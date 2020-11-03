Interim Report, January – September 2020
July – September 2020
January – September 2020
“In late October, Sinch announced the Conversation API for multichannel, interactive business messaging. It is a way for businesses to add new and powerful capabilities, without adding complexity, and we are excited to bring it to market.” – Oscar Werner, CEO
Significant events during the quarter
Significant events after the end of the quarter
1 EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability. See page 3 for a specification of items affecting comparability.
2 EBIT excluding items affecting comparability and amortization of acquisition-related assets. See Note 4 for a specification of depreciation and amortization.
Invitation to phone conference
Sinch will present the interim report in a phone conference on 3 November at 14:00 CET. Please ensure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering shortly before the conference begins.
Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51
United Kingdom: +44 33 3300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422
Access code: 345 565 62#
Register here to watch the presentation via Webcast: investors.sinch.com/webcast.
For additional information, please contact:
Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
+46 72 245 50 55
thomas.heath@sinch.com
Roshan Saldanha, Chief Financial Officer
+46 73 660 24 19
roshan.saldanha@sinch.com
About Sinch
Sinch develops digital tools that enable personal interaction between enterprises and individuals. Powered by the Sinch cloud communications platform, enterprises can reach every mobile phone on the planet - within a second or two - via messaging, voice calls and video. Several of the biggest enterprises in the world are using Sinch’s advanced technology platform to communicate with their customers and Sinch is an established software supplier to mobile operators worldwide. Sinch has delivered profitable growth since it was founded in 2008. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a presence in more than 30 other countries. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, XSTO: SINCH.
Note: Sinch AB (publ), is required to publish the information in this interim report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was released for publication on 3 November 2020 at 07:30 CET.
This report is published in Swedish and English. In case of any differences between the English version and the Swedish original text, the Swedish version shall apply.
Attachment
Sinch AB
Stockholm, SWEDEN
Sinch AB LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: