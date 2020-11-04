INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF

and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce

Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting) October 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 630 093 24 890 552 23 260 459 September 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 622 578 24 890 552 23 267 974 August 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 615 448 24 890 652 23 275 204 July 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 619 416 24 890 752 23 271 336 June 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 628 048 24 880 752 23 252 704 May 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 623 130 24 880 742 23 257 612 April 30, 2020 22 421 332 1 625 169 24 880 842 23 255 673 March 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 816 841 24 721 232 22 904 391 February 29, 2020 22 421 332 1 799 423 24 721 732 22 922 309 January 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 789 427 24 721 132 22 931 705 December 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 789 688 24 722 952 22 933 264

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the Règlement Général AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 600 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close .

Quarterly gross profit

Q4 and FY 2020 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 20 January 2021

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT) and Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com .

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

