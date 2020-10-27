Excerpts of Brentwood Business Improvement District Minutes, in which Ted Lieu’s office is coaching Secretary Marcie Swartz on how to prevent Federal eviction of the illegal parking lots at WLA VA. Swartz owns two commercial retail buildings without parking across from the illegal lots. In the Minutes below, Swartz plots sending money to parking lot operator Richard Scott to send to VA staff. This meeting occurred after the Federal 9th Circuit Court ruled the parking lots illegal, but before Richard Scott and former WLA VA Contract Officer Ralph Tillman were imprisoned for criminal fraud, conspiracy and bribery regarding illegal parking operation. This is one of many attempts to encroach and steal the land of the Soldiers Home.

Excerpts of Brentwood Business Improvement District Minutes, in which Ted Lieu’s office is coaching Secretary Marcie Swartz on how to prevent Federal eviction of the illegal parking lots at WLA VA. Swartz owns two commercial retail buildings without parking across from the illegal lots. In the Minutes below, Swartz plots sending money to parking lot operator Richard Scott to send to VA staff. This meeting occurred after the Federal 9th Circuit Court ruled the parking lots illegal, but before Richard Scott and former WLA VA Contract Officer Ralph Tillman were imprisoned for criminal fraud, conspiracy and bribery regarding illegal parking operation. This is one of many attempts to encroach and steal the land of the Soldiers Home.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Brentwood businesses and residents have been threatened by people posing as local authorities tied to Congressman Ted Lieu to stop supporting, donating and feeding the West Los Angeles Disabled Veterans, who are forced to live on the sidewalk outside the WLA VA Soldiers Home.



James P. Bradley, decorated U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and Candidate for Congressional seat 33, has sent evidence of alleged crimes and corruption requesting POTUS, DOJ and FBI to launch an immediate investigation. “I have been working with my brothers and sisters who are disabled, homeless Veterans for a year to help resolve this issue and get media attention. Suddenly, Ted Lieu is sending email requests to Veterans asking them to join him in a virtual Town Hall? These Veterans have been left on the streets, fighting for their lives and most likely will never get Ted’s email, he should be ashamed of himself. The evidence I have seen under Lieu’s leadership is damning! Hence, I am confident with the grassroots enthusiasm, not beholden to Super PACs or big business donors like Lieu, we are winning this election, given the community’s anti-Lieu sentiment,” stated Bradley.

“We are putting Ted Lieu on notice that we will be auditing this election to make sure that the count is fair and honest for We, the People. It is time the people of district 33 are represented in Washington D.C. even though Ted Lieu has not been to work since May 26th, and has turned over his voting rights to a proxy in D.C. who is making decisions on our behalf. It is time for a change and true leadership,” Bradley continued.

On October 6th, West Los Angeles Resident Ryan Thompson who is also a volunteer for the disabled homeless Veterans, witnessed Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s staff at the encampment wearing matching “Team Kuehl” t-shirts and approximately three unmarked law enforcement vehicles with officers and a marked LA County Sheriff’s SUV harassing the disabled Veterans and stating they believed everyone in these tents were committing crimes and threatening to return and arrest them at a later date. These homeless disabled Veterans and their advocates have a positive relationship with the Sheriff’s department, but did not recognize the officers harassing them that day.

Witnesses also report the Brentwood Community Council special interest group, while posing as a local authority, is harassing local residents and businesses by phone, demanding they stop donating food, supplies, services, and/or charitable outreach for disabled homeless Veterans near the WLA Soldiers Home. Brentwood Community Council's years of minutes evidence the special interest group attempting to eliminate Veterans from the Soldiers Home and commercialize it, which is against Federal law. Last year, BCC unsuccessfully tried to overturn Boise v. Martin the U.S. Supreme Court; a Case reaffirming, even on Appeal, that homeless persons have a right to shelter on public land in tents when there is no reasonable nearby shelter.

The WLA VA Soldiers Home is in the 90077 zip code and not in Brentwood. It is land deeded in Public Trust to the Federal Government over 133 years ago for the express, permanent and exclusive purpose of housing disabled U.S. Military Veterans.

Email: pr@bradleycongress.com

Website: bradleycongress.com

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @bradleycongress

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79f41428-ecf4-4ea2-93bb-32ebc337e1be



