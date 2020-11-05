Financial Highlights
TROY, Mich., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA) (Nasdaq: KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced results for the third quarter of 2020.
Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $1.0 billion, an 18.1% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019. Revenues declined year-over-year in the quarter as the continuing effects of the COVID-19 crisis impacted customer demand.
Losses from operations for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $2.4 million, compared to earnings of $17.1 million reported for the third quarter of 2019. The 2020 third quarter results include a non-cash charge to allowance for doubtful accounts related to a customer dispute and an adjustment to restructuring charges. The third quarter of 2019 results included an adjustment to restructuring charges. On an adjusted basis, earnings from operations were $7.0 million compared to $17.0 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
Diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020 were $0.42 compared to a loss per share of $0.27 in the third quarter of 2019. Included in the earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020 is a non-cash gain, net of tax, on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock of $0.29, partially offset by a loss of $0.17 related to the customer dispute charge, net of tax. Included in the loss per share in the third quarter of 2019 is $0.70 from a non-cash loss per share on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.29 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.43 for the corresponding quarter of 2019.
“As a gradual recovery from the pandemic continued into the third quarter, revenue trends in all of Kelly’s segments showed some sequential improvement,” stated Quigley. “Our higher-margin specialties, such as outsourcing & consulting, science, and virtual call center, proved to be particularly resilient. Kelly has also made significant progress on reinventing ourselves in a tumultuous year. We executed on our plan to adopt a new operating model, and we reported third quarter financial results by our five specialty business segments: Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Professional & Industrial; OCG; and International. This is an important step forward in redefining Kelly as a specialty talent provider in skill sets modern organizations need to grow and thrive. While we continue to carefully manage expenses and track the trajectory of the crisis, we expect our disciplined specialty focus to deliver profitable growth in a post-pandemic business environment. I’m proud of our teams for the agility, creativity, and character they’ve shown in response to this crisis, and I’m encouraged by the early traction we’re seeing as a result of their efforts.”
About Kelly®
Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars except per share data)
|%
|CC %
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Change
|Change
|Revenue from services
|$
|1,038.2
|$
|1,267.7
|$
|(229.5
|)
|(18.1
|)
|%
|(18.2
|)
|%
|Cost of services
|847.2
|1,040.0
|(192.8
|)
|(18.5
|)
|Gross profit
|191.0
|227.7
|(36.7
|)
|(16.1
|)
|(16.3
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|193.4
|210.6
|(17.2
|)
|(8.2
|)
|(8.1
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|(2.4
|)
|17.1
|(19.5
|)
|NM
|Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings
|16.8
|(39.3
|)
|56.1
|NM
|Other income (expense), net
|(0.7
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(286.4
|)
|Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
|13.7
|(22.4
|)
|36.1
|NM
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1.2
|)
|(12.8
|)
|11.6
|90.9
|Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
|14.9
|(9.6
|)
|24.5
|NM
|Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
|1.8
|(0.9
|)
|2.7
|NM
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|16.7
|$
|(10.5
|)
|$
|27.2
|NM
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.42
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|0.69
|NM
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.42
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|0.69
|NM
|STATISTICS:
|Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services)
|$
|9.1
|$
|15.1
|$
|(6.0
|)
|(40.2
|)
|%
|(40.6
|)
|%
|Gross profit rate
|18.4
|%
|18.0
|%
|0.4
|pts.
|Conversion rate
|(1.3
|)
|7.5
|(8.8
|)
|% Return:
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|(0.2
|)
|1.3
|(1.5
|)
|Net earnings (loss)
|1.6
|(0.8
|)
|2.4
|Effective income tax rate
|(8.5
|)
|%
|57.3
|%
|(65.8
|)
|pts.
