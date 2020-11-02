SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud, a leading cloud professional services company and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, announced today that it has achieved AWS Machine Learning (ML) Competency status. This designation recognizes AllCloud for:



Data Services: providing solutions or services that help data scientists and ML practitioners prepare and/or annotate their enterprise data for training of a predictive model.

Platform Solutions: for enabling data scientists and machine learning practitioners with tools to take their data, train predictive models and make predictions on new data, and

SaaS/API Solutions: offering solutions that enable predictive capabilities within customer applications.

Achieving the AWS ML Competency differentiates AllCloud as an AWS Partner that has built solutions that help organizations solve their data challenges, enable ML and data science workflows, and enhance end applications with machine intelligence. Attaining the AWS ML Competency demonstrates to our customers that AllCloud has validated expertise in AI and ML experience on AWS.

“We are honored to achieve the AWS Machine Learning Competency as it recognizes our proven track record of delivering cutting edge innovation for our clients across the globe,” said Shlomi Itzhak, vice president delivery and DevOps at AllCloud. “Our team has been able to deliver outstanding services that can dramatically accelerate ML initiatives on AWS and we look forward to growing this practice and further contributing to our customer’s success.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

“Working with AllCloud’s team was a great experience,” said Osama Geraisi, head of research and development at EyeControl. “The daily communication and quick response to every question and suggestion allowed EyeControl to achieve all its goals on time with continuous improvement to our data pipeline and trained models.”

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology.

As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of both Salesforce and AWS. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud first.

With a portfolio of thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe and North America.

