability to repay their obligations. We are carefully watching their operations and addressing their needs as the economic situation clarifies,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “Our capital levels continue to build and are expected to remain at historical highs and above well capitalized under regulatory classifications as we continue to generate strong earnings to support any growth and credit related issues,” continued Cattanach.

Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications declined from 114 loan accommodations with a balance of $143 million at June 30, 2020 to 44 loans with a balance of $20.1 million, or 2.5% of gross loans at September 30, 2020. The recent deferrals are the result of extended accommodations subsequent to those borrowers’ initial 90-day deferral based on individual circumstances and credit review. One hotel loan is in the process of being restructured and has been identified as an “impaired loan”. Meanwhile, credit quality improved during the quarter as fewer loans were included in the “watch list” and “substandard risk” categories. As shown in the table below, our “impaired loans” increased reflecting the hotel loan while the “watch list” decreased $7.9 million and the “substandard risk” loans declined $2.4 million. Five of the loans where we extended a second round of deferrals totaling $7.2 million are weighted as average or acceptable risk, 4 loans totaling $3.9 million are weighted as watch, and 2 loans totaling $5.0 million are considered impaired. The bank had also granted a 90-day payment deferral on 34 residential mortgage loans totaling $4.0 million that do not have an individual risk rating but are not considered watch or impaired.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000) Risk Rating 12/2016 12/2017 12/2018 12/2019 03/2020 06/2020 09/2020 Rating 1 “High Quality” $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 71 $ 55 $ - Rating 2 “Minimal Risk” 67,468 76,710 85,382 57,904 59,101 72,601 56,337 Rating 3 “Average Risk” 253,673 292,496 323,627 349,002 324,378 374,709 391,195 Rating 4 “Acceptable Risk” 91,367 65,024 79,271 128,932 123,296 154,302 155,738 Rating 5 “Watch Risk” 10,774 18,049 15,551 15,933 33,999 54,522 46,603 Rating 6 “Substandard Risk” 2,678 500 489 2,568 2,732 4,545 2,162 Rating 7 “Impaired Loans” 7,758 9,952 8,707 5,518 7,811 6,130 10,164 $ 433,718 $ 462,731 $ 513,027 $ 559,857 $ 551,388 $ 666,864 $ 662,199 Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of “3”.

Industry Exposure: PSB has identified the following ten industries with significant portfolio concentrations. Though these industries may change, management believes these industries are where PSB may have exposure or where credit weightings are elevated. Percentages and weightings are of the total commercial related portfolio credit extensions including PPP loans of $116.9 million. The hotel, restaurant and fitness industries remain the largest areas affected by the pandemic but represent only 7.5% of total loans. Fitness industries are part of the recreation concentration and totaled $1.4 million as of September 30, 2020.

The following table indicates PSB’s Top Industry Risk Exposure as determined by weighted average risk rating as of September 30, 2020 (with risk weightings of 1-4 deemed “Acceptable and Average” and risk weightings of 5-7 as “Watch and Impaired”):

Total Industry Risk Exposure Industry No. Of Loans Total Loans % of Ln Portfolio Weighted Avg Risk Weighting Hotels 49 34,405,785 4.28% 4.51 Restaurant 137 24,634,474 3.06% 3.85 Agricultural 92 10,889,860 1.35% 3.84 Other 8 7,270,646 0.90% 3.74 Recreation 62 9,115,459 1.13% 3.64 Non-Owner Occupied (Residential) 318 124,253,861 15.46% 3.61 Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings Multi-Family 30 93,361,270 11.61% Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings 288 30,892,591 3.84% Retail Stores 100 22,541,465 2.80% 3.46 Automotive and Marine Dealerships (Includes Maint.) 99 23,574,008 2.93% 3.35 Non-Owner Occupied (Commercial) 138 74,455,375 9.26% 3.33 Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Miniwarehouses) 98 61,115,395 7.60% Lessors of Miniwarehouses and Self-Storage Units 23 8,776,547 1.09% Lessors of Other Real Estate Property 17 4,563,432 0.57% Land (Res. And Com.) 32 8,297,911 1.03% 3.25 Loan portfolio includes unused loan commitments. Balances do not include any consumer loans.

Weighted average loan to collateral values at September 30, 2020 were 60% and 63% in the hotel and restaurant industries, respectively.