|Average number of shares outstanding (millions):
|Basic
|39.3
|39.1
|Diluted
|39.4
|39.1
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars except per share data)
|%
|CC %
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Change
|Change
|Revenue from services
|$
|3,274.6
|$
|4,017.8
|$
|(743.2
|)
|(18.5
|)
|%
|(18.0
|)
|%
|Cost of services
|2,671.1
|3,294.5
|(623.4
|)
|(18.9
|)
|Gross profit
|603.5
|723.3
|(119.8
|)
|(16.6
|)
|(16.2
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|591.0
|666.9
|(75.9
|)
|(11.4
|)
|(11.0
|)
|Goodwill impairment charge
|147.7
|—
|147.7
|NM
|Gain on sale of assets
|(32.1
|)
|(12.3
|)
|(19.8
|)
|(161.6
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|(103.1
|)
|68.7
|(171.8
|)
|NM
|Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings
|(31.4
|)
|35.1
|(66.5
|)
|NM
|Other income (expense), net
|3.6
|(1.1
|)
|4.7
|421.4
|Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
|(130.9
|)
|102.7
|(233.6
|)
|NM
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(36.5
|)
|6.3
|(42.8
|)
|NM
|Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
|(94.4
|)
|96.4
|(190.8
|)
|NM
|Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
|(1.0
|)
|(1.0
|)
|—
|(1.8
|)
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|(95.4
|)
|$
|95.4
|$
|(190.8
|)
|NM
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(2.43
|)
|$
|2.42
|$
|(4.85
|)
|NM
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(2.43
|)
|$
|2.41
|$
|(4.84
|)
|NM
|STATISTICS:
|Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services)
|$
|28.9
|$
|46.7
|$
|(17.8
|)
|38.1
|%
|(37.6
|)
|%
|Gross profit rate
|18.4
|%
|18.0
|%
|0.4
|pts.
|Conversion rate
|(17.1
|)
|9.5
|(26.6
|)
|% Return:
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|(3.1
|)
|1.7
|(4.8
|)
|Net earnings (loss)
|(2.9
|)
|2.4
|(5.3
|)
|Effective income tax rate
|27.9
|%
|6.1
|%
|21.8
|pts.
|Average number of shares outstanding (millions):
|Basic
|39.3
|39.0
|Diluted
|39.3
|39.2
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|Third Quarter
|%
|CC %
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Change
|Professional & Industrial
|Revenue from services
|$
|446.5
|$
|538.0
|(17.0
|)
|%
|(17.0
|)
|%
|Gross profit
|77.1
|91.8
|(16.1
|)
|(16.0
|)
|SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges
|65.4
|77.7
|(15.8
|)
|(15.8
|)
|Restructuring charges
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(24.7
|)
|(24.7
|)
|Total SG&A expenses
|65.3
|77.6
|(15.8
|)
|(15.8
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|11.8
|14.2
|(17.6
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges
|11.7
|14.1
|(17.5
|)
|Gross profit rate
|17.3
|%
|17.1
|%
|0.2
|pts.
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|Revenue from services
|$
|244.0
|$
|285.2
|(14.4
|)
|%
|(14.4
|)
|%
|Gross profit
|50.7
|58.3
|(13.1
|)
|(13.1
|)
|Total SG&A expenses
|31.3
|36.0
|(13.0
|)
|(13.1
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|19.4
|22.3
|(13.2
|)
|Gross profit rate
|20.8
|%
|20.4
|%
|0.4
|pts.
|Education
|Revenue from services
|$
|27.5
|$
|57.1
|(51.8
|)
|%
|(51.8
|)
|%
|Gross profit
|4.1
|8.6
|(51.1
|)
|(51.1
|)
|Total SG&A expenses
|11.6
|13.8
|(15.5
|)
|(15.5
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|(7.5
|)
|(5.2
|)
|(43.2
|)
|Gross profit rate
|15.2
|%
|15.0
|%
|0.2
|pts.
|Outsourcing & Consulting
|Revenue from services
|$
|87.9
|$
|94.4
|(7.0
|)
|%
|(7.4
|)
|%
|Gross profit
|29.1
|29.5
|(1.5
|)
|(2.5
|)
|Total SG&A expenses
|25.4
|29.1
|(12.7
|)
|(13.7
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|3.7
|0.4
|NM
|Gross profit rate
|33.1
|%
|31.3
|%
|1.8
|pts.
|International
|Revenue from services
|$
|232.4
|$
|293.4
|(20.8
|)
|%
|(21.1
|)
|%
|Gross profit
|30.0
|39.5
|(23.9
|)
|(24.5
|)
|Total SG&A expenses
|39.9
|35.3
|13.1
|14.3
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|(9.9
|)
|4.2
|NM
|Gross profit rate
|12.9
|%
|13.5
|%
|(0.6
|)
|pts.
