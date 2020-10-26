BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Name of applicant:PayPoint plc
Name of scheme:a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan

c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan

d. PayPoint Restricted Share Plan
Period of return:From:27/04/2020To:26/10/2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 503,420 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 45,448 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. 551 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 92,813 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. Nil
  2. Nil
  3. 200,000
  4. Nil
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. 16,043
  2. 31,377
  3. 42,648
  4. Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 487,377 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 14,071 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 92,183 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint plc
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600300

-ends-