Loan Loss Reserve: For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, PSB added provisions for loan losses totaling $1.3 million. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, loan loss provisions have remained elevated with reserves related to the expected economic slowdown due to COVID-19 totaling $3.6 million. Allowance for loan losses were $10.48 million at September 30, 2020 which includes $2.9 million of allowances for loans with risk weightings at 5 to 7 (“Watch and Impaired”) and $7.6 million for loans with risk weightings at 1 to 4 (“Acceptable and Average”). At September 30, 2020, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.31% of gross loans and 1.53% of gross loans less PPP loans guaranteed through the SBA.

Net Interest Margin Impact: PSB’s net interest margin declined to 3.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 3.09% the prior quarter due to the resulting effect of loans and investments repricing at lower rates, and the full quarter addition of PPP loans with 1% coupon yields. “Our net interest margin stabilized in the most recent quarter as we were able to reduce our cost of funds to offset reduced interest income,” said Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Capital Management: At September 30, 2020, the holding company’s tangible equity to asset ratio was 9.17% and the bank’s capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. Management expects capital ratios to continue to increase due to ongoing earnings and stabilization of the balance sheet. We did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ending September 30, 2020, which also contributed to growing capital ratios.

September 2020 Quarterly Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended September 30, 2020, compared to June 30, 2020 and / or September 30, 2019, as applicable):

Return on shareholders’ equity was 10.45% for the quarter compared to 13.38% one quarter earlier and 13.94% for the third quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 0.95% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.20% the previous quarter and 1.34% for the third quarter one year earlier.





Gains on the sale of mortgage loans totaled $1.75 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 which was slightly higher than the previous quarter and $463,000 higher than the same quarter ended one year earlier. Through the beginning of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, mortgage banking activity remains robust.





Tangible net book value was $22.73 per share at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.97 per share as of June 30, 2020, and $20.24 per share at September 30, 2019. Over the past year, tangible book value per share has grown 12.30%.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets were $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.09 billion as of June 30, 2020. Total loans receivable decreased by $13.3 million, or 1.7% due primarily to the slower economy that resulted in paydowns on commercial lines of credit of $15.2 million. The origination of PPP loans during the prior quarter significantly grew loans during the second quarter with the expectation some of these loans will be forgiven by the end of the year and a large portion early next year through the SBA guarantee program. At September 30, 2020, the bank had unrealized PPP origination fees totaling $3.9 million. Though the loan balance declined for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the bank did expand lending for construction and land development with certain long-time borrowers building multi-family properties to meet increased demand. Commercial/agricultural non-owner occupied real estate loans represented 28.5% of gross loans at September 30, 2020, followed by commercial/agricultural non-real estate at 28.0%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 23.2%, residential real estate loans at 19.8%, and consumer loans at 0.5%. Total agricultural related loans represent 0.8% of the total loan portfolio.

The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.31% of gross loans at September 30, 2020 and 1.53% of gross loans less the PPP guaranteed loans. The annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.25% the previous quarter and 0.01% one year earlier. Non-performing assets increased to 0.85% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.49% at June 30, 2020, and 0.57% at September 30, 2019. The increase in non-performing assets at September 30, 2020 primarily relates to one hotel loan totaling $4.9 million that is in the process of being restructured. At September 30, 2020, non-performing assets consisted of $2.1 million in non-accrual loans, $233,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.5 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.5 million in other real estate owned.

Accrued interest receivable increased slightly during the quarter to $3.63 million from $3.59 million in the second quarter of 2020, due to the loan payment deferrals and interest-only payments related to COVID-19 accommodations. We expect the accrued interest receivable levels to decline in the fourth quarter as borrowers return to regular payments.

At September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $76.8 million compared to $60.3 million at June 30, 2020 and $49.4 million one year earlier. Current cash levels are elevated due to the depositing of PPP funds and growth in other local deposits along with repayment received on commercial lines of credit. Additionally, deposit inflows continue despite low interest rates and have remained invested in liquid funds until alternative uses can be identified. Investment securities totaled $193.2 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $178.6 million at June 30, 2020 and $168.4 million one year earlier. All investment securities over the past year were considered available for sale and carried at market value.

Foreclosed assets decreased to $1.49 million at September 30, 2020 from $1.53 million at June 30, 2020 and $572,000 one year earlier. The recent increase primarily reflects a previously disclosed commercial foreclosure property which is currently listed for sale and carried at an appraised value obtained in May 2020.