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|September Year to Date
|%
|CC %
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Change
|Professional & Industrial
|Revenue from services
|$
|1,346.7
|$
|1,668.7
|(19.3
|)
|%
|(19.2
|)
|%
|Gross profit
|241.1
|291.6
|(17.3
|)
|(17.3
|)
|SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges
|206.1
|241.7
|(14.7
|)
|(14.6
|)
|Restructuring charges
|4.3
|5.2
|(18.8
|)
|(18.8
|)
|Total SG&A expenses
|210.4
|246.9
|(14.8
|)
|(14.7
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|30.7
|44.7
|(31.4
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges
|35.0
|49.9
|(30.1
|)
|Gross profit rate
|17.9
|%
|17.5
|%
|0.4
|pts.
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|Revenue from services
|$
|761.5
|$
|859.7
|(11.4
|)
|%
|(11.4
|)
|%
|Gross profit
|156.0
|171.8
|(9.3
|)
|(9.2
|)
|SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges
|98.6
|111.0
|(11.2
|)
|(11.2
|)
|Restructuring charges
|0.5
|0.4
|45.2
|45.2
|Total SG&A expenses
|99.1
|111.4
|(11.1
|)
|(11.0
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|56.9
|60.4
|(5.9
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges
|57.4
|60.8
|(5.6
|)
|Gross profit rate
|20.5
|%
|20.0
|%
|0.5
|pts.
|Education
|Revenue from services
|$
|195.1
|$
|313.9
|(37.8
|)
|%
|(37.8
|)
|%
|Gross profit
|28.8
|49.9
|(42.2
|)
|(42.2
|)
|SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges
|36.9
|41.5
|(11.0
|)
|(11.0
|)
|Restructuring charges
|0.8
|—
|NM
|NM
|Total SG&A expenses
|37.7
|41.5
|(9.1
|)
|(9.1
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|(8.9
|)
|8.4
|NM
|Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges
|(8.1
|)
|8.4
|NM
|Gross profit rate
|14.8
|%
|15.9
|%
|(1.1
|)
|pts.
|Outsourcing & Consulting
|Revenue from services
|$
|261.0
|$
|282.3
|(7.6
|)
|%
|(7.3
|)
|%
|Gross profit
|87.1
|90.7
|(4.0
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Total SG&A expenses
|79.1
|90.9
|(13.0
|)
|(13.0
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|8.0
|(0.2
|)
|NM
|Gross profit rate
|33.4
|%
|32.2
|%
|1.2
|pts.
|International
|Revenue from services
|$
|710.6
|$
|893.6
|(20.5
|)
|%
|(18.7
|)
|%
|Gross profit
|90.5
|119.3
|(24.1
|)
|(22.5
|)
|SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges
|100.3
|107.2
|(6.4
|)
|(4.5
|)
|Restructuring charges
|1.1
|—
|NM
|NM
|Total SG&A expenses
|101.4
|107.2
|(5.4
|)
|(3.5
|)
|Earnings (loss) from operations
|(10.9
|)
|12.1
|NM
|Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges
|(9.8
|)
|12.1
|NM
|Gross profit rate
|12.7
|%
|13.3
|%
|(0.6
|)
|pts.
