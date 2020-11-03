67.81 acres. Located on Town Center Blvd, near the Advent Health Hospital, and has quick access to Interstate 95.

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagler County, FL is selling just over 65 acres of undeveloped land located in the Town Center within the city of Palm Coast, a community development district zoned for commercial and retail space. Flagler County is selling the property on GovDeals.com, the leading online marketplace for government surplus. The Town Center complex is the county’s first auction with GovDeals. Interested buyers can submit bids until November 6, 2020 at GovDeals.com.



While the land parcel currently does not have any structures, the zoning regulation includes 80,000 ft2 of permitted office space and 85,000ft2 of permitted retail commercial space. The property is located on Town Center Blvd, near the Advent Health Hospital, and has quick access to Interstate 95. The parcel has electrical hookups and streetlights running alongside the edge of the land and includes a small body of water surrounded by trees and shrubbery.

Palm Coast is a relatively new city located within Flagler County, receiving its incorporation December 31, 1999. In the last 20 years the city has continued to grow, develop, and expand with more than 4500 businesses currently calling Palm Coast home.

According to the city’s website, the area where the property is located is part of their Innovation District, centrally-located in the urban core of Town Center, and is designated an Opportunity Zone and a part of the Innovation Kick Start Program.

Palm Coast created the Innovation Kick Start Program to encourage new development projects and businesses in the area. The program was designed to facilitate the creation and commercialization of new ideas and support the city’s economy by growing jobs. Through the program, the city of Palm Coast will provide assistance towards utility impact fees to future property owners, developers and/or business owners.

“The sale of a commercial property this size would be a unique opportunity for real estate developers that may be looking for a land parcel that is zoned for business and ready to build,” stated Holly Durance, Purchasing Manager for Flagler County.

Inspection of the property by potential buyers is encouraged by the county prior to submitting a bid. Interested buyers must first register as a bidder at GovDeals.com/Register.