Total deposits increased to $900.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $882.2 million at June 30, 2020, led by a $23.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits followed by an increase of $10.3 million in money market deposits. Meanwhile, higher-costing wholesale deposits declined $15.0 million during the same time period. At September 30, 2020, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 32.3% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.9%, money market deposits at 23.7%, and retail and local time deposits at 14.2%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 2.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 versus 4.6% the prior quarter and 4.9% one year earlier. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, we have seen customers increase mobile banking enrollment and active mobile deposit product usage.

FHLB advances decreased $20.0 million during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 to $67.0 million compared to $87.0 million at June 30, 2020 and other borrowings increased to $16.2 million from $3.9 million over the same time period. Management elected to prepay $20 million in high-cost FHLB advances and incurred an $88,000 prepayment penalty which has been recognized in other non-interest expense. Other borrowings increased related to short-term repurchase agreements with local customers.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased $3.4 million to $101.4 million, compared to $98.0 million at June 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity was impacted by earnings and other comprehensive income adjustments, including the change in unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale. Tangible net book value per share increased to $22.73 per share, at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.97 per share at June 30, 2020. PSB’s tangible equity to total assets was 9.17% at September 30, 2020 compared to 8.95% at June 30, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $7.9 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.8 million (on net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2020 and $7.9 million (on a net margin of 3.60%) for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income was $23.4 million compared to $23.3 million for the same nine-month period one year earlier. Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields decreased 19 basis points from 3.69% to 3.50% during the third quarter of 2020 while deposit and borrowing costs declined 18 basis points to 0.66% from 0.84% over the same period. The decline in loan and investment yields was partially due to a larger average balance of cash and cash equivalents held during the quarter and PPP loans held for a full quarter with a coupon yield of 1.00%. Loan yields decreased to 3.97% during the quarter from 4.14% during the second quarter of 2020, as many loans repriced lower. “Loan yield adjusted for low yielding PPP loans was flat in the third quarter. We expect the net-interest margin will remain flat over for the next quarter but may decline further if we remain in the current interest rate environment. Investment opportunities will remain challenging in the current interest rate environment until such time as lending opportunities rebound,” stated Oldenberg.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, reflecting lower rates associated with money market accounts and time deposits. Deposit costs decreased to $833,000 for the third quarter of 2020 from $1.08 million the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $20,000 to $428,000 for the third quarter of 2020 from $448,000 the previous quarter. With the recent prepayment of some FHLB advances, borrowing cost should reflect continued decreases in future quarters.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.8 million for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to reserves taken in anticipation of a slowing economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, provision for loan losses totaled $4.9 million compared to $700,000 for the same period one year earlier.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $2.9 million from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 due in part to lower gains on the sale of securities. Gains on sale of mortgage loans increased slightly to $1.8 million for the third quarter from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and remained strong as lower long-term U.S. Treasury rates have spurred mortgage refinance activity by borrowers. We expect active mortgage originations during the fourth quarter though the wave of refinancing requests appears to have peaked. The gains on sale of mortgage loans were partially offset by a loss on mortgage loan servicing of $79,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $165,000 the previous quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total noninterest income was $8.4 million compared to $5.8 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019. The nine-month increase in 2020 was largely due to gains on the sale of mortgage loans.

Deposit and service fee income in the third quarter were up to $344,000 compared to $278,000 during the preceding quarter of 2020. The service fee income was down in the prior quarter as the bank provided waivers on certain service fees through June 30, 2020 and recorded less overdraft income as depositors had higher average balances from stimulus money received. Net gains on sale of securities was $38,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $194,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and zero for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales increased to $301,000 from $259,000 the prior quarter as sales activity picked up and advisory fees tied to market values increased. At September 30, 2020, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $244.5 million compared to $234.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $240.6 million at September 30, 2019. The fluctuations over the past year in assets under management was has been primarily related to overall stock market volatility. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, other noninterest income was $465,000 compared to $721,000 the prior quarter. Other non-interest income for the second quarter was higher than usual due to $332,000 of fee income earned on loans originated with fixed to floating interest rate swap like features.

Noninterest expense was $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense was lower due to lower salaries and employee benefits costs related to the deferral of $861,000 in loan origination costs associated with the PPP loans. These deferred expenses will be recognized over the life of the loan or, in the case of PPP loans, when forgiven by the SBA. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $3.5 million for the third quarter compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, from the $861,000 in deferred costs and a separate $375,000 reduction related to lower benefits expenses. The third quarter 2020 results reflect a full quarter of renewed FDIC insurance premiums of $87,000 compared to $23,000 during the prior quarter as the FDIC insurance fund had reached its targeted level. Data processing and other offices expenses increased to $743,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $675,000 for the prior quarter. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2020, total noninterest expense was $17.3 million, which was the same level one year earlier.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central and southeastern Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas and Milwaukee counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. Risk and uncertainties also include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the bank’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

PSB Holdings, Inc.