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|September 27, 2020
|December 29, 2019
|September 29, 2019
|Current Assets
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|248.2
|$
|25.8
|$
|22.8
|Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of
|$11.4, $12.9, and $12.2, respectively
|1,111.4
|1,282.2
|1,262.3
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|71.4
|76.5
|80.7
|Properties held for sale
|—
|21.2
|—
|Total current assets
|1,431.0
|1,405.7
|1,365.8
|Noncurrent Assets
|Property and equipment, net
|40.8
|43.1
|82.7
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|84.0
|60.4
|62.2
|Deferred taxes
|273.3
|229.1
|221.0
|Goodwill, net
|—
|127.8
|127.8
|Investment in Persol Holdings
|145.8
|173.2
|174.9
|Investment in equity affiliate
|115.6
|117.2
|120.4
|Other assets
|301.2
|324.1
|321.5
|Total noncurrent assets
|960.7
|1,074.9
|1,110.5
|Total Assets
|$
|2,391.7
|$
|2,480.6
|$
|2,476.3
|Current Liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|$
|0.5
|$
|1.9
|$
|17.5
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|458.4
|503.6
|484.6
|Operating lease liabilities
|19.5
|20.1
|19.8
|Accrued payroll and related taxes
|240.7
|267.6
|285.3
|Accrued workers' compensation and other claims
|25.0
|25.7
|25.1
|Income and other taxes
|52.4
|65.2
|67.7
|Total current liabilities
|796.5
|884.1
|900.0
|Noncurrent Liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities
|68.1
|43.3
|45.3
|Accrued payroll and related taxes
|75.7
|—
|—
|Accrued workers' compensation and other claims
|44.4
|45.8
|48.7
|Accrued retirement benefits
|188.2
|187.4
|179.0
|Other long-term liabilities
|52.7
|55.5
|55.5
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|429.1
|332.0
|328.5
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|40.1
|40.1
|40.1
|Treasury stock
|(17.2
|)
|(20.9
|)
|(21.3
|)
|Paid-in capital
|20.6
|22.5
|22.3
|Earnings invested in the business
|1,139.5
|1,238.6
|1,224.6
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(16.9
|)
|(15.8
|)
|(17.9
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,166.1
|1,264.5
|1,247.8
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|2,391.7
|$
|2,480.6
|$
|2,476.3
|STATISTICS:
|Working Capital
|$
|634.5
|$
|521.6
|$
|465.8
|Current Ratio
|1.8
|1.6
|1.5
|Debt-to-capital %
|0.0
|%
|0.1
|%
|1.4
|%
|Global Days Sales Outstanding
|61
|58
|59
|Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow
|$
|204.2
|$
|82.2
|$
|60.4
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|(95.4
|)
|$
|95.4
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
|Goodwill impairment charge
|147.7
|—
|Deferred income taxes on goodwill impairment charge
|(23.0
|)
|—
|Depreciation and amortization
|18.0
|23.8
|Operating lease asset amortization
|15.9
|16.9
|Provision for credit losses and sales allowances
|10.7
|3.2
|Stock-based compensation
|2.9
|4.7
|(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings
|31.4
|(35.1
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|(32.1
|)
|(12.3
|)
|Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Pte. Ltd.
|1.0
|1.0
|Other, net
|1.8
|(1.0
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
|137.6
|(22.4
|)
|Net cash from operating activities
