Incap Corporation Managers’ Transactions 3 November 2020 at 8.15 p.m. EET
Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oy Castor-Invest Ab
Position: Closely associated person
Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: von Troil Carl-Gustaf
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Incap Oyj
LEI: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407_20201103152421_2
Transaction date: 2020-11-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006407
Nature of the transaction: OTHER
Description :
Subscription of shares in a share issue
Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,707 Unit price: 7.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,707 Volume weighted average price: 7.5 EUR
INCAP CORPORATION
For additional information, please contact (in English):
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.incapcorp.com
INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.
