TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC:WKSP) (or the “Company”) has engaged Thermal Technology Services Canada, to test the Company’s groundbreaking TerraVis ™ solar panel technology to increase its efficiency.



The tests were launched as Worksport recently made its first public disclosure about TerraVis ™ , the very first solar-powered advanced folding truck bed tonneau cover system to be a fusion of cutting edge solar power, storage, and delivery. The platform takes advantage of a standard pick-up truck’s practical capabilities, while also utilizing the power of more sustainable and renewable energy. Proprietary, high efficiency solar panels built into the rugged tonneau cover—the likes of which Worksport™ has become widely known for—will collect the sun's rays and store energy in multiple battery banks.

“Worksport’s preliminary engagement with Thermal Technology is to see if we could increase the efficiency and conductivity of the metals used in our panels,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “The first results were very encouraging. We are pleased to report an increase in efficiency of about 2%. That can mean a lot over the long-term and is a competitive advantage.“

Thermal Technology’s Temperature Modulation enhances various metals’ performance, therefore strengthening Zinc, Silver and Copper, components of Worksport’s TerraVis ™, by realigning their molecular structure. With the modulation, they become stronger and significantly longer lasting. However, it is believed that the increase of solar efficiency has been witnessed as a result of temperature modulations positive effects on silicone solar cells.

Worksport also intends to pursue testing the metal components and hardware of TerraVis ™ solar panels to achieve greater strength and integrity. It will continue to collaborate with Thermal Technology and engage in further testing and product development.

“This is a very significant high-growth time for Worksport,” said Rossi. “We have a bright outlook and revenue model after forming a partnership with Atlis Motor Vehicles , Mesa, Ariz. That agreement is aimed at configuring the TerraVis™ solar charging system as an OE accessory for the highly anticipated, technologically advanced Atlis XT electric pickup truck. As result, increases in product efficiency of even a few per cent can be highly significant for future performance. Our mandate is to deliver the most advanced product and this testing and modulation contract is an example of it.”

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd., an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series.