|216.5
|74.2
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(12.3
|)
|(13.8
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|55.5
|13.8
|Acquisition of companies, net of cash received
|(36.4
|)
|(86.4
|)
|Proceeds from company-owned life insurance
|2.3
|3.0
|Proceeds from sale of Brazil, net of cash disposed
|1.2
|—
|Loans to equity affiliate
|—
|(4.4
|)
|Investment in equity securities
|(0.2
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Other investing activities
|0.2
|—
|Net cash from (used in) investing activities
|10.3
|(88.8
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net change in short-term borrowings
|(1.5
|)
|15.2
|Financing lease payments
|(1.0
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Dividend payments
|(3.0
|)
|(8.9
|)
|Payments of tax withholding for stock awards
|(1.2
|)
|(2.3
|)
|Other financing activities
|(0.1
|)
|—
|Net cash (used in) from financing activities
|(6.8
|)
|3.6
|Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|3.4
|(0.5
|)
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|223.4
|(11.5
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|31.0
|40.1
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|254.4
|$
|28.6
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|Third Quarter
|%
|CC %
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Change
|Americas
|United States
|$
|740.6
|$
|903.2
|(18.0
|)
|%
|(18.0
|)
|%
|Canada
|30.3
|34.6
|(12.5
|)
|(11.7
|)
|Mexico
|27.4
|32.4
|(15.7
|)
|(4.2
|)
|Puerto Rico
|18.4
|18.8
|(2.4
|)
|(2.4
|)
|Brazil
|1.8
|8.4
|(78.3
|)
|(71.0
|)
|Total Americas Region
|818.5
|997.4
|(17.9
|)
|(17.5
|)
|Europe
|Switzerland
|49.6
|50.6
|(2.0
|)
|(8.5
|)
|France
|48.8
|59.7
|(18.2
|)
|(22.0
|)
|Portugal
|31.7
|44.0
|(28.0
|)
|(31.6
|)
|Russia
|27.2
|29.9
|(8.8
|)
|3.7
|United Kingdom
|16.4
|24.9
|(34.1
|)
|(37.1
|)
|Italy
|14.5
|18.5
|(21.8
|)
|(25.5
|)
|Germany
|7.0
|11.5
|(39.7
|)
|(42.6
|)
|Ireland
|4.9
|7.1
|(31.6
|)
|(35.0
|)
|Other
|12.0
|16.6
|(27.6
|)
|(28.9
|)
|Total Europe Region
|212.1
|262.8
|(19.3
|)
|(21.5
|)
|Total Asia-Pacific Region
|7.6
|7.5
|1.0
|(0.9
|)
|Total Kelly Services, Inc.
|$
|1,038.2
|$
|1,267.7
|(18.1
|)
|%
|(18.2
|)
|%
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|September Year to Date
|%
|CC %
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Change
|Americas
|United States
|$
|2,369.2
|$
|2,913.4
|(18.7
|)
|%
|(18.7
|)
|%
|Canada
|88.7
|100.8
|(12.0
|)
|(10.6
|)
|Mexico
|78.6
|89.6
|(12.3
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Puerto Rico
|56.1
|57.6
|(2.7
|)
|(2.7
|)
|Brazil
|17.0
|25.1
|(31.9
|)
|(17.5
|)
|Total Americas Region
|2,609.6
|3,186.5
|(18.1
|)
|(17.6
|)
|Europe
|France
|141.2
|188.6
|(25.1
|)
|(25.1
|)
|Switzerland
|141.2
|150.0
|(5.9
|)
|(10.1
|)
|Portugal
|99.1
|135.5
|(26.9
|)
|(26.7
|)
|Russia
|88.6
|84.1
|5.3
|14.1
|United Kingdom
|56.5
|81.6
|(30.7
|)
|(30.4
|)
|Italy
|42.5
|59.8
|(29.0
|)
|(28.9
|)
|Germany
|22.1
|32.5
|(32.1
|)
|(31.9
|)
|Ireland
|14.0
|28.1
|(50.2
|)
|(50.3
|)
|Other
|38.7
|51.5
|(24.9
|)
|(21.9
|)
|Total Europe Region
|643.9
|811.7
|(20.7
|)
|(20.3
|)
|Total Asia-Pacific Region
|21.1
|19.6
|7.6
|11.1
|Total Kelly Services, Inc.
