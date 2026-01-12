Amber Grid Investor's Calendar for 2026

Amber Grid plans to announce its 2026 operating results and convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in the following order:







• 27.02.2026 - interim information for the 12 months of 2025;

• 25.03.2026 - the 2025 Integrated Annual Report, which includes the Management and Sustainability reports as well as the audited set of financial statements, verified by auditors;

• 25.03.2026 - notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,

• 17.04.2026 - resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 08.05.2026 - interim information for the 3 months of 2026;

• 07.08.2026 – interim information for the 6 months of 2026;

• 06.11.2026 – interim information for the 9 months of 2025.