1905 Stewart Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

888.929.9902

InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com





PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Interest income $ 9,155 $ 9,291 $ 9,726 $ 9,988 $ 10,098 Interest expense $ 1,261 $ 1,528 $ 1,935 $ 2,019 $ 2,154 Net interest income $ 7,894 $ 7,763 $ 7,791 $ 7,969 $ 7,944 Provision for loan losses $ 1,300 $ 1,800 $ 1,800 $ 150 $ 150 Other noninterest income $ 2,929 $ 3,138 $ 2,355 $ 1,839 $ 1,802 Other noninterest expense $ 6,074 $ 4,879 $ 6,330 $ 5,947 $ 5,437 Net income $ 2,637 $ 3,190 $ 1,610 $ 2,813 $ 3,131 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 $ 0.70 Dividends declared per share (3) $ - $ 0.21 $ - $ 0.20 $ - Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 22.73 $ 21.97 $ 20.89 $ 20.72 $ 20.24 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 14.50 % n/a 15.04 % n/a Average common shares outstanding 4,452,287 4,453,225 4,464,956 4,471,173 4,473,583 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 800,611 $ 786,785 $ 705,333 $ 700,469 $ 689,057 Assets $ 1,099,402 $ 1,067,466 $ 963,191 $ 951,409 $ 928,282 Deposits $ 882,682 $ 855,155 $ 761,268 $ 745,455 $ 721,788 Stockholders’ equity $ 100,436 $ 95,909 $ 94,735 $ 93,189 $ 89,139 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.95 % 1.20 % 0.67 % 1.17 % 1.34 % Return on average stockholders’ equity (1) 10.45 % 13.38 % 6.84 % 11.98 % 13.94 % Average stockholders’ equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 8.85 % 8.83 % 9.75 % 9.68 % 9.52 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 0.25 % 0.49 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.98 % 0.47 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.70 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.85 % 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.57 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.31 % 1.13 % 1.10 % 0.97 % 0.97 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 8.50 % 5.11 % 5.24 % 5.45 % 5.69 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.03 % 3.09 % 3.45 % 3.53 % 3.60 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.84 % 2.85 % 3.20 % 3.24 % 3.31 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.59 % 0.49 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.90 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 24.24 % 25.25 % 19.49 % 15.55 % 15.14 % Efficiency ratio (2) 55.41 % 44.23 % 61.59 % 59.90 % 55.14 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.20 % 1.84 % 2.64 % 2.48 % 2.32 % Tangible equity to actual assets 9.17 % 8.95 % 9.59 % 9.50 % 9.53 % Stock price information: High $ 18.80 $ 24.75 $ 28.25 $ 28.25 $ 27.50 Low $ 17.36 $ 18.55 $ 19.50 $ 26.00 $ 23.55 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 18.00 $ 18.55 $ 24.75 $ 27.50 $ 26.49 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders’ equity excludes intangible assets.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, except per share data - unaudited) 2020

2020

2020

2019 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,068 $ 8,175 $ 8,445 $ 8,691 $ 8,823 Securities:

Taxable

564 622 733 768 769 Tax-exempt 474 446 431 387 378 Other interest and dividends 49 48 117 142 128 Total interest and dividend income 9,155 9,291 9,726 9,988 10,098 Interest expense: Deposits

833 1,080 1,482 1,544 1,654 FHLB advances 304 323 320 328 323 Other borrowings 5 6 14 26 58 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 28 29 28 Junior subordinated debentures 91 91 91 92 91 Total interest expense 1,261 1,528 1,935 2,019 2,154 Net interest income 7,894 7,763 7,791 7,969 7,944 Provision for loan losses 1,300 1,800 1,800 150 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,594 5,963 5,991 7,819 7,794 Noninterest income: Service fees

