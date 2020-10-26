WAUWATOSA, Wis., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $26.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $10.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income per diluted share was $2.15 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.03 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
“We are proud of the efforts from the entire team that resulted in a second consecutive record quarterly profits,” said Douglas Gordon, CEO of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “The ability to service and meet the demands of customers continues to show in our results. Our strong financial position has aided us in an environment that continues to present challenges.”
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|For The Three Months
Ended September 30,
|For The Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|18,224
|$
|18,558
|$
|54,404
|$
|53,688
|Mortgage-related securities
|588
|737
|1,960
|2,260
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|732
|1,083
|2,493
|3,515
|Total interest income
|19,544
|20,378
|58,857
|59,463
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|3,495
|4,479
|11,760
|12,813
|Borrowings
|2,640
|2,745
|7,913
|7,579
|Total interest expense
|6,135
|7,224
|19,673
|20,392
|Net interest income
|13,409
|13,154
|39,184
|39,071
|Provision for loan losses
|1,025
|(80
|)
|6,310
|(730
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|12,384
|13,234
|32,874
|39,801
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on loans and deposits
|672
|503
|3,384
|1,272
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|714
|728
|1,587
|1,579
|Mortgage banking income
|72,112
|36,062
|166,292
|93,526
|Other
|2,265
|201
|2,868
|564
|Total noninterest income
|75,763
|37,494
|174,131
|96,941
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|39,405
|27,514
|100,695
|75,227
|Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment
|2,469
|2,629
|7,744
|8,085
|Advertising
|861
|913
|2,625
|2,834
|Data processing
|922
|1,003
|3,023
|2,641
|Communications
|339
|358
|994
|1,039
|Professional fees
|4,738
|954
|7,647
|2,438
|Real estate owned
|11
|24
|55
|75
|Loan processing expense
|1,336
|858
|3,620
|2,542
|Other
|2,920
|1,979
|9,495
|6,055
|Total noninterest expenses
|53,001
|36,232
|135,898
|100,936
|Income before income taxes
|35,146
|14,496
|71,107
|35,806
|Income tax expense
|8,853
|3,572
|17,797
|8,697
|Net income
|$
|26,293
|$
|10,924
|$
|53,310
|$
|27,109
|Income per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.42
|$
|2.16
|$
|1.04
|Diluted
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.42
|$
|2.15
|$
|1.03
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|24,297
|25,772
|24,720
|26,168
|Diluted
|24,380
|25,962
|24,842
|26,372
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Cash
|$
|54,681
|$
|52,814
|Federal funds sold
|21,151
|12,704
|Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments
|10,730
|8,782
|Cash and cash equivalents
|86,562
|74,300
|Securities available for sale (at fair value)
|153,201
|178,476
|Loans held for sale (at fair value)
|385,803
|220,123
|Loans receivable
|1,434,132
|1,388,031
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|18,844
|12,387
|Loans receivable, net
|1,415,288
|1,375,644
|Office properties and equipment, net
|23,961
|25,028
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)
|26,720
|21,150
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|63,255
|69,665
|Real estate owned, net
|772
|748
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|65,260
|31,213
|Total assets
|$
|2,220,822
|$
|1,996,347
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|169,218
|$
|130,063
|Money market and savings deposits
|271,283
|197,942
|Time deposits
|744,150
|739,771
|Total deposits
|1,184,651
|1,067,776
|Borrowings
|552,126
|483,562
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|25,987
|4,212
|Other liabilities
|58,629
|47,111
|Total liabilities
|1,821,393
|1,602,661
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|252
|271
|Additional paid-in capital
|182,960
|211,997
|Retained earnings
|229,289
|197,393
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(15,727
|)
|(16,617
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|2,655
|642
|Total shareholders' equity
|399,429
|393,686
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,220,822
|$
|1,996,347
|Share Information
|Shares outstanding
|25,220
|27,148
|Book value per share
|$
|15.84
|$
|14.50
|Closing market price
|$
|15.49
|$
|19.03
|Price to book ratio
|97.79
|%
|131.24
|%
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|13,409
|$
|13,249
|$
|12,526
|$
|13,126
|$
|13,154
|Provision for loan losses
|1,025
|4,500
|785
|(170
|)
|(80
|)
|Total noninterest income
|75,763
|66,904
|31,464
|33,809
|37,494
|Total noninterest expense
|53,001
|47,689
|35,208
|35,337
|36,232
|Income before income taxes
|35,146
|27,964
|7,997
|11,768
|14,496
|Income tax expense
|8,853
|7,016
|1,928
|2,974
|3,572
|Net income
|$
|26,293
|$
|20,948
|$
|6,069
|$
|8,794
|$
|10,924
|Income per share – basic
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.42
|Income per share – diluted
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.42
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average assets - QTD
|4.78
|%
|3.87
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.75
|%
|2.17
|%
|Return on average equity - QTD
|26.30
|%
|22.39
|%
|6.24
|%
|8.91
|%
|11.15
|%
|Net interest margin - QTD
|2.63
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.80
|%
|Return on average assets - YTD
|3.35
|%
|2.59
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.84
|%
|Return on average equity - YTD
|18.02
|%
|14.03
|%
|6.24
|%
