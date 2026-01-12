|12th January 2026
|Amber Grid plans to announce its 2026 operating results and convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in the following order:
• 27.02.2026 - interim information for the 12 months of 2025;
• 25.03.2026 - the 2025 Integrated Annual Report, which includes the Management and Sustainability reports as well as the audited set of financial statements, verified by auditors;
• 25.03.2026 - notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,
• 17.04.2026 - resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
• 08.05.2026 - interim information for the 3 months of 2026;
• 07.08.2026 – interim information for the 6 months of 2026;
• 06.11.2026 – interim information for the 9 months of 2025.
|The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:
Eglė Krasauskienė
Head of Communications
ph. +370 637 06011
e-mail: E.Krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt
Amber Grid Investor's Calendar for 2026
| Source: Amber Grid Amber Grid
Recommended Reading
-
January 09, 2026 09:10 ET | Source: Amber Grid
AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania. The following decisions were adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB...Read More
-
December 29, 2025 09:07 ET | Source: Amber Grid
Lithuania’s gas transmission system operator Amber Grid has signed a natural gas transportation agreement through the Republic of Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region. The gas transit is organized...Read More