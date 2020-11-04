INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF
and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
October 31, 202022 421 3321 630 09324 890 55223 260 459
September 30, 202022 421 3321 622 57824 890 55223 267 974
August 31, 202022 421 3321 615 44824 890 65223 275 204
July 31, 202022 421 3321 619 41624 890 75223 271 336
June 30, 202022 421 3321 628 04824 880 75223 252 704
May 31, 202022 421 3321 623 13024 880 74223 257 612
April 30, 202022 421 3321 625 16924 880 84223 255 673
March 31, 202022 421 3321 816 84124 721 23222 904 391
February 29, 202022 421 3321 799 42324 721 73222 922 309
January 31, 202022 421 3321 789 42724 721 13222 931 705
December 31, 201922 421 3321 789 68824 722 95222 933 264

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the Règlement Général AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 600 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE                                                                                        Cynthia LERAT
Managing Director                                                                                               Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06                                                                                                +33 1 77 75 65 16
comfi@highco.com                                                                                             c.lerat@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit
Q4 and FY 2020 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 20 January 2021

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT) and Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR). 
ISIN: FR0000054231 
Reuters: HIGH.PA 
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

