The team at Minuteman Press in Guelph is ready for the resurgence of local businesses today after standing tall as an essential business that remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Wereley and Karen McArthur own the Minuteman Press digital printing, design and marketing franchise in Guelph, Ontario, which has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic since print is an essential business. They have worked hard on behalf of their business community and their expertise as printing and marketing services providers continues to make a powerful impact for the better.

Jeff explains, “We are lucky in the sense that we have more outlets in our business that allowed us to remain open than many. In fact, we have a large format printer that enables us produce things like signage and we also have been growing our custom branded apparel offerings even prior to the pandemic. Between customized clothing and other products, print gives us the special ability to help us keep working during lockdowns and restrictions while faithfully serving our clients and community.”

The COVID-19 pandemic can be intimidating for small local businesses in Ontario. However, Minuteman Press is Guelph has shown that it is not insurmountable. Jeff says, “We were on track for a great year in sales with March numbers well ahead of last year. We accepted there were going to be some limitations because of COVID-19 but we talked as a team and carried on. We discovered our printing business fit the criteria for being an essential business. With that, the grinding halt that happened one Friday turned around and we could remain open. We were necessary to help other facilities with customized labels and hand sanitizer to start.”

As the months went on, things started picking up. “We all came back full-time in the beginning of June as our customers went back to work; and we have such a wide range of industries within our client base. We also do screen printing of apparel and that has been great. It picked up in demand, and everything else that was in the pipeline before the shutdown started to come back. Landscapers were ordering facemasks and newly branded t-shirts for their crews. We had lots of envelope and booklet orders and were busy printing labels and social distancing printing for other businesses as they opened up again.”

“Sooner than one might expect,” Jeff adds, “everyone was coming in for what they normally needed. We have several property management companies and they are full-on doing direct mail and flyers as their businesses pick up. We are customizing facemasks and people want new documents and posters printed.”

There was a period of time in the beginning when Minuteman Press adapted and rerouted their communications more to the digital side (like most of the world) but no time was lost in fulfilling critical orders. “Primarily, we used email and phone, and we also created new space on social media, including Facebook and Instagram. We posted photos of our customized facemasks and labels and interacted with everyone so they knew we were here for them. I did more email blasts in those first two months of quarantine than ever, and it was the right thing to do at the time.”

“Since taking over the business just over four years ago, Jeff, Karen and their staff have done an excellent job building a loyal customer following through superior customer service and by supplying top-quality products. They are a fantastic addition to the Minuteman Press family and I am confident they are going to build one of the largest of our centres in southwestern Ontario.” – Kevin Wittal, Regional Vice President, Minuteman Press International

These loyal clients of Minuteman Press in Guelph are among many that were very pleased their marketing services provider remained open without disruption:

Aberfoyle Antique Market wanted to get up and running and Dixon’s Distillery had customers awaiting bottles no matter what was happening in current events. Jeff and Karen appreciated their “spirit” and they designed and printed customized labels and even more. “We designed facemasks and t-shirts to help our antique market and we designed the bottle labels for Dixon’s Distillery. While we were at it, we provided low-cost customized labels for first responders’ needs, too.”



Another customer, Skyline Management, had a supplier let them down. They needed 375 coroplast signs for clients to comply with new guidelines. Minuteman Press in Guelph took the project and turned it around. “We printed all of them without delay and they were thankful.”



Supporting staff from his franchisor Minuteman Press International are always “a phone call away”, according to Jeff. “My royalty fees with Minuteman Press get me a lot back in return including crucial local and national support in times like these. I have a great relationship with other owners and we share ideas so we have a sounding board. But a lot of what I did to make things work in my centre was because I love what I do and that’s how I manage it.”

“We treat our staff and customers like family. I have been in printing my whole career and that started 35 years ago, so to me print is like art and music. It comes naturally.”

Jeff and Karen feel grateful to make a living in the printing industry, one that turned out to have endurance through trials. “I have a friend who is part of a restaurant chain and he is unhappy because he doesn’t feel the same care from his company. Printing turns out to be what everyone needs so we are lucky for a lot of reasons. We had four years of straight growth and now we are coming back with numbers rising.”

Jeff concludes, “At this time, we are being diligent and have every reason to be hopeful, and so do our clients.”

For more information about Minuteman Press in Guelph, Ontario, visit https://www.guelph10.minutemanpress.ca. Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities at https://minutemanpressfranchise.ca.

Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Franchise Opportunities, 1-800-645-3006

https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

or

Media:

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/890b6dcc-9e2f-4f79-9947-61da208390b7