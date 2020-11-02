ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
26-Oct-2044,706313.8114,029,022.21
27-Oct-2050,000310.8215,540,946.00
28-Oct-2057,421307.5017,656,801.89
29-Oct-2039,502313.2612,374,414.69
30-Oct-2054,024310.9316,797,654.23

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

