PLANO, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. Chairman Charles Smith, and CEO David Seeberger issued a letter today to all shareholders and to those who are interested in the fortunes of the Company. Discussion of the Company’s “Path Forward” is available at https://hempd.com/news/.



“We are the new management at Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCPK: RMHB). We know many of you have voiced serious concern that we are not corresponding regularly with our stakeholders. As of today, that ends,” Management said.

The letter describes formation of Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc. and how the Company’s modern production machines and expertise places it in the forefront of beverage, hand sanitizer and energy shot co-packaging. It describes how RMHB converted its 30-head custom Automatic Pressure Overflow filler to deliver much-needed hand sanitizers.

The letter explains how the Company’s commitment to CBD Life has never wavered. It explains strategies regarding its beverage products, the Eagle Spirit Land & Water Company, a wholly owned subsidiary, and Wellness for Life, Inc., also a wholly owned subsidiary.

The letter details significant challenges the Company has overcome and continues to overcome, including COVID-19, unopened aluminum cans leaking and why it has discontinued some products and is studying a path forward with others.

The “Path Forward” letter concludes by saying: “We have created disruptive products that will set our Company apart from other companies. Even with today’s market pressures, we are confident that with the right focus, continued innovation, and a commitment to excellence, we will successfully meet those challenges that we face now and in the future.”

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: RMHB ) is a consumer goods company that specializes in health conscious hemp-infused beverages and a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water. Our mission is to assist others in their journey to live productive, fulfilling, and healthy lives.

For product information, please visit: www.hempd.com and www.eaglespiritwater.com.

