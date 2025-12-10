Liferay Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Enabled Full-Stack Content Management Systems 2025

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Full-Stack Content Management Systems 2025 Vendor Assessment.

Liferay DXP has become an essential component of modern marketing technology stacks. The platform gives marketers the autonomy to publish, update, and govern content at scale without relying on IT, enabling marketers to quickly deliver consistent, on-brand, personalized digital experiences across channels.

The IDC MarketScape recognized Liferay for strengths in Enterprise identity depth, Scalability and multisite, and Workflow and governance.

The report noted the following strengths for Liferay:

Enterprise identity depth: Robust SSO, IAM integration, and granular permissions enable secure, personalized experiences across roles, units, and partner ecosystems with strong governance requirements.

Robust SSO, IAM integration, and granular permissions enable secure, personalized experiences across roles, units, and partner ecosystems with strong governance requirements. Scalability and multisite: High author and user scalability, attribute-driven multisite publishing, and cascade publishing suit distributed organizations managing many brands, markets, and authenticated audiences.

High author and user scalability, attribute-driven multisite publishing, and cascade publishing suit distributed organizations managing many brands, markets, and authenticated audiences. Workflow and governance: Visual workflow design, quality gates, life-cycle automation, and policy enforcement provide operational discipline across content supply chains and app delivery pipelines.

We believe these strengths directly support marketing organizations responsible for orchestrating multi-brand, multi-language, and multi-region digital experiences, helping them maintain consistency while accelerating time-to-market.

Liferay Digital Experience Platform (DXP) empowers organizations to build and manage rich, personalized web, portal and intranet experiences through a unified architecture that integrates content, analytics and AI-powered automation. Designed for enterprises that balance innovation with governance, Liferay helps teams accelerate publishing, maintain compliance and extend functionality through open APIs and modular services.

The report further advises, “Consider Liferay when you require a flexible DXP to deliver complex, multi-audience portals and intranets, with open source extensibility, hybrid delivery and strong integration capabilities that support authenticated, role-based and multilingual experiences at enterprise scale.”

“We’re proud that the IDC MarketScape has recognized Liferay as a Leader in this important evaluation,” said Bryan Cheung, CMO at Liferay. “For more than 20 years, we’ve helped enterprises deliver trusted, personalized digital experiences that balance innovation with governance. As AI becomes embedded in every layer of content creation and delivery, we remain committed to giving organizations the flexibility, control and transparency they need to modernize responsibly.”

"AI has become the connective tissue of the modern full-stack CMS,” said James McCormick, senior research director, Digital Experience Strategies, IDC. “What began as an integrated publishing environment is evolving into an AI-driven orchestration platform — one that fuses authoring, automation and governance to deliver faster, more adaptive digital experiences at enterprise scale.”

To access an excerpt of the report please visit: https://www.liferay.com/en/web/lr/idc-marketscape-2025

Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Full-Stack Content Management Systems 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52993625e, October 2025).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.





