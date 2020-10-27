— Strategic transaction strengthens AMD’s industry-leading technology portfolio —

Expands AMD’s rapidly growing data center business

Xilinx, the No. 1 provider of adaptive computing solutions, increases AMD TAM to $110 billion

Immediately accretive to AMD margins, cash flow and EPS

All stock transaction with combined enterprise value of approximately $135 billion

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion. The combination will create the industry’s leading high performance computing company, significantly expanding the breadth of AMD’s product portfolio and customer set across diverse growth markets where Xilinx is an established leader. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to AMD margins, EPS and free cash flow generation and deliver industry-leading growth.

The acquisition brings together two industry leaders with complementary product portfolios and customers. AMD will offer the industry’s strongest portfolio of high performance processor technologies, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices. Together, the combined company will capitalize on opportunities spanning some of the industry’s most important growth segments from the data center to gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense.

“Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to establish AMD as the industry’s high performance computing leader and partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world,” AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su said. “This is truly a compelling combination that will create significant value for all stakeholders, including AMD and Xilinx shareholders who will benefit from the future growth and upside potential of the combined company. The Xilinx team is one of the strongest in the industry and we are thrilled to welcome them to the AMD family. By combining our world-class engineering teams and deep domain expertise, we will create an industry leader with the vision, talent and scale to define the future of high performance computing.”

“We are excited to join the AMD family. Our shared cultures of innovation, excellence and collaboration make this an ideal combination. Together, we will lead the new era of high performance and adaptive computing,” said Victor Peng, Xilinx president and CEO. “Our leading FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs, accelerator and SmartNIC solutions enable innovation from the cloud, to the edge and end devices. We empower our customers to deploy differentiated platforms to market faster, and with optimal efficiency and performance. Joining together with AMD will help accelerate growth in our data center business and enable us to pursue a broader customer base across more markets.”

With a combined team of 13,000 talented engineers and over $2.7 billion of annual1 R&D investment, AMD will have additional talent and scale to deliver an even stronger set of products and domain-specific solutions.

Additional Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Xilinx stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction. Based on the exchange ratio, this represents approximately $143 per share of Xilinx common stock2. Post-closing, current AMD stockholders will own approximately 74 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Xilinx stockholders will own approximately 26 percent. The transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

AMD expects to achieve operational efficiencies of approximately $300 million within 18 months of closing the transaction, primarily based on synergies in costs of goods sold, shared infrastructure and through streamlining common areas.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the AMD and Xilinx Boards of Directors. The acquisition is subject to approval by AMD and Xilinx shareholders, certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of calendar year 2021. Until close, the parties remain separate, independent companies.

Management and Board of Directors

Dr. Lisa Su will lead the combined company as CEO. Xilinx President and CEO, Victor Peng, will join AMD as president responsible for the Xilinx business and strategic growth initiatives, effective upon closing of the transaction. In addition, at least two Xilinx directors will join the AMD Board of Directors upon closing.

Advisors

Credit Suisse and DBO Partners are acting as financial advisors to AMD and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as its legal advisor. Morgan Stanley is acting as lead financial advisor to Xilinx. BofA Securities is also acting as a financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel.

Transaction Website

For more information about the transaction investors are encouraged to visit http://ir.amd.com which will be used by AMD to disclose information about the transaction.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

AMD will hold a conference call for the financial community at 8:00 AM ET (5:00 AM PT) today to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and plans to acquire Xilinx. AMD will provide a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference on the Investor Relations page of its website at www.amd.com. The webcast will be available for 12 months after the conference call.

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Xilinx

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the cloud to the edge and to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry. We partner with our customers to create scalable, differentiated and intelligent solutions to enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

