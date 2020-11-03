TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a Tampa-based non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Venus Fisher as the Dean of Online Program and Institutional Effectiveness.

“Venus’s unique industry knowledge, coupled with her results-oriented leadership style, made her a perfect fit for leading our institutional effectiveness efforts which are critical to UMA’s future,” said UMA Executive Vice President Geordie Hyland. “Dr. Fisher’s appointment reflects her impressive track record of success in online learning, healthcare and higher education.”

The new position will enable Fisher to use her decades of online education experience to bring increased effectiveness, efficiency and excellence to UMA’s online course offerings. Fisher will also be actively involved in the creation and updating of UMA’s online curriculum and will work closely with UMA’s academic accreditation and compliance partners to help maximize institutional effectiveness.

“It is a privilege to join UMA’s incredible team of educators and student support specialists, who have such a clear passion for student success,” said Fisher. “I look forward to working with our Education team on strategies and processes that support online learning and program effectiveness. It is through these processes that we will continue to enhance the student experience for UMA’s adult learners as they work toward new and exciting careers in healthcare.”

Fisher joins UMA from Rasmussen College, where she most recently served as Department Dean of the School of Business and the Dean of Online Bachelor Programs. During her time, she managed the strategic vision and leadership for all aspects of business programs and provided support for more than 2,500 students while improving retention and increasing student satisfaction.

“UMA’s students are working so hard to create new opportunities for themselves and their families,” Fisher said. “I am reminded of the privilege that UMA has to support these eager and hopeful students, and the power of providing impactful learning opportunities both in the classroom and online.”

Fisher earned her Ph.D. in Business Administration and Organizational Leadership from Northcentral University and holds a Master of Business Administration and bachelor’s degree in finance from Roosevelt University. When not providing innovative online learning solutions, Fisher enjoys culinary adventures and spending time with her husband and children.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled allied healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and associate degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA has more than 60,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

