TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) ("Constellation" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on January 11, 2021 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on December 18, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Our board remains inspired by the dedication and commitment of the Constellation employees who continue to adapt and find new ways to provide value and make a difference in support of each other and our customers by finding opportunities in the challenges created by COVID-19.

Q3 2020 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 15% (negative 1% organic growth, negative 3% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,003 million compared to $870 million in Q3 2019.  
  • Net income increased 50% to $122 million ($5.76 on a diluted per share basis) from $82 million ($3.85 on a diluted per share basis) in Q3 2019.
  • Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets was $3 million in Q3 2020 versus nil in Q3 2019.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $123 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $25 million resulting in total consideration of $148 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $234 million, an increase of 32%, or $57 million, compared to $177 million for the comparable period in 2019.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $47 million to $181 million compared to $134 million for the same period in 2019.
  • The Company determined that certain of its subsidiaries qualified for an estimated aggregate amount of $12 million of grants from various government authorities, and recognized such amounts as a reduction to expenses in the quarter.
  • On May 20, 2020 the Company entered into a binding agreement with IJssel B.V. to purchase 100% of the shares of Topicus.com B.V., a Netherlands-based diversified vertical market software provider. The transaction is currently expected to close in 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.
  • Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $47 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $19 million resulting in total consideration of $66 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1,003 million, an increase of 15%, or $133 million, compared to $870 million for the comparable period in 2019. For the first nine months of 2020 total revenues were $2,878 million, an increase of 14%, or $343 million, compared to $2,534 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase for both the three and nine month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of negative 1% and negative 4% respectively, and negative 3% for both periods after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $122 million compared to net income of $82 million for the same period in 2019. On a per share basis, this translated into a net income per diluted share of $5.76 in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income per diluted share of $3.85 for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $288 million or $13.58 per diluted share compared to $241 million or $11.39 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, CFO increased $57 million to $234 million compared to $177 million for the same period in 2019 representing an increase of 32%. For the first nine months of 2020, CFO increased $320 million to $831 million compared to $512 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 62%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, FCFA2S increased $47 million to $181 million compared to $134 million for the same period in 2019.   For the first nine months of 2020, FCFA2S increased $285 million to $682 million compared to $397 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 72%.

The Company is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on all aspects of its business. COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has had disruptive effects in countries in which the Company operates and has adversely impacted many of its business units’ operations to date, including through the cancellation by certain customers of their ongoing software maintenance contracts and the suspension or cancellation of new software purchases. The pandemic may also have an adverse impact on many of the Company’s customers, including their ability to satisfy ongoing payment obligations to the Company, which could increase the Company’s bad debt exposure. The future impacts of the pandemic and any resulting economic impact are largely unknown and rapidly evolving. It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic, the measures taken by the governments of countries affected and the resulting economic impact may continue to adversely affect the Company’s results of operations, cash flows and financial position as well as its customers in future periods, and this impact could be material.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. Constellation believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Constellation does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Constellation could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Constellation’s objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Constellation’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

   Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30, 
   2020
2019
   2020
2019
 
  ($ in millions, except percentages) ($ in millions, except percentages)
           
Net cash flows from operating activities  234 177    831 512  
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations  (2)(2)   (6)(5) 
Interest paid on other facilities  (8)(8)   (22)(23) 
Credit facility transaction costs  (0)(0)   (0)(0) 
Payments of lease obligations  (17)(12)   (47)(35) 
TSS membership liability revaluation charge  (20)(12)   (55)(30) 
Property and equipment purchased  (5)(9)   (19)(24) 
Interest and dividends received  0 0    1 3  
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders  181 134    682 397  
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position  
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
      
Unaudited    
   September 30, 2020December 31, 2019September 30, 2019
            
Assets          
            
Current assets:          
 Cash $565 $316 $235 
 Accounts receivable  420  422  390 
 Unbilled revenue  102  110  106 
 Inventories  30  31  43 
 Other assets  217  184  182 
    1,333  1,062  956 
            
Non-current assets:          
 Property and equipment  80  78  70 
 Right of use assets  239  234  220 
 Deferred income taxes  50  45  38 
 Other assets  79  72  71 
 Intangible assets 2,097  1,997  1,882 
    2,546  2,425  2,281 
            
Total assets $3,879 $3,488 $3,237 
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
            
Current liabilities:          
 CSI facility $- $63 $21 
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.  4  57  99 
 TSS membership liability  104  86  84 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  535  529  454 
 Dividends payable  21  21  21 
 Deferred revenue  917  788  790 
 Provisions  11  13  14 
 Acquisition holdback payables  71  76  77 
 Lease obligations  68  62  57 
 Income taxes payable  90  36  30 
    1,821  1,732  1,646 
            
Non-current liabilities:          
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. (note 8)  169  153  115 
 TSS membership liability  184  136  110 
 Debentures  213  222  219 
 Deferred income taxes  253  246  241 
 Acquisition holdback payables  30  25  22 
 Lease obligations  191  187  179 
 Other liabilities  116  101  93 
    1,155  1,069  978 
            
Total liabilities  2,976  2,800  2,624 
            
            
Shareholders' equity:          
 Capital stock  99  99  99 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (49) (40) (44)
 Retained earnings  852  628  558 
    902  687  613 
            
            
            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,879 $3,488 $3,237 
            


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income      
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019      
Unaudited        
  Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
   2020   2019   2020   2019 
                 
