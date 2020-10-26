ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 19-Oct-20 44.751 332,82 14.893.810,78 20-Oct-20 53.486 328,67 17.579.392,85 21-Oct-20 48.511 326,12 15.820.569,83 22-Oct-20 49.597 321,12 15.926.526,15 23-Oct-20 46.851 318,28 14.911.516,55

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).