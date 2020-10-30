Washington, D.C., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – In less than two weeks, ICC Learn Live, the International Code Council's inaugural virtual education event, will take place. For more information on the November 9-13, 2020 event, ICC Learn Live sessions and registration, click here.

The virtual event will address the most pressing issues and priorities for building safety professionals, such as training the next generation of talent, the impact of COVID-19 on building safety and the economy, adopting virtual capabilities, and an in-depth overview of the upcoming 2021 International Codes (I-Codes). Educational sessions will offer continuing education units (CEUs) to participants who complete them.

Featuring an all-star line-up of speakers, ICC Learn Live will include executives from the Building Officials Institute of New Zealand, the International Accreditation Service (IAS), Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards, and CROSQ. Working hand-in-hand with the Code Council to equip veterans with the tools they need to become experts in the industry, keynote speaker Eric “Doc” Wright, Founder & CEO of Vets2PM, LLC, will discuss his experience as a veteran entering a new career. Following his keynote, a guided virtual networking session will be available for attendees. Listen to the new ICC Pulse Podcast episode featuring Eric “Doc” Wright and Code Council Chief Knowledge Officer Joan O’Neil, here.

“We’re proud to launch our first-ever comprehensive 5-day virtual education event,” stated Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims. “We look forward to providing a forum for leading building industry voices to come together while also educating the next generation of professionals.”

Sponsors for ICC Learn Live include State Farm, Oracle, Insurance Service Office (ISO), America Gas Association (AGA) and iPlanTables and TylerTech. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities and add your company’s name to the list of supporters. Click here for the full list of sponsors.

