AB Amber Grid Operating Results for the year 2025

AB Amber Grid delivers unaudited results for the year 2025 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the year 2025 EUR 69.7 million (the year 2024 EUR 74.6 million);

• Net profit for the year 2025 EUR 1.4 million (the year 2024 EUR 8.3 million);

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the year 2025 EUR 17.3 million (the year 2024 EUR 26.5 million);

• Return on equity (ROE) for the year 2025 0.8% (the year 2024 4.6%).



Adjusted financial indicators for the years 2025:

• Adjusted net profit for the year 2025 EUR 10.0 million (the year 2024 EUR 10.1 million);

• Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the year 2025 EUR 27.4 million (the year 2024 EUR 27.4 million);

• Average return on equity (ROE) for the year 2025 5.8% (the year 2024 5.5%).







The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). When calculating adjusted indicators, the correction of income is assessed due to previous periods, which is already approved by the decision of NERC in determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period. Non-recurring (one-off) transactions are also eliminated.





Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid condensed iterim financial statements as of 31 December 2025;

2. Press release.









