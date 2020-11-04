(Bergen, 4 November 2020) Mowi achieved an operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with EUR 148 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Mowi’s results in the third quarter were largely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and seasonal high volumes.

“Our operations have been running close to normal despite further Covid-19 restrictions in the quarter. However, the pandemic still impacts out of home consumption to a large degree, and although retail sales are strong, our earnings are impacted by falling prices as a result of lower net demand,” says Mowi CEO, Ivan Vindheim.

Mowi reported operational revenues of EUR 958 million (EUR 1 023 million) in the third quarter of 2020. Total harvest volume in the quarter of 125 773 tonnes (116 989) was approximately in line with guidance. Full-year harvest guidance for 2020 is unchanged at 442 000 tonnes. Harvest guidance for 2021 is 445 000 tonnes.

“I am very pleased that both Farming, Feed and Consumer Products delivered all-time high quarterly volumes. Mowi’s integrated value chain has yet again demonstrated its strength during these unprecedented times. It is also encouraging to see that farming production cost has improved,” says Vindheim.

Mowi’s farming volumes have over the past few years been subject to significant growth. However, over time the company has been lagging somewhat behind the industry’s farming volume growth trajectory. Accordingly, Mowi will put even more focus on growing farming volumes going forward. Further to this, Mowi will arrange a Capital Markets Day on 17 March 2021 where this will be addressed in detail.

“Global supply growth in 2021 is expected to be 1% and would under normal circumstances be very supportive of strong salmon prices. Whilst Covid-19 has significantly impacted the salmon market and prices in the short-term, we still strongly believe in the positive long-term outlook for the industry, and for Mowi in particular,” says Vindheim.

Distributing dividends to its shareholders is an essential part of Mowi’s financial strategy. At the same time the Board considers it of utmost importance to preserve cash and maintain a strong financial position, particularly in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, under the prevailing circumstances the Board has not found it appropriate to distribute a quarterly dividend for the third quarter.





For further information, please contact:

Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14 275

Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, +47 908 76 339

Ola Helge Hjetland, Group Communications Director, +47 970 67 932

About Mowi ASA

Mowi is the world’s leading seafood company and the largest producer of farm-raised salmon in the world. As the first global seafood company with an end-to-end supply chain, Mowi brings supreme quality salmon and other seafood to consumers around the world.

With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs about 15 000 people in 25 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.mowi.com .

