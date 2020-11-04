LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today reported net investment income of $12.2 million, or $0.43 per share, and a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $38.3 million, or $1.36 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reported net asset value per share was $19.07 at September 30, 2020 as compared to $18.12 at June 30, 2020.



The increase in net asset value for the third quarter was primarily driven by unrealized gains from the impact of credit spread tightening relative to the end of the second quarter.

Declaration of Regular Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2020

The Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.41 per share, which will be paid on or around January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Selected Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts. Unaudited.) As of September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Investments, at fair value $ 961.1 $ 895.2 $ 692.3 Total assets $ 980.5 $ 926.3 $ 716.9 Total net assets $ 537.1 $ 510.3 $ 380.8 Net asset value per share $ 19.07 $ 18.12 $ 19.48 Weighted average yield on income producing securities (at cost)1 7.9 % 7.9 % 8.1 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 98.0 % 96.9 % 97.7 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share Total investment income $ 18.7 $ 0.66 $ 19.3 $ 0.69 Net investment income $ 12.2 $ 0.43 $ 13.0 $ 0.46 Net realized gains (losses) $ (0.5 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.1 ) $ (0.04 ) Net unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ 26.6 $ 0.95 $ 44.5 $ 1.59 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 38.3 $ 1.36 $ 56.4 $ 2.00 Dividend distributions per share $ 0.41 $ 0.41

Portfolio & Investing Activity



As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the Company had investments in 128 and 124 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $961.1 million and $895.2 million, respectively. The portfolio at fair value was comprised of the following asset types:

As of $ in millions September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Investment Type Fair Value Percentage Fair Value Percentage Senior secured first lien $ 375.5 39.1 % $ 361.7 40.4 % Unitranche first lien2 362.0 37.7 % 307.2 34.3 % Unitranche first lien - last out2 15.0 1.5 % 14.4 1.6 % Senior secured second lien 99.3 10.3 % 106.7 11.9 % Unsecured debt 2.2 0.2 % 8.7 1.0 % Equity & other 53.6 5.6 % 45.0 5.0 % LLC/LP equity interests 53.5 5.6 % 51.5 5.8 % Total investments $ 961.1 100.0 % $ 895.2 100.0 %

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company invested $84.1 million across six new portfolio companies, two existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $47.7 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.



For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company invested $26.4 million into one new portfolio company, one refinancing and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $60.4 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 was $18.7 million and $19.3 million, respectively. The decrease in investment income was primarily driven by a decrease in non-recurring other income. The $18.7 million of total investment income was comprised of $16.5 million from interest income, $1.2 million from dividend income and $1.0 million for other and payment-in-kind income.

Total net expenses, including income and excise taxes, increased to $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in management fees and other general and administrative expenses resulting from the growth in the Company’s aggregate portfolio fair value offset by lower borrowing costs due to a decrease in LIBOR.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $11.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $189.5 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s debt outstanding was 3.1%.

The Company’s debt to equity ratio was 0.79x as of September 30, 2020.

Recent Developments



On October 21, 2020, Crescent Capital Group LP ("Crescent"), parent of the Company's investment adviser (the "Adviser"), entered into a definitive agreement with Sun Life Financial Inc. (together with its subsidiaries and joint ventures, "Sun Life") under which Sun Life will acquire a majority economic interest in Crescent. The consummation of the transaction is expected to occur in late 2020 and the same Crescent team that has been responsible for the investment operations of the Company prior to the transaction will continue to focus on executing the same investment strategies and process.

On October 28, 2020, the Company drew the remaining $25 million of its 5.95% senior unsecured notes due July 30, 2023.

Endnotes

1) Yield excludes investments on non-accrual status.

2) Unitranche loans are first lien loans that may extend deeper in a company’s capital structure than traditional first lien debt and may provide for a waterfall of cash flow priority among different lenders in the unitranche loan. In certain instances, the Company may find another lender to provide the “first out” portion of such loan and retain the “last out” portion of such loan, in which case, the “first out” portion of the loan would generally receive priority with respect to payment of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder over the “last out” portion that the Company would continue to hold. In exchange for the greater risk of loss, the “last out” portion earns a higher interest rate.





Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands except share and per share data) As of As of September 30, 2020 December 31, (Unaudited) 2019 Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled non-affiliated (cost of $904,002 and $675,329, respectively) $ 879,491 $ 671,582 Non-controlled affiliated (cost of $32,308 and $19,766, respectively) 47,631 20,507 Controlled (cost of $39,000 and $34,000, respectively) 33,929 34,442 Cash and cash equivalents 3,047 4,576 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 8,522 8,851 Interest receivable 3,602 2,832 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 1,835 758 Receivable for investments sold 1,070 160 Deferred tax assets 776 421 Other assets 632 3,046 Total assets $ 980,535 $ 747,175 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $4,645 and $3,431, respectively) $ 422,237 $ 322,010 Distributions payable 11,549 8,554 Interest and other debt financing costs payable 3,093 3,545 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,067 3,788 Management fees payable 1,746 1,343 Deferred tax liabilities 1,133 879 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 520 65 Directors' fees payable 100 74 Total liabilities $ 443,445 $ 340,258 Net Assets Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (10,000 shares authorized, zero outstanding, respectively) $ — $ — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized, 28,167,360 and 20,862,314 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 28 21 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 558,913 414,293 Accumulated loss (21,851 ) (7,397 ) Total Net Assets $ 537,090 $ 406,917 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 980,535 $ 747,175 Net asset value per share $ 19.07 $ 19.50









Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment Income: From non-controlled non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 16,132 $ 12,385 $ 48,424 $ 33,402 Paid-in-kind interest 501 112 1,747 449 Dividend income 518 705 2,122 1,636 Other income — 87 1,060 686 From non-controlled affiliated investments: Interest income 338 337 1,009 877 Paid-in-kind interest 485 — 970 — Dividend income — 310 — 310 From controlled investments: Dividend income 700 900 1,500 1,450 Total investment income 18,674 14,836 56,832 38,810 Expenses: Interest and other debt financing costs 3,504 3,524 11,484 9,506 Management fees 2,909 2,517 8,327 6,567 Incentive fees 2,136 1,375 6,335 3,506 Professional fees 354 202 1,060 587 Directors' fees 100 73 339 218 Organization expenses — 45 — 136 Other general and administrative expenses 631 567 1,852 1,624 Total expenses 9,634 8,303 29,397 22,144 Management fee waiver (1,163 ) (1,268 ) (3,427 ) (3,215 ) Incentive fee waiver (2,136 ) (1,375 ) (6,335 ) (3,506 ) Net expenses 6,335 5,660 19,635 15,423 Net investment income before taxes 12,339 9,176 37,197 23,387 Income and excise taxes 131 8 480 14 Net investment income 12,208 9,168 36,717 23,373 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized gain/(loss) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments 2 (66 ) (1,021 ) (987 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments (526 ) — (526 ) — Foreign currency transactions 6 42 (155 ) 531 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments and foreign currency translation 18,530 (7,617 ) (20,770 ) (3,731 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments 6,215 (24 ) 14,582 600

Controlled investments 3,416 45 (5,513 ) (667 ) Foreign currency forward contracts (1,349 ) 1,205 623 1,487 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 26,294 (6,415 ) (12,780 ) (2,767 ) Realized loss on asset acquisition — — (3,825 ) — Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and asset acquisition 26,294 (6,415 ) (16,605 ) (2,767 ) Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (161 ) (25 ) 101 (505 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 38,341 $ 2,728 $ 20,213 $ 20,101 Per Common Share Data: Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share (basic and diluted): $ 1.36 $ 0.15 $ 0.73 $ 1.23 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 1.33 $ 1.43 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 28,167,360 18,810,099 27,518,708 16,341,911





About Crescent BDC

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP (“Crescent Capital”). Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent Capital. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent Capital is a global credit investment manager with approximately $29 billion of assets under management. For over 25 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately-originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche, and junior debt securities. Crescent Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, and London and more than 180 employees globally. For more information about Crescent Capital, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

