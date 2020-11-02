LITITZ, Pa., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listrak, the leading digital marketing cloud technology provider for more than 1,000 retailers and brands, today announced that it has been named a Gold winner in the 7th Annual 2020 Customer Sales and Service World Awards®, in the Customer Service & Support Department of the Year - Technology (All) Industries category.

Listrak delivers superior results for retailers like vineyard vines, Kendra Scott, TULA Skincare and Uncommon Goods with leading-edge email, SMS, and behavioral marketing solutions. With Listrak, retailers have access to more than a robust technology platform, they gain a strategic partnership with retail marketing experts who become an extension of their team to drive growth. The Customer Sales and Service World Awards recognized Listrak for their commitment to delivering both results and top-level service.

“A client-first approach is built into our DNA, and this award validates the attention, energy and dedication that we put into our work every single day,” said Ross Kramer, CEO of Listrak. “When we partner with retailers, their mission becomes our mission and their success becomes our success. We offer support at every step of their journey to ensure that they see strong results, and also have an incredible experience.”

The Customer Sales & Service World Awards® are an industry and peer international competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere. Award winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.

About Listrak

Listrak is an established leader in the cross-channel marketing industry. Listrak works with more than 1,000 retailers and brands to drive higher levels of engagement and revenue with their customers by providing leading-edge email, SMS, and behavioral marketing solutions. Listrak has an industry-leading Net Promoter Score through their singular focus on driving results. With Listrak, retailers gain more than a technology platform; they gain a long-term, strategic partnership with retail marketing experts who become an extension of their team to help execute growth strategies and exceed their goals.

About the Customer Sales and Service World Awards

Customer Sales and Service World Awards is the world’s premier recognitions program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing. Learn more about the Customer Sales & Service World Awards at https://cssworldawards . com .