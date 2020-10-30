Dublin, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industrial Cleaning is projected to reach US$65.5 billion by 2025, driven by the growing focus shed on maintaining clean and healthy work environments as manufacturing companies seek to increase worker productivity and well-being and enhance manufacturing quality and standards. Build-up of dirt, chemicals, solvents, mold, pathogens and other pollutants in plant floors can pose serious health hazards for workers, costing manufacturing companies billions of dollars in lost productivity and health reimbursements for sick or ill workers.
In addition to worker health, manufacturing machines and equipment are also prone to failures and breakdowns when regular cleaning is not undertaken. Cleaning of industrial equipment reduces wear and tear and protects capital investments. Given of importance of cleaning and decontamination, a growing number of companies are investing in professional cleaning services and products. In an industrial setting cleaning is most often required in plant floor, assembly lines, air ducts, exhaust pipes, dust collectors, hood exhaust systems, heat exchanger and tube cleaning, vessel and tank cleaning, chemical cleanup, among numerous others. Benefits of regular cleaning and decontamination include maximum worker productivity, reduced machine downtime, reduced risk of infections, and elimination of contaminants in manufactured products, and higher profit turnover. Depending upon the application area several types of chemical solvents are available in the market including oxygenated solvents, hydrocarbon solvents (aliphatic solvents, aromatic solvents), halogenated solvents, surfactants, pH regulators, among others.
A key trend in the market is the growing replacement of petroleum-based solvents with greener alternatives with eco-friendly benefits. Stringent VOC emission regulations, growing corporate environmental stewardship and growing body of evidence from scientific studies linking toxic, mainstream chemicals with asthma, cancer and increased birth defects, are key factors driving the migration towards greener products. Benefits of Green Industrial Cleaning include ensures conformance to air quality & other environmental standards; they are free from antibacterial ingredients and carry reduced risk of bacterial resistance to antibiotics; and organic and natural ingredients are cost effective & sustainable.
To ensure biodegradability, manufacturers are replacing diethanolamine, terpenes, triclosan with baking soda, vinegar and lemon juice. The United States and Europe represent the largest markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.1%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 6.5% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the countrys well developed industrial sector ranging from petroleum, chemical, power, machinery, coal, factories, food, textile, and warehouses, among others. This together with the industrys focus on operational excellence is spurring opportunities in this market. The focus on regular maintenance and affordable cleaning has already help shape a massive cleaning service market in the country. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 5.6% CAGR led by India, and other Southeast Asian countries.