|9.14
|%
|9.21
|%
|Net interest margin - YTD
|2.64
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.85
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Past due loans to total loans
|0.39
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.62
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.42
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.46
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.31
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.41
|%
|Allowance for loan loss to loans receivable
|1.31
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.91
|%
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Average balances
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans receivable and held for sale
|$
|1,766,715
|$
|1,759,970
|$
|1,562,097
|$
|1,573,190
|$
|1,579,575
|Mortgage related securities
|96,529
|105,727
|112,089
|110,426
|114,051
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments
|166,160
|164,306
|206,485
|183,447
|169,621
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,029,404
|2,030,003
|1,880,671
|1,867,063
|1,863,247
|Noninterest-earning assets
|160,526
|147,342
|132,283
|125,904
|137,723
|Total assets
|$
|2,189,930
|$
|2,177,345
|$
|2,012,954
|$
|1,992,967
|$
|2,000,970
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand accounts
|$
|50,590
|$
|45,289
|$
|39,886
|$
|38,650
|$
|37,015
|Money market, savings, and escrow accounts
|282,349
|252,500
|218,942
|215,332
|206,474
|Certificates of deposit
|741,265
|730,573
|734,147
|737,726
|739,544
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,074,204
|1,028,362
|992,975
|991,708
|983,033
|Borrowings
|531,588
|609,863
|495,595
|485,482
|509,099
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,605,792
|1,638,225
|1,488,570
|1,477,190
|1,492,132
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|129,911
|115,605
|92,627
|85,815
|86,849
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|56,451
|47,140
|40,609
|38,580
|33,130
|Total liabilities
|1,792,154
|1,800,970
|1,621,806
|1,601,585
|1,612,111
|Equity
|397,776
|376,375
|391,148
|391,382
|388,859
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,189,930
|$
|2,177,345
|$
|2,012,954
|$
|1,992,967
|$
|2,000,970
|Average Yield/Costs (annualized)
|Loans receivable and held for sale
|4.10
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.55
|%
|4.68
|%
|4.66
|%
|Mortgage related securities
|2.42
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.56
|%
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments
|1.75
|%
|1.71
|%
|2.07
|%
|2.19
|%
|2.53
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.83
|%
|3.93
|%
|4.16
|%
|4.31
|%
|4.34
|%
|Demand accounts
|0.09
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.09
|%
|Money market and savings accounts
|0.67
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.57
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1.62
|%
|1.91
|%
|2.13
|%
|2.20
|%
|2.24
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.29
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.81
|%
|Borrowings
|1.98
|%
|1.76
|%
|2.12
|%
|2.20
|%
|2.14
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.52
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.92
|%
|1.92
|%
|COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|13,461
|$
|13,701
|$
|12,908
|$
|13,472
|$
|13,885
|Provision for loan losses
|1,000
|4,325
|750
|(200
|)
|(150
|)
|Total noninterest income
|3,104
|2,936
|1,028
|1,645
|1,415
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|5,000
|4,906
|5,168
|4,693
|4,075
|Occupancy, office furniture and equipment
|874
|866
|1,014
|894
|942
|Advertising
|252
|297
|248
|317
|202
|Data processing
|490
|678
|605
|583
|588
|Communications
|113
|91
|97
|93
|90
|Professional fees
|266
|226
|198
|162
|223
|Real estate owned
|11
|33
|11
|(251
|)
|24
|Loan processing expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|818
|532
|580
|498
|583
|Total noninterest expense
|7,824
|7,629
|7,921
|6,989
|6,727
|Income before income taxes
|7,741
|4,683
|5,265
|8,328
|8,723
|Income tax expense
|1,565
|574
|1,154
|2,033
|1,982
|Net income
|$
|6,176
|$
|4,109
|$
|4,111
|$
|6,295
|$
|6,741
|Efficiency ratio - QTD
|47.23
|%
|45.86
|%
|56.84
|%
|46.23
|%
|43.97
|%
|Efficiency ratio - YTD
|49.59
|%
|50.86
|%
|56.84
|%
|47.74
|%
|48.27
|%
|MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|(58
|)
|$
|(511
|)
|$
|(379
|)
|$
|(399
|)
|$
|(774
|)
|Provision for loan losses
|25
|175
|35
|30
|70
|Total noninterest income
|73,143
|64,218
|30,798
|32,440
|36,535
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|34,559
|32,139
|19,387
|21,975
|23,616
|Occupancy, office furniture and equipment
|1,595
|1,668
|1,727
|1,627
|1,687
|Advertising
|609
|567
|652
|734
|711
|Data processing
|426
|413
|395
|402
|411
|Communications
|226
|226
|241
|227
|268
|Professional fees
|4,465
|850
|1,620
|1,000
|688
|Real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|30
|-
|Loan processing expense
|1,336
|1,208
|1,076
|746
|858
|Other
|2,444
|3,239
|2,552
|1,918
|1,725
|Total noninterest expense
|45,660
|40,310
|27,650
|28,659
|29,964
|Income before income taxes
|27,400
|23,222
|2,734
|3,352
|5,727
|Income tax expense
|7,284
|6,440
|768
|921
|1,584
|Net income
|$
|20,116
|$
|16,782
|$
|1,966
|$
|2,431
|$
|4,143
|Efficiency ratio - QTD
|62.48
|%
|63.27
|%
|90.90
|%
|89.44
|%
|83.79
|%
|Efficiency ratio - YTD
|67.95
|%
|72.70
|%
|90.90
|%
|87.47
|%
|86.79
|%
|Loan originations
|$
|1,296,725
|$
|1,142,683
|$
|708,840
|$
|777,073
|$
|851,297
|Purchase
|64.1
|%
|55.5
|%
|68.3
|%
|72.1
|%
|79.0
|%
|Refinance
|35.9
|%
|44.5
|%
|31.7
|%
|27.9
|%
|21.0
|%
|Gross margin on loans sold(1)
|5.44
|%
|5.45
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.27
|%
|4.30
|%
|(1) - Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations
