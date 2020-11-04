AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.
AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for 9 months of 2020 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:
• Revenue for 9 months of 2020 – EUR 38.2 million (9 months of 2019 – EUR 38.7 million);
• Profit before tax for 9 months of 2020 – EUR 10.8 million (9 months of 2019 – EUR 9.3 million);
• Net profit for 9 months of 2020 – EUR 13.5 million (9 months of 2019 – EUR 7.8 million).
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for 9 months of 2020 amounted to EUR 19.4 million, an increase of 12.8% in comparison with 9 months of 2019 (EUR 17.2 million).
Attached:
1. Amber Grid condensed consolidated and Company’s financial statements as of 30 September 2020;
2. Confirmation of responsible persons;
3. Press release.
More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt
