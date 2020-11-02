LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when we all could use a creative outlet or just a fun new project to spark imagination, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood – together with Sou Fujimoto Architects – announces it is extending the deadline for the #TinyArchitect – Architecture is Everywhere social media contest through November 20, 2020.



If you look closely enough, architecture can be found even in the tiniest objects. Inspired by internationally acclaimed Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto and his whimsical Architecture is Everywhere series – featuring small-scale human figures next to ordinary, everyday objects – the contest challenges aspiring architects, designers, and artistic people (age restrictions apply) to create their own Fujimoto-esque world pairing everyday items and figurines. Creative submissions posted to date have included innovative usage of items such as spring toys, a guitar, a can of pop, pearls, and a stack of pencils.

Sou Fujimoto himself will judge the winning entries. Named Wall Street Journal’s 2014 Architecture Innovator of the Year, Fujimoto has designed buildings around the world since establishing his atelier in 2000.

"‘Architecture is Everywhere’ means that you can imagine architectural spaces everywhere when you put the people inside or outside using unexpected daily stuff,” said Fujimoto. “Strange things like potato chips can transform into architecture. I am very excited to have this contest and to open the door of architectural imagination to architects and non-architects alike. I am thrilled to encounter many new imaginations of architecture.”

“This contest epitomizes the Japanese philosophy of finding beauty in ordinary objects and being mindful of our surroundings as we go about our daily lives,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “It’s exciting to see everyone bring out their inner architect using everything from yarn to pearls, or any items they can find at home, outside, or wherever they see architectural inspiration. Whether it’s a house made of seaweed, or structure made of straws, we’re excited to see what other imaginative creations are in store.”

To enter, contestants submit images through the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter pages. Contest began on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Daylight Savings Time and ends Friday , November 20, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. There is no limit on the number of entries per person, but there may only be one entry per day.

To be eligible, participants must like and follow a JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles social media page, post a photo with a title and description, tag @JapanHouseLA on Facebook and Instagram, or @JHLosAngeles on Twitter, and include both #TinyArchitect and #JapanHouseLA. Contestants may also mail a photograph with title and description to JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, eighteen years of age or older; or legal residents of Japan, twenty years of age or older.

The top three winners will receive a personal, congratulatory video message from Fujimoto. The 1st place winner’s photograph will be turned into a short animated video. The 2nd and 3rd place winners will receive a poster in digital format.

For the complete official rules, including detailed entry instructions and prize details, visit www.japanhousela.com/events/tiny-architect-contest.

The contest is sponsored by JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and Sou Fujimoto Architects and supported by TOTO GALLERY・MA.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE

Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

ABOUT SOU FUJIMOTO ARCHITECTS

Established in Tokyo, Japan in 2000, Sou Fujimoto Architects is a Tokyo-based group of over 50 architects, designers, craftsmen and thinkers all dedicated to pursuing their craft and operating within the fields of architecture, urbanism, research and innovation. In 2016, Sou Fujimoto Atelier Paris was established. They now correspond to projects all around the world from these two bases.

Location: Senju Soko No.5, 2-1-38 Etchujima, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0044, Japan

Website: http://www.sou-fujimoto.net/