Due to the delisting of the share Rocket Internet SE with ISIN DE000A12UKK6, the following exchange traded products with Rocket Internet SE as underlying will be delisted from Nasdaq First North end of day Monday the 2nd of November 2020. Customers holding any of the below instruments will receive NAV (Net Asset Value) as of close of Friday the 30th of October 2020.

Instrument ISIN BEAR RKET X3 N SE0007494042 BLANKA RKET N SE0007494034 BULL RKET X3 N SE0007494026 BEAR ROCKET X1 NORDNET 1 SE0012568012 BEAR ROCKET X2 NORDNET 1 SE0012568020 BEAR ROCKET X3 NORDNET 1 SE0012568038 BULL ROCKET X2 NORDNET 1 SE0012568046 BULL ROCKET X3 NORDNET 1 SE0012568053