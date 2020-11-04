Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 4 November 2020

No. 21/2020

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has scheduled the release of its financial results and its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2021:

25 February 2021 Annual Report 2020

13 April 2021 Annual General Meeting

5 May 2021 Trading Update for Q1 2021

11 August 2021 Interim Report for H1 2021

4 November 2021 Trading Update for Q3 2021

Any shareholder who has a proposal concerning specific business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 13 April 2021 must submit such proposal(s) in writing to the Board of Directors secretariat so that these are received no later than Monday 1 March 2021.

For investor enquiries

Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 64 31

Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38

For media enquiries

Rajiv Arvind, Communications Director, +45 24 90 07 47

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 78.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

