LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices, today announced the winners of its 2019 Partners of the Year awards at its Global Partner Summit, held virtually on October 14, 2020. The awards recognize Liferay channel partners who have proven themselves consistently exceptional at delivering on client needs and driving business results.

The award recipients were selected for going above and beyond expectations in driving demand for Liferay offerings and delivering customized Liferay-based solutions that help enterprise clients satisfy customer and user demands, improve operations, and/or drive revenue. Partners were recognized for their outstanding work in 2019 across several categories: Overall Revenue Contribution, Solutions Innovation, Marketing Excellence, Social Responsibility, and New Partner Rising Stars.

Liferay is committed to growth through its global partner community,” said Karen Newnam, Director of Global Alliances at Liferay. “These award winners represent the best of what our channel ecosystem has to offer. They add value to our offerings, scale our presence, and give us a more complete go-to-market model. It is my pleasure, and that of our entire team, to recognize these partners for their innovation and dedication to the digital transformation projects of our mutual clients.”

The winners of the 2019-2020 Liferay Partner of the Year Awards are:

Partners of the Year

Honoring the partners recognized for exceptional overall sales and marketing efforts and outstanding client service.

Global Systems Integrator - Accenture

EMEA - SMC

North America - Veriday

Latin America - Vertigo Tecnologia

Innovation Partners of the Year

Honoring the partners recognized for developing and delivering outstanding, customized, vertical-specific solutions to meet client needs.

EMEA - Ricoh

North America - Dunn Solutions Group

Social Responsibility Partners of the Year

Honoring the partners recognized for most closely aligning with Liferay’s mission of making technology useful, investing in communities, and ensuring that everyone has a chance to meet their full potential in serving others.

EMEA - Intesys

North America - Veriday

Marketing Excellence Partners of the Year

Honoring the partners recognized for the best use of marketing to drive demand for Liferay solutions.

EMEA - Unymira

North America - Workstate

Rising Star Partners of the Year

Honoring the partners recognized for most effectively driving demand for Liferay solutions during their first year as Liferay partners.

Europe - Webtown

Africa - JumpCO

Middle East - Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

North America - Imagine, Believe, Realize (IBR)

About Liferay:

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Hundreds of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

