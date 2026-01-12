Amber Grid Investor's Calendar for 2026

 | Source: Amber Grid Amber Grid

 12th January 2026
 
Amber Grid plans to announce its 2026 operating results and convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in the following order:

 

• 27.02.2026 - interim information for the 12 months of 2025;
• 25.03.2026 - the 2025 Integrated Annual Report, which includes the Management and Sustainability reports as well as the audited set of financial statements, verified by auditors;
• 25.03.2026 - notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,
• 17.04.2026 - resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
• 08.05.2026 - interim information for the 3 months of 2026;
• 07.08.2026 – interim information for the 6 months of 2026;
• 06.11.2026 – interim information for the 9 months of 2025.

 
The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

 
Eglė Krasauskienė
Head of Communications 
ph. +370 637 06011
e-mail: E.Krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt  