344 278 391 411 348 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,752 1,747 987 452 463 Mortgage loan servicing, net (79 ) (165 ) (23 ) 57 89 Investment and insurance sales commissions 301 259 349 301 276 Net gain on sale of securities 38 194 123 71 - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 108 104 104 104 105 Other noninterest income 465 721 424 443 521 Total noninterest income 2,929 3,138 2,355 1,839 1,802 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,526 2,583 3,819 3,523 3,372 Occupancy and facilities 566 508 544 506 510 Loss on foreclosed assets 36 23 71 69 4 Data processing and other office operations 743 675 644 739 654 Advertising and promotion 77 94 141 182 107 FDIC insurance premiums 87 23 - - - Other noninterest expenses 1,039 973 1,111 928 790 Total noninterest expense 6,074 4,879 6,330 5,947 5,437 Income before provision for income taxes 3,449 4,222 2,016 3,711 4,159 Provision for income taxes 812 1,032 406 898 1,028 Net income

$ 2,637 $ 3,190 $ 1,610 $ 2,813 $ 3,131 Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 $ 0.70





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, and September 30, 2019, unaudited, December 31, 2019 derived from audited financial statements Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,652 $ 13,016 $ 9,665 $ 23,005 $ 17,954 Interest-bearing deposits 1,750 1,483 1,349 839 1,059 Federal funds sold 61,383 45,796 37,071 25,184 30,415 Cash and cash equivalents 76,785 60,295 48,085 49,028 49,428 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 193,179 178,635 171,054 174,448 127,587 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $41,311 respectively) - - - - 40,791 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 496 1,738 3,234 4,983 1,984 Loans held for sale 903 3,755 1,394 545 335 Loans receivable, net 791,951 805,243 706,584 707,651 691,289 Accrued interest receivable 3,629 3,590 2,847 2,776 2,803 Foreclosed assets 1,485 1,525 425 460 572 Premises and equipment, net 11,061 11,067 11,098 10,457 10,212 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,638 1,623 1,668 1,747 1,720 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,283 2,283 2,283 2,073 2,173 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 17,089 16,981 16,877 16,773 16,668 Other assets 3,784 6,611 4,330 3,952 4,101 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,104,283 $ 1,093,346 $ 969,879 $ 974,893 $ 949,663 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 241,947 $ 241,914 $ 158,505 $ 177,002 $ 159,897 Interest-bearing deposits 658,667 640,307 606,781 604,788 576,288 Total deposits 900,614 882,221 765,286 781,790 736,185 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 67,000 87,000 88,682 73,496 85,496 Other borrowings 16,216 3,941 3,504 6,131 17,411 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,871 11,998 9,024 10,553 9,715 Total liabilities 1,002,933 995,392 876,728 882,202 859,039 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,453,472, 4,467,217 and 4,471,216 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 7,765 7,712 7,632 7,597 7,543 Retained earnings 101,538 98,901 96,646 95,037 93,117 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3,751 3,045 550 1,302 1,103 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,037,326, 1,023,581 and 1,019,582 shares, respectively (13,534 ) (13,534 ) (13,507 ) (13,075 ) (12,969 ) Total stockholders’ equity 101,350 97,954 93,151 92,691 90,624 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,104,283 $ 1,093,346 $ 969,879 $ 974,893 $ 949,663





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, September September except per share data - unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,068 $ 8,823 $ 24,688 $ 25,786 Securities:

Taxable

564 769 1,919 2,212 Tax-exempt 474 378 1,351 1,163 Other interest and dividends 49 128 214 380 Total interest and dividend income 9,155 10,098 28,172 29,541 Interest expense: Deposits

833 1,654 3,395 4,841 FHLB advances 304 323 947 862 Other borrowings 5 58 25 166 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 84 84 Junior subordinated debentures 91 91 273 274 Total interest expense 1,261 2,154 4,724 6,227 Net interest income 7,894 7,944 23,448 23,314 Provision for loan losses 1,300 150 4,900 700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,594 7,794 18,548 22,614 Noninterest income: Service fees

344 348 1,013 1,132 Gain on sale of mortgage loans - - - - Mortgage banking income 1,673 552 4,219 1,368 Investment and insurance sales commissions 301 276 909 919 Net gain on sale of securities 38 - 355 139 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 108 105 316 304 Other noninterest income 465 521 1,610 1,960 Total noninterest income 2,929 1,802 8,422 5,822 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,526 3,372 9,928 10,122 Occupancy and facilities 566 510 1,618 1,702 Loss on foreclosed assets 36 4 130 11 Data processing and other office operations 743 654 2,062 1,877 Advertising and promotion 77 107 312 327 FDIC insurance premiums 87 - 110 122 Other noninterest expenses 1,039 790 3,123 3,188 Total noninterest expense 6,074 5,437 17,283 17,349 Income before provision for income taxes 3,449 4,159 9,687 11,087 Provision for income taxes 812 1,028 2,250 2,653 Net income