|$
|3,274.6
|$
|4,017.8
|(18.5
|)
|%
|(18.0
|)
|%
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|THIRD QUARTER
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|2020
|2019
|SG&A Expenses:
|As Reported
|Customer
Dispute(4)
|Restructuring(5)
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|Professional & Industrial
|$
|65.3
|$
|—
|$
|0.1
|$
|65.4
|$
|77.7
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|31.3
|—
|—
|31.3
|36.0
|Education
|11.6
|—
|—
|11.6
|13.8
|Outsourcing & Consulting
|25.4
|—
|—
|25.4
|29.1
|International
|39.9
|(9.5
|)
|—
|30.4
|35.3
|Corporate
|19.9
|—
|—
|19.9
|18.8
|Intersegment
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Company
|$
|193.4
|$
|(9.5
|)
|$
|0.1
|$
|184.0
|$
|210.7
|2020
|2019
|Earnings (loss) from Operations:
|As Reported
|Customer
Dispute(4)
|Restructuring(5)
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|Professional & Industrial
|$
|11.8
|$
|—
|$
|(0.1
|)
|$
|11.7
|$
|14.1
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|19.4
|—
|—
|19.4
|22.3
|Education
|(7.5
|)
|—
|—
|(7.5
|)
|(5.2
|)
|Outsourcing & Consulting
|3.7
|—
|—
|3.7
|0.4
|International
|(9.9
|)
|9.5
|—
|(0.4
|)
|4.2
|Corporate
|(19.9
|)
|—
|—
|(19.9
|)
|(18.8
|)
|Total Company
|$
|(2.4
|)
|$
|9.5
|$
|(0.1
|)
|$
|7.0
|$
|17.0
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|THIRD QUARTER
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|2019
|SG&A Expenses:
|As Reported
|Restructuring(5)
|Adjusted
|Professional & Industrial
|$
|77.6
|$
|0.1
|$
|77.7
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|36.0
|—
|36.0
|Education
|13.8
|—
|13.8
|Outsourcing & Consulting
|29.1
|—
|29.1
|International
|35.3
|—
|35.3
|Corporate
|18.8
|—
|18.8
|Intersegment
|—
|—
|—
|Total Company
|$
|210.6
|$
|0.1
|$
|210.7
|2019
|Earnings (loss) from Operations:
|As Reported
|Restructuring(5)
|Adjusted
|Professional & Industrial
|$
|14.2
|$
|(0.1
|)
|$
|14.1
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|22.3
|—
|22.3
|Education
|(5.2
|)
|—
|(5.2
|)
|Outsourcing & Consulting
|0.4
|—
|0.4
|International
|4.2
|—
|4.2
|Corporate
|(18.8
|)
|—
|(18.8
|)
|Total Company
|$
|17.1
|$
|(0.1
|)
|$
|17.0
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|SEPTEMBER YEAR TO DATE
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|2020
|2019
|SG&A Expenses:
|As Reported
|Goodwill
impairment(1)
|Gain on sale
of assets(3)
|Customer
Dispute(4)
|Restructuring(5)
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|Professional & Industrial
|$
|210.4
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|(4.3
|)
|$
|206.1
|$
|241.7
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|99.1
|—
|—
|—
|(0.5
|)
|98.6
|111.0
|Education
|37.7
|—
|—
|—
|(0.8
|)
|36.9
|41.5
|Outsourcing & Consulting
|79.1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|79.1
|90.9
|International
|101.4
|—
|—
|(9.5
|)
|(1.1
|)
|90.8
|107.2
|Corporate
|63.3
|—
|—
|—
|(1.7
|)
|61.6
|69.0
|Total Company
|$
|591.0
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|(9.5
|)
|$
|(8.4
|)
|$
|573.1
|$
|661.3
|2020
|2019
|Earnings (loss) from Operations:
|As Reported
|Goodwill
impairment(1)
|Gain on sale
of assets(3)
|Customer
Dispute(4)
|Restructuring(5)
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|Professional & Industrial
|$
|30.7
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|4.3
|$
|35.0
|$
|49.9
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|56.9
|—
|—
|—
|0.5
|57.4
|60.8
|Education
|(8.9
|)
|—
|—
|—
|0.8
|(8.1
|)
|8.4
|Outsourcing & Consulting
|8.0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.0
|(0.2
|)
|International
|(10.9
|)
|—
|—
|9.5
|1.1
|(0.3
|)
|12.1
|Corporate
|(178.9
|)
|147.7
|(32.1
|)
|—
|1.7
|(61.6
|)
|(69.0
|)
|Total Company
|$
|(103.1
|)
|$
|147.7
|$
|(32.1
|)
|$
|9.5
|$
|8.4
|$
|30.4
|$
|62.0
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|SEPTEMBER YEAR TO DATE
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|2019
|SG&A Expenses:
|As Reported
|Gain on sale
of assets(3)
|Restructuring(5)
|Adjusted
|Professional & Industrial
|$
|246.9
|$
|—
|$
|(5.2
|)
|$
|241.7
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|111.4
|—
|(0.4
|)
|111.0
|Education
|41.5
|—
|—
|41.5
|Outsourcing & Consulting
|90.9
|—
|—
|90.9
