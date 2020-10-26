NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and diversified content distributor, today announces that it will collaborate once again with the Investor Summit Group (“ISG”) to provide extended coverage for the organization’s flagship event, the upcoming Virtual Fall Summit to be held on November 16-18, 2020.



The Investor Summit Group has earned a well-deserved reputation for hosting the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Bringing together some of North America’s most exciting and influential small-cap companies today, the ISG affords corporations with the opportunity to network and present in front of a distinguished audience within the online investor community.

Following its previous successful engagements with the Investor Summit Group’s conferences, IBN has been re-engaged as the Official Media Sponsor to leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by IBN include financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media, global and audio press releases, and more.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing collaboration with the InvestorBrandNetwork team, who will be returning for the third time as our official media sponsor,” said ISG’s interim Chief Operating Officer Brittney Blocker. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which strengthens the already valuable connections our team creates between executives and investors. Since switching to the virtual format, we have received an all-time high in meeting requests per company, and we appreciate IBN’s assistance in reaching larger investor audiences.”

This year’s fall summit will bring together a meticulously selected group of 75 companies drawn from a wide range of sectors, representing some of the most innovative micro and small-cap companies today. Despite what has proven to be a largely tumultuous and disrupted year with investors and corporate management teams unable to meet in a regular fashion, the ISG summit provides presenting companies with valuable networking interactions, helping put companies in touch with some of the world’s leading capital allocators. Featuring a live webcast presentation with an archival option to engage a wider audience long term, live video virtual meetings, and countless options for networking experiences, the event has much to offer to both attending companies and investors. 30 buy-side speakers will also be contributing valuable content for the virtual summit.

“IBN is excited to be collaborating once again with the Investor Summit Group’s highly professional team as we work collectively to heighten the visibility of a number of exciting companies at the upcoming ISG fall summit,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Communications Director. “We believe that a robust virtual presence will always be key for events going forward and are always happy to offer our digital infrastructure to well-established conferences such as Investor Summit.”

About InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