$ 2,637 $ 3,131 $ 7,437 $ 8,434 Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 1.67 $ 1.88 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 1.67 $ 1.88





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 2,637 $ 3,131 $ 7,437 $ 8,434 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain on securities available for sale 670 599 2,936 3,109 Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income (28 ) - (258 ) (101 ) Amortization of unrealized gain included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity - (2 ) - (8 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 26 (46 ) (316 ) (264 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 38 9 87 18 Other comprehensive income 706 560 2,449 2,754 Comprehensive income $ 3,343 $ 3,691 $ 9,886 $ 11,188





PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 Total Loans Residential real estate One to four family $ 114,226 $ 118,049 $ 122,276 $ 121,548 $ 119,620 HELOC loans 19,747 19,550 20,795 21,668 22,855 Residential construction & development 22,529 23,129 22,963 23,633 21,273 Residential vacant land 3,147 3,417 3,745 3,908 4,299 Total Residential real estate 159,649 164,145 169,779 170,757 168,047 Commercial/Agricultural real estate Owner occupied Commercial real estate 164,073 164,483 164,851 156,275 158,423 SBA commercial real estate 1,506 1,539 1,571 1,647 1,367 Agriculture real estate 4,677 4,885 5,041 5,901 5,139 Construction and land development 13,557 7,294 8,297 13,228 12,742 Commercial vacant land 2,819 2,241 1,560 929 - Total Owner occupied 186,632 180,442 181,320 177,980 177,671 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 201,006 193,550 188,525 192,160 179,136 SBA commercial real estate 771 793 824 844 863 Agricultural real estate - - - - - Construction and land development 18,600 11,927 16,406 17,061 13,301 Commercial vacant land 8,907 10,135 13,965 14,280 14,532 Total Non-owner occupied 229,284 216,405 219,720 224,345 207,832 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate Municipal non-real estate 5,687 7,826 5,933 11,601 6,384 Commercial line 40,067 55,317 59,266 54,538 62,991 Other commercial non-real estate 58,718 69,267 70,467 65,690 64,418 SBA commercial non-real estate 118,668 117,436 1,453 1,733 1,819 Agricultural non-real estate 2,150 2,148 2,075 2,402 3,606 Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate 225,290 251,994 139,194 135,964 139,218 Consumer non-real estate Consumer installment 3,358 3,512 3,344 3,454 3,319 Consumer line 366 243 328 1,354 1,343 Other consumer 163 160 183 189 197 Total Consumer non-real estate 3,887 3,915 3,855 4,997 4,859 Gross loans 804,742 816,901 713,868 714,043 697,627 Net deferred loan costs (fees) (2,627 ) (2,617 ) 388 326 295 Overdrafts 317 133 199 221 168 Allowance for loan losses (10,481 ) (9,174 ) (7,871 ) (6,939 ) (6,801 ) Total loans receivable $ 791,951 $ 805,243 $ 706,584 $ 707,651 $ 691,289