|International
|107.2
|—
|—
|107.2
|Corporate
|69.0
|—
|—
|69.0
|Intersegment
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Company
|$
|666.9
|$
|—
|$
|(5.6
|)
|$
|661.3
|2019
|Earnings (loss) from Operations:
|As Reported
|Gain on sale
of assets(3)
|Restructuring(5)
|Adjusted
|Professional & Industrial
|$
|44.7
|$
|—
|$
|5.2
|$
|49.9
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|60.4
|—
|0.4
|60.8
|Education
|8.4
|—
|—
|8.4
|Outsourcing & Consulting
|(0.2
|)
|—
|—
|(0.2
|)
|International
|12.1
|—
|—
|12.1
|Corporate
|(56.7
|)
|(12.3
|)
|—
|(69.0
|)
|Total Company
|$
|68.7
|$
|(12.3
|)
|$
|5.6
|$
|62.0
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued)
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars except per share data)
|Third Quarter
|September Year to Date
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|$
|(1.2
|)
|$
|(12.8
|)
|$
|(36.5
|)
|$
|6.3
|Taxes on goodwill impairment charge(1)
|—
|—
|23.0
|—
|Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(2)
|(5.2
|)
|12.1
|9.6
|(10.7
|)
|Taxes on gain on sale of assets(3)
|—
|—
|(8.1
|)
|(3.3
|)
|Taxes on customer dispute(4)
|2.8
|—
|2.8
|—
|Taxes on restructuring charges(5)
|—
|—
|2.2
|1.5
|Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)
|$
|(3.6
|)
|$
|(0.7
|)
|$
|(7.0
|)
|$
|(6.2
|)
|Third Quarter
|September Year to Date
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|16.7
|$
|(10.5
|)
|$
|(95.4
|)
|$
|95.4
|Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1)
|—
|—
|124.7
|—
|(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2)
|(11.6
|)
|27.2
|21.8
|(24.4
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net of taxes(3)
|0.1
|—
|(23.9
|)
|(9.0
|)
|Customer dispute, net of taxes(4)
|6.7
|—
|6.7
|—
|Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|6.2
|4.1
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|11.8
|$
|16.6
|$
|40.1
|$
|66.1
|Third Quarter
|September Year to Date
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Per Share
|Per Share
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|0.42
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(2.43
|)
|$
|2.41
|Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1)
|—
|—
|3.18
|—
|(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2)
|(0.29
|)
|0.70
|0.56
|(0.62
|)
|Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3)
|—
|—
|(0.61
|)
|(0.23
|)
|Customer dispute, net of taxes(4)
|0.17
|—
|0.17
|—
|Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5)
|—
|—
|0.16
|0.11
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.43
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.67
Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2020 goodwill impairment charge, the 2020 and 2019 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2020 and 2019 gains on sale of assets, the 2020 customer dispute, and the 2020 and 2019 restructuring charges, are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2020 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.
These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(1) The goodwill impairment charge is the result of an interim impairment test the Company performed during the first quarter of 2020, due to a triggering event caused by a decline in the Company's common stock price.
(2) The gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings represent the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense and benefit.
(3) Gain on sale of assets in 2020 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of the headquarters properties sold during the first quarter of 2020. Gain on sale of assets in 2019 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of an unused parcel of land located near the Company headquarters sold during the second quarter of 2019.
(4) Customer dispute represents a non-cash charge in Mexico to increase the reserve against a long-term receivable from a former customer based on an updated probability of loss assessment.
(5) Restructuring charges in 2020 represent severance costs and lease terminations in preparation for the new operating model adopted in the third quarter of 2020. Restructuring charges in 2019 represent severance costs primarily related to U.S. branch-based staffing operations.
