Greenliant’s DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive PX Series SSDs provide fast performance and reduced power consumption. To meet customer needs, DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive SSDs are available in capacities from 128GB to 2TB, and operate at Commercial (0°C to +70°C) or Industrial (-40°C to +85°C) temperatures.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant has started sampling its DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive™ solid state drive (SSD) modules to customers requiring data storage with fast access speeds, while using less power than other PCIe-interface SSDs. The new 88 PX Series NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive SSDs use high-quality, industrial 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory and support a broad range of capacities from 128GB to 2TB. See NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive product information at http://bit.ly/NVMe-M2-SSD.



Forward Insights predicts that the NVMe PCIe SSD market will grow from $10.5B in 2019 to $29.2B in 2024. To address this demand and diverse customer requirements, Greenliant has expanded its NVMe M.2 ArmourDrive portfolio to offer 2280 form factor SSDs both with and without on-board DRAM. The DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive products support the PCIe Gen3x4 interface and can reach up to 2,500/2,100 MB/s sequential read/write performance. Available in commercial (0 to +70 degrees Celsius) or industrial (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius) temperature, DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive SSDs provide high reliability and low latency to a wide variety of applications, including industrial automation, cloud computing, security, networking, broadcasting and transportation.

Benefits of 88 PX Series DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 ArmourDrive SSDs include:

High Performance: Reaches up to 2,500/2,100 MB/s read/write

Reaches up to 2,500/2,100 MB/s read/write Energy Efficient: Active power consumption as low as 3,150 mW and 2 mW in a low-power idle mode

Active power consumption as low as 3,150 mW and 2 mW in a low-power idle mode High Data Integrity: No data-at-rest corruption during power loss events

No data-at-rest corruption during power loss events Wide Range of Capacities: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB

128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB Commercial and Industrial Temperature: Operates between 0°C to +70°C or -40°C to +85°C

Operates between 0°C to +70°C or -40°C to +85°C Host Memory Buffer (HMB) Support: Improves IOPS performance and reduces latency

Improves IOPS performance and reduces latency Data Security: Supports TCG OPAL 2.0 (I-temp) or Pyrite (C-temp)

Availability

Greenliant is sampling commercial temperature DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs to customers now and expects to start shipping in volume production in December. Greenliant plans to start sampling industrial temperature DRAM-less NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs in December with volume production expected in February 2021. For more information about 88 PX Series ArmourDrive products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/377de328-ad69-435a-bf7e-b2d88d0ebc4c

