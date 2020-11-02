Due to the delisting of the share Rocket Internet SE with ISIN DE000A12UKK6, the following exchange traded products with Rocket Internet SE as underlying will be delisted from Nasdaq First North end of day Monday the 2nd of November 2020. Customers holding any of the below instruments will receive NAV (Net Asset Value) as of close of Friday the 30th of October 2020.

InstrumentISIN
BEAR RKET X3 NSE0007494042
BLANKA RKET NSE0007494034
BULL RKET X3 NSE0007494026
BEAR ROCKET X1 NORDNET 1SE0012568012
BEAR ROCKET X2 NORDNET 1SE0012568020
BEAR ROCKET X3 NORDNET 1SE0012568038
BULL ROCKET X2 NORDNET 1SE0012568046
BULL ROCKET X3 NORDNET 1SE0012568053