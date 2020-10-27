eQ PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

27 October 2020, at 8:15 a.m.

Financial Statement Release 2020 Friday 5 February 2021 Interim Report January – March Tuesday 27 April 2021 Half Year Financial Report Tuesday 10 August 2021 Interim Report January – September Tuesday 26 October 2021 Annual Report 2020 Week 9 Annual General Meeting Wednesday 24 March 2021

eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO

Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 8.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.