                 
Revenue                
License $57  $51  $166  $165 
Professional services  187   164   534   485 
Hardware and other  45   45   122   122 
Maintenance and other recurring  713   609   2,056   1,762 
   1,003   870   2,878   2,534 
                 
Expenses                
Staff  504   434   1,493   1,316 
Hardware  25   25   70   68 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services  82   75   237   218 
Occupancy  9   9   26   26 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment  32   50   114   143 
Professional fees  15   12   41   34 
Other, net  5   18   10   53 
Depreciation  26   23   77   65 
Amortization of intangible assets  103   84   293   234 
   800   730   2,362   2,158 
                 
                 
Foreign exchange loss (gain)  1   6   5   20 
TSS membership liability revaluation charge  20   12   55   30 
Finance and other expense (income)  (2)  1   (4)  (2)
Bargain purchase gain  (0)  (7)  (0)  (36)
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets  3   -   11   - 
Finance costs  13   11   34   29 
   34   22   101   41 
                 
Income before income taxes  168   117   414   335 
                 
Current income tax expense (recovery)  62   44   177   121 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  (16)  (8)  (50)  (28)
Income tax expense (recovery)  46   36   127   94 
                 
Net income  122   82   288   241 
                 
Earnings per share                
Basic and diluted $5.76  $3.85  $13.58  $11.39 
                 


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
  
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 
Unaudited 
  Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
   2020  2019   2020   2019 
                
Net income $122 $82  $288  $241 
                
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income:               
                
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations  8  (12)  (9)  (7)
                
Deferred income tax recovery (expense)  -  -   -   - 
                
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax  8  (12)  (9)  (7)
                
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $130 $70  $279  $234 
                


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
      
Unaudited              
Nine months ended September 30, 2020              
  Capital
stock
 Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)
  Retained earnings
 Total
 
     Cumulative translation account        
               
Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 99 $ (40) $ 628 $ 687 
               
Total comprehensive income for the period:              
               
Net income  -  -   288  288 
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
               
Foreign currency translation differences from              
foreign operations  -  (9)  -  (9)
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss)              
for the period  -  (9)  -  (9)
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period  -  (9)  288  279 
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity              
Dividends to shareholders of the Company  -  -   (64) (64)
               
Balance at September 30, 2020 $ 99 $ (49) $ 852 $ 902 


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity  
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                
Unaudited               
Nine months ended September 30, 2019              
                
  Capital
stock
 Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)
  Retained earnings  Total
 
     Cumulative translation account         
                
Balance at January 1, 2019 $ 99 $ (37) $ 804  $ 866 
                
Total comprehensive income for the period:               
                
Net income  -  -   241   241 
                
Other comprehensive income (loss)               
                
Foreign currency translation differences from               
foreign operations  -  (7)  -   (7)
                
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period  -  (7)  -   (7)
                
Total comprehensive income for the period  -  (7)  241   234 
                
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity               
Dividends to shareholders of the Company  -  -   (487)  (487)
                
Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 99 $ (44) $ 558  $ 613 
                


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019       
Unaudited        
    Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
     2020   2019   2020   2019 
                   
Cash flows from operating activities:                
 Net income $122  $82  $288  $241 
 Adjustments for:                
  Depreciation  26   23   77   65 
  Amortization of intangible assets  103   84   293   234 
  TSS membership liability revaluation charge  20   12   55   30 
  Finance and other expense (income)  (2)  1   (4)  (2)
  Bargain purchase (gain)  (0)  (7)  (0)  (36)
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets  3   -   11   - 
  Finance costs  13   11   34   29 
  Income tax expense (recovery)  46   36   127   94 
  Foreign exchange loss (gain)  1   6   5   20 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities                
 exclusive of effects of business combinations  (32)  (37)  69   (44)
 Income taxes paid  (66)  (32)  (123)  (119)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities  234   177   831   512 
                   
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:                
 Interest paid on lease obligations  (2)  (2)  (6)  (5)
 Interest paid on other facilities  (8)  (8)  (22)  (23)
 Increase (decrease) in CSI facility  (100)  22   (65)  22 
 Increase (decrease) in revolving credit under debt facilities without recourse to CSI  -   89   (55)  49 
 Proceeds from issuance of term debt under facilities without recourse to CSI  7   11   22   11 
 Repayments of term debt under facilities without recourse to CSI  (1)  (0)  (5)  (2)
 Credit facility transaction costs  (0)  (0)  (0)  (0)
 Payments of lease obligations  (17)  (12)  (47)  (35)
 Distribution to TSS minority owners  -   -   -   (11)
 Dividends paid  (21)  (21)  (64)  (487)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities  (143)  79   (242)  (481)
                   
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:                
 Acquisition of businesses  (123)  (278)  (298)  (408)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses  31   68   55   103 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts  (24)  (8)  (79)  (45)
 Purchases of other investments  -   (4)  (2)  (9)
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received  1   2   2   5 
 Property and equipment purchased  (5)  (9)  (19)  (24)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities  (120)  (228)  (340)  (378)
                   
Effect of foreign currency on                
 cash and cash equivalents  8   (7)  (1)  (6)
                   
Increase (decrease) in cash  (21)  21   249   (354)
                   
Cash, beginning of period  585   214   316   589 
                   
Cash, end of period $565  $235   565   235 
                   