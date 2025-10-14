Liferay Recognized with 2025 Elastic Build Partner Award

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), has been named the recipient of the 2025 Elastic Build Partner Award – AMER. The recognition was presented at ElasticON ENGAGE NYC on October 9, 2025.

The 2025 Elastic Partner Awards – AMER honor top-performing partners who have demonstrated technical excellence, local market impact, and customer-centric innovation across AI, Search, and data-driven transformation.

Our partnership with Elastic strengthens the performance and intelligence behind every digital experience our partners and customers build,” said Linda Hartman, Vice President of Partnerships at Liferay. “By combining Liferay’s flexible, enterprise-grade DXP with Elastic’s powerful search capabilities, we’re helping organizations deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized experiences that drive real business results.”

Winners of the 2025 Elastic Partner Awards – AMER were recognized across ten categories, spanning revenue generation, co-selling, migrations, solution delivery, managed services, cloud acceleration, cloud growth, technology innovation, professional services, and generative AI. Together, these categories highlight the breadth of ways partners create customer impact and fuel growth across the Elastic ecosystem.

The Build Award celebrates partners who co-create innovative solutions on Elastic that accelerate digital transformation and deliver measurable impact. As part of their longstanding collaboration, Liferay has embedded Elasticsearch directly into Liferay DXP through Elastic’s OEM program, giving customers advanced capabilities such as high-scale indexing, real-time relevance tuning, and seamless data replication. This integration simplifies procurement and support, enabling organizations to deliver faster, more accurate, and personalized digital experiences without the complexity of managing separate vendor contracts. Together, Liferay and Elastic continue to enhance enterprise agility and innovation across content, commerce, and customer engagement.

“The 2025 Elastic Partner Awards – AMER recognize partners who pair deep expertise with a relentless focus on customer success,” said Jason Kimrey, Vice President, Channels & Alliances, AMER, Elastic. “These winners are demonstrating the full power of the Elastic Search AI platform to expand opportunities and deliver measurable outcomes, while fueling growth and mutual success.”

Learn more about the 2025 Elastic Partner Awards – AMER and the complete list of categories, winners and finalists.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

Liferay, Inc. Contact:

Yotam Levy

Senior Manager, Customer Insights & Analyst Relations

yotam.levy@liferay.com