Incap Corporation: Manager’s Transactions

Incap Corporation      Managers’ Transactions 3 November 2020 at 8.15 p.m. EET

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: von Troil Carl-Gustaf
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Legal person
Issuer: Incap Oyj
LEI: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407_20201103153256_4

Transaction date: 2020-11-02
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006407
Nature of the transaction: OTHER
Description :
Subscription of shares in a share issue
Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 7.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 827 Unit price: 7.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 10,827 Volume weighted average price: 7.5 EUR

INCAP CORPORATION

