BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings, Inc. [Nasdaq: DKNG] announced today it will officially be launching its top-rated mobile sportsbook app in Tennessee, on Nov. 1 ahead of Sunday’s full slate of football games. Tennessee will become the ninth state to offer DraftKings’ mobile and online sports betting product, more than any other legal sports betting operator in the United States. The DraftKings Sportsbook offers customers innovative, state-specific promotions and odds boosts, free-to-play pools, bet types and more.



“As DraftKings Sportsbook continues to expand across America, we couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to launch our No. 1 Rated Sportsbook product in Tennessee,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and President, DraftKings North America. “Judging by the rabid fanbases following the local pro teams and the powerhouse college sports teams, we’re certain that Tennesseans will be among of the most engaged skin-in-the-game sports fans we’ve seen. We can’t wait to serve Tennessee with the unrivaled DraftKings experience.”

Anticipation and appetite for sports betting are high in the state, which is home to three major sports leagues and a number of NCAA Division I teams. Approximately 82 percent of Tennessee residents are interested in both an online and on-location wagering option and 91 percent are specifically interested in DraftKings’ secure sportsbook product, as reported by a DraftKings-led consumer study. In addition, 42 percent of respondents reported that they were most likely to bet on the NFL, followed by college football and the NBA.

Sports fans can download DraftKings Sportsbook and daily fantasy products via iOS and Android here.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