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ - $ 2,964 $ 3,868 $ 3,697 $ 3,609 Nonaccrual restructured loans - 244 232 499 510 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual - 650 672 676 747 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans - 3,858 4,772 4,872 4,866 Other real estate owned 1,485 1,525 425 460 572 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,485 $ 5,383 $ 5,197 $ 5,332 $ 5,438 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.00 % 0.47 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.70 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.13 % 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.57 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 133.18 % 237.79 % 164.94 % 142.43 % 139.77 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. List loans and properties >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Leased retail sales outlet ORE $ 1,100 $ 0 Real estate Restructured 4,861 258 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 5,961 $ 258 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 9,355 $ 348 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 64 % 3 % Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at September 30, 2020 ($000s) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate, farm equipment Impaired $ 1,951 $ 0 Total listed performing, but impaired loans $ 1,951 $ 0 Total performing, but impaired loans $ 3,441 $ 141 Listed assets as a % of total performing, but impaired loans 57 % 0 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 241,947 26.90 % $ 241,914 27.40 % $ 159,897 21.70 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 291,275 32.30 % 267,874 30.40 % 242,713 33.00 % Money market deposits 213,057 23.70 % 202,708 23.00 % 170,403 23.10 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 103,288 11.50 % 103,917 11.80 % 103,074 14.00 % Total core deposits 849,567 94.40 % 816,413 92.60 % 676,087 91.80 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 24,669 2.70 % 24,399 2.80 % 24,549 3.30 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 14,384 1.60 % 15,376 1.70 % 4,960 0.70 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 11,994 1.30 % 26,033 2.90 % 30,589 4.20 % Totals $ 900,614 100.00 % $ 882,221 100.00 % $ 736,185 100.0 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended September 30, 2020 Quarter ended June 30, 2020 Quarter ended September 30, 2019 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 810,232 $ 8,080 3.97 % $ 795,337 $ 8,186 4.14 % $ 695,776 $ 8,838 5.04 % Taxable securities 108,241 564 2.07 % 99,621 622 2.51 % 107,801 769 2.83 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 76,168 600 3.13 % 70,105 565 3.24 % 59,537 478 3.19 % FHLB stock 2,283 28 4.88 % 2,283 25 4.40 % 1,970 20 4.03 % Other 58,081 21 0.14 % 58,776 23 0.16 % 22,493 108 1.90 % Total (2) 1,055,005 9,293 3.50 % 1,026,122 9,421 3.69 % 887,577 10,213 4.57 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 13,945 10,760 12,113 Premises and equipment, net 11,135 11,116 10,136 Cash surrender value ins 17,021 16,918 16,606 Other assets 11,917 11,102 8,569 Allowance for loan losses (9,621 ) (8,552 ) (6,719 ) Total $ 1,099,402 $ 1,067,466 $ 928,282 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 285,384 $ 72 0.10 % $ 261,942 $ 127 0.20 % $ 239,490 $ 495 0.82 % Money market deposits 206,881 146 0.28 % 197,571 213 0.43 % 164,801 329 0.79 % Time deposits 159,851 615 1.53 % 169,398 740 1.76 % 164,899 830 2.00 % FHLB borrowings 86,565 304 1.40 % 90,623 323 1.43 % 75,325 323 1.70 % Other borrowings 9,445 5 0.21 % 5,857 6 0.41 % 22,079 58 1.04 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 28 4.46 % 2,500 28 4.50 % 2,500 28 4.44 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 91 4.68 % 7,732 91 4.73 % 7,732 91 4.67 % Total 758,358 1,261 0.66 % 735,623 1,528 0.84 % 676,826 2,154 1.26 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 230,566 226,244 152,598 Other liabilities 10,042 9,690 9,719 Stockholders’ equity 100,436 95,909 89,139 Total $ 1,099,402 $ 1,067,466 $ 928,282 Net interest income $ 8,032 $ 7,893 $ 8,059 Rate spread 2.84 % 2.85 % 3.31 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.03 % 3.09 % 3.60 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent

basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 772,794 $ 24,728 4.27 % $ 677,846 $ 25,824 5.09 % Taxable securities 106,283 1,919 2.41 % 106,559 2,212 2.78 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 71,096 1,710 3.21 % 62,146 1,472 3.17 % FHLB stock 2,229 79 4.73 % 1,859 79 5.68 % Other 49,060 135 0.37 % 18,660 301 2.16 % Total (2) 1,001,462 28,571 3.81 % 867,070 29,888 4.61 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 12,115 11,428 Premises and equipment, net 11,010 10,313 Cash surrender value ins 16,917 16,506 Other assets 10,444 8,705 Allowance for loan losses (8,418 ) (6,517 ) Total $ 1,043,530 $ 907,505 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 269,734 $ 529 0.26 % $ 244,189 $ 1,384 0.76 % Money market deposits 197,630 732 0.49 % 157,800 1,020 0.86 % Time deposits 162,837 2,134 1.75 % 170,611 2,437 1.91 % FHLB borrowings 85,894 947 1.47 % 63,597 862 1.81 % Other borrowings 7,240 25 0.46 % 21,398 166 1.04 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 84 4.49 % 2,500 84 4.49 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 273 4.72 % 7,732 274 4.74 % Total 733,567 4,724 0.86 % 667,827 6,227 1.25 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 202,958 143,990 Other liabilities 9,892 9,573 Stockholders’ equity 97,113 86,115 Total $ 1,043,530 $ 907,505 Net interest income $ 23,847 $ 23,661 Rate spread 2.95 % 3.36 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.18 % 3.65 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent

basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.



