The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus decided to extend the powers of the Chairman of the Management Board of the company, Mr. Andres Trink, starting from 1 January 2021 for the next three years. The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus will continue with two members: Mr. Andres Trink (Chairman) and Mr. Tõnu Toomik